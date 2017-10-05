Trump's Approval Rating And Markets

Given the impact of rates on bond and stock markets, readers should understand this inter-relationship and consider its implications.

The bond market has been much more responsive to domestic politics, as Trump's approval ratings have mirrored moves in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Hurricanes and floods. Missiles over Japan and an escalating war of words on the Korean peninsula. A healthcare overhaul that sputtered, and economic reforms that were delayed by an ineffectual Congress. Elections that went the market's way in France and spooked the market in England. Terrorism in Barcelona and Las Vegas. It has been a most eventful year, but domestic and global equity markets have continued to head steadily higher. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has posted eleven straight months of positive total returns and is on pace to produce its first ever calendar year with no monthly losses. Equity volatility has been historically low.

There is another market that has responded rather directly to the political environment in the United States. The graph below shows Gallup survey results on the approval rating of President Trump mapped against the yield on the 10-year Treasury.

(Sources: Fivethirtyeight.com, Gallup, U.S. Treasury)

We saw a meaningful rate sell-off in the days after the Trump election. From the bond market close Monday before the election through the following Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield increased 40bp. Hopes for fiscal stimulus, tax reform, infrastructure spending and rising inflation expectations from visions of higher growth (or fears of the inflationary impacts of an America-first economic policy) pushed rates sharply higher.

As Trump's popularity has ebbed and flowed, rates have moved in relative lockstep. Rates fell as the market began to discount the likelihood of substantive policy changes. While a current pick-up in global economic growth and strong earnings have buoyed stock markets, interest rates have had a more subdued outlook on future economic growth. As I showed in my Lecture on Yield, an inverted yield curve has presaged the past seven economic recessions. While the curve is still upward sloping, it has flattened dramatically this year as short-term rates have risen and long-term rates have fallen.

More recently, we have seen another uptick in both Trump's popularity and interest rates. Both measures have certainly been influenced by renewed hopes for tax cuts. We all know that rates have had a dramatic impact on financial markets. Low rates have lifted bond prices, pushed investors out the yield curve and inflated equity multiples.

If rates are an important determinant of financial market valuations, then the path of Trump's popularity may be a driver of future valuation changes in bond and stock markets. This could certainly be a case of spurious correlation, but the narrative seems to hold together. I hope this simple graph gives Seeking Alpha readers another data point to ponder as they frame their asset allocation decisions.

