Teva Might Be Getting Sicker As The Stock Drops

Thus, I would not buy Teva at Wednesday's closing price of $16; meaningfully lower lows could lie ahead if debt issues scare investors.

Teva's CFO has warned that debt covenants could be at risk of being breached.

This comes on the heels of weak operating results, as the generic business has begun to weaken.

Teva's problem - Bad can get worse

Sometimes a stock is a better sell at a lower price than it was at the prior, higher price range; that might the case for Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) now. This happened to me in the spring of 2014 with an oil driller, Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). I managed to lose 10% in the stock just as I was transitioning from bullish on the shale revolution to bearish on oil prices. I bought TDW around $55 and sold near $50 pre-split. Now it is at $27 post-split. The split? It was a reverse split, where 1000 shares turned into only 31 shares. If I had not sold at $50, I would have essentially lost all my money in the stock. This was one of the few times where I lost money in a stock and felt grateful that I made a very good decision. I had made lots of money in energy plays between 2010 and 2014, and one loss was just the price of playing the game.

If I were long TEVA, rather than having taken a trading profit in 2014 to focus on pure biotech (IBB), this is how I might have been thinking the past months as an unraveling in the company's businesses appeared to have been underway. I have been documenting this about TEVA since at least a May 2016 article that focused on it. The article documented how the company had lost focus on brands and was also seeming to deny that generics prices had deteriorated and could fall much further. Then, on August 7 this year, with TEVA around $20, I said I was still not buying the bullish TEVA story. Now it's at $16 and may be a stronger sell or better short sale (for those who, unlike me, do that sort of thing) than it was at $20.

A falling knife such as Teva need have no bottom just because it is dropping, just as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not have to be at a top just because it is up so much over many years and is the highest market cap stock around. Windows of vulnerability, whether to an economy when Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008, or to a stock such as the many companies that leveraged up at an unfortunate time, can lead to a stock implosion.

I think this is where TEVA may be now, following the FDA's approval of Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) generic high-dose version of Copaxone.

With that setting of the general stage, what follows is a quick run through a sort of perfect storm that could be hitting TEVA hard while it is vulnerable financially and operationally and just breaking in a new CEO.

The backdrop to the effective loss of Copaxone begins with...

The Actavis deal and balance sheet considerations

TEVA unnecessarily bet very big on Actavis, spending nearly $40 billion on it at or near the top of the generic pricing cycle. This has left the company with a highly leveraged balance sheet. (Note, only $33 billion was in cash; the rest was in TEVA stock.)

After a $6 billion writedown of goodwill in Q2, the balance sheet shows:

Shareholder equity of $28 billion

Goodwill of $40 billion

Net intangibles of $22 billion

Negative tangible equity close to $24 billion

In other words, if the goodwill is not very good but has not been written down yet, then TEVA has no real equity. This is always important, but amongst the important aspects is that short term the company might be chancy:

Current assets: $14.6 billion

Current liabilities: $15.5 billion

That's not good either, given pressures in the generic business in the US and some other markets.

Plus, from the 6-K reporting on the quarter to the SEC, on p. 13 TEVA discloses that it is at risk for up to $1 billion in goodwill impairment on top of over $900 million in impairment so far from a deal for a Mexican company - Rimsa - in 2016. This was a deal that was found to be bad shortly after it was consummated (TEVA is suing). But for now, it looks like another bit of bad judgment by prior management.

Then, there is the remaining goodwill from the Actavis deal. I have promptly and consistently praised the seller of Actavis, Allergan (NYSE:AGN), for realizing its giant profit by getting out of generics at the top. In discussing the goodwill from the deal, this is TEVA's description (p. 11 of the 6-K):

Goodwill [from the Actavis acquisition] is largely attributable to expected synergies following the acquisitions, as well as future economic benefits arising from other assets acquired that could not be separately recognized at this time. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes and was allocated to the generic medicines segment and other activities.

Tens of billions of dollars of "synergies?" Really? That always struck me as a dubious theory from the get-go.

Goodwill as of June 30 from the Actavis generics deal, plus the very small associated ANDA acquisition from AGN, was $25 billion.

With the writedown of $6 billion for the Actavis deal taken in Q2, and the Rimsa fiasco in 2016, I'm suspicious of all the quality of TEVA's intangibles and goodwill. So I see no asset value support for the company, especially given the illiquid nature of its assets.

I focused on the above, which are normally not what we focus on with pharma, because of the following issue...

