7.875% By Checking In To This Preferred Stock

(Image courtesy flask.com)

I don't normally recommend or invest in the hospitality sector, but when I do, it will be preferred stocks.

Sorry, I couldn't resist, as I am feeling somewhat punchy this evening. The statement is, however, true. The hospitality sector is notoriously cyclical and volatile, and as a result, I typically stay away from investing in the sector. Perhaps it is better to say that I typically stay away from investing in the common stocks of the sector. The preferred stocks are a different beast. Rather than focus on key rates and occupancy quarter to quarter, the preferred stocks are somewhat bigger picture - namely, the ability of the issuer to continue to make enough money to service their debt and pay the preferred dividend.

Today, another REIT joined the preferred stock issue and redemption parade as Sotherly Hotels, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) issued a new Series C preferred stock in order to redeem its outstanding baby bonds.

For those unfamiliar with the REIT, here's a description:

Sotherly Hotels was formed in August 2004 to own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The SOHO portfolio consists of eleven full-service, primarily upscale and upper-upscale hotels with 2,838 rooms and approximately 149,435 square feet of meeting space as well as the commercial unit (consisting of the designated lobby and front desk areas, offices, and certain other spaces) of the Hyde Resort & Residences condominium hotel. Our eleven full service hotels are 100% owned by subsidiaries of our operating partnership and eight operate under the Hilton™, Crowne Plaza™, DoubleTree™ and Sheraton™ brands, while three hotels operate independently of any brand affiliation. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, their portfolio had average occupancy of more than 73% and an average daily rate of more than $146.

Details of the new preferred are:

The prospectus can be found here and the term sheet here.

The following table lists the outstanding series of preferred as well as the soon-to-be-redeemed baby bond:

And the pricing is as follows:

The new preferred was priced on top of the existing Series B 8% preferred stock (SOHOB). Same yield, but with over a year more call protection (and par to boot). It is not worth swapping out of the Bs into the Cs yield flat, in my opinion (the longer lockout notwithstanding), so the new issue is more for investors who want to enter the name or will have the proceeds of the baby bond redemption to redeploy.

Of course, this isn't an investor's only choice - there are plenty of hospitality REIT preferreds from which to choose. The following table shows the Sotherly complex versus the hospitality peers:

Sotherly is the highest-yielding preferred among the peer group.

The stripped price is shown graphically as under:

And the stripped yield shown graphically as follows:

And the yield-to-call depicted graphically:

It is worth noting that in addition to having the highest-yielding preferred stock among the peer group, as management points out in the investor presentation, the company also has the second-highest equity dividend yield:

Viewed differently, the REIT's preferred is middle of the road versus its equity dividend yield:

Additional stability with a yield pick-up is my kind of income investment. Virtually all of the hospitality REITs preferred stocks offer a yield advantage versus the equities, with Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) offering the greatest advantage (due to their lower equity yields).

This is graphically depicted as below:

Viewed versus the risk-free rate (the risk premium), the results are as expected:

And shown graphically as follows:

From an equity viewpoint, Sotherly is the second worst performer of the peer group over the last year:

SOHO data by YCharts

It was also in the bottom half of the peer group over the past three years:

SOHO data by YCharts

I thought it might be helpful to view the yield relationship between the preferred and the common shares. In order to do this, I am using the Series B (SOHOB) despite its limited history (as the baby bonds' yield time decay would influence the spread).

The common stock's yield is approaching the preferred stock yield, which reduces the relative attractiveness of the preferred.

That said, as I stated earlier, hospitality equities can be volatile and very cyclically sensitive, which is not always appealing to income investors. The following chart shows the price action of the Series B versus the equity - the preferred is relatively stable (generally and relative to the equity):

Bottom Line

I like the level of this preferred stock and believe that while it is not cheap compared to Sotherly's existing preferred, it is attractive versus the peer group.

I would be remiss if I did not state that preferred stocks are interest-sensitive securities and, as such, will be negatively impacted by higher interest rates. An investor should have an interest rate outlook and determine their price sensitivity (ability to have mark-to-market losses) prior to investing.

Company Links

SA Articles

Alpha Gen Capital, 6/28/17: Undercovered Hotel REIT With 6.3% Yield And 3 Ways To Play

Dane Bowler, 6/1/17: Catalyst-Driven 30% Capital Gains Opportunity With Sotherly Hotels

Matthew Erbentraut, 3/29/17: Sotherly Hotels Selling At A Very Low Multiple With High Growth Estimates For 2017

Jussi Askola, 3/20/17: 50% Discount To Net Asset Value At Sotherly Hotels

Norman Roberts, 2/2/17: Sotherly Hotels: Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred & Occasional Note Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOHO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.