Debt covenants could be problematic

In the Q2 conference call, interim CFO Mike McClellan made this unwelcome comment:

The increase in debt, mainly due to FX, has further increased our debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 4.65, compared to 4.63 last quarter, despite an improvement in EBITDA. Net debt-to-EBITDA, which is used in calculating our covenants related to certain of our loans, is 4.65 (sic) [4.56] compared to 4.49 in Q1.

Here's the point of noting those numbers, because (emphasis added):

We are currently on track to meet our covenants for the end of the year, which will require a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.25. However, if we have lower cash flow in the remainder of the year, for example, if we have lower proceeds from the potential divestments or we have a crossover into the early 2018, we may face a risk in breaching these covenants, which will require us to renegotiate and amend the prospective financial covenants with our debtors [sic, he meant their creditors].

That's scary for TEVA longs, in my humble opinion. As of the end of Q2, the stock was on the wrong side of where I gather it has to be on December 31.

Here's why the MYL news may be so damaging...

TEVA is highly dependent on Copaxone 40 mg

Per the Q2 press release, Copaxone comprises all of TEVA's "MS franchise," and boasted enormous 81% pre-tax profit margins in Q1. In contrast, the rest of specialty pharma, about the same revenues, generated only 32% pre-tax margins. Losing a dollar of Copaxone revenues means losing more than $2.50 of non-Copaxone specialty pharma revenues.

And (not shown here) the Actavis deal did not do much for generic profits, which only rose modestly YoY following the giant deal. The setback was because prices crumbled and volumes were challenged.

So here's the problem: $825 million quarterly - which is what Copaxone's pre-tax profit in Q2 was - may largely get vaporized, based on MYL's announcement on Wednesday that:

... the company has launched in the U.S. the first Glatiramer Acetate Injection 40 mg/mL for 3-times-a-week injection that is an AP-rated substitutable generic version of Teva's Copaxone® 40 mg/mL, as well as Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection, an AP-rated, substitutable generic version of Teva's Copaxone® 20 mg/mL... Shipments to customers have commenced.

The launch is "at risk" given certain legal issues TEVA is hoping break its way. The consensus is that MYL has not acted imprudently, but TEVA can hope, and I offer no legal opinion.

The great majority of Copaxone sales currently have been of the high-dose, 40 mg/ml variety. About 18% of Copaxone revenues are generated out of the US and are not affected by MYL's launch. But likely profit margins are lower ex-US.

So what happens if the generic market in the US for TEVA does not improve in Q4 and Copaxone revenues implode? What happens to debt-to-EBIDTA ratios? Does anyone really know? Why would any buyer come in and buy TEVA now with this uncertainty?

Remember what the interim CFO said: if TEVA has "lower cash flow in the remainder of the year...," it may breach its debt covenants.

What do traders do when that occurs? They dump the stock. Shoot first, ask questions later.

This, in a nutshell, is my concern about TEVA - a name that, when I wrote my first TEVA article in July 2014, I was bullish on due to its promise to focus on specialty pharma over generics.

One more issue clouds the landscape, after which I'll get to the hopeful part.

Too much confusion about core earnings

TEVA has, in my view, overdone the GAAP/non-GAAP story. In the Q2 press release, non-GAAP adjustments went far beyond the Actavis-related writedown:

Net non-GAAP adjustments in the second quarter of 2017 were $7.1 billion. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the quarter were adjusted to exclude the following items.

What are excluded?

13 separate bullet points, only one of which related to the $6.1 billion writedown.

The company goes on to say, after listing these many costs of doing business (12 bullet points of cost and one bullet point listing the resulting tax benefit):

Teva believes that excluding such items facilitates investors' understanding of its business.

I agree, but only in the sense that more information is superior to less. But I disagree at core, because costs are costs, and TEVA includes all sorts of costs that recur as worthy of exclusion from a non-GAAP "earnings" number. And just because the company now thinks it wasted $6.1 billion of its money (and counting?) on the Actavis deal, that's still a cost.

It has had a variable number of "one-time" gains and losses. Thus, I'm not sure what TEVA's earning power would be even if generic prices were stable. But generic prices are never stable, so it's not worthwhile to worry about that point.

The loss of billions of dollars of pre-tax income from the loss of most Copaxone revenues - if that's how it plays out - could, I fear, leave TEVA in a serious bit of trouble.

From an E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) database, these are its list of the company's pre-tax earnings for the past 5 years:

2012: $1.8 billion

2013: $1.25 billion

2014: $3.6 billion

2015: $2.4 billion

2016: $0.8 billion

This list shows how important the loss of Copaxone 40 mg revenues may be, and this could be occurring right now.

So I'm concerned that with Copaxone threatened, perhaps gravely so, TEVA's arguably weak balance sheet may be meeting up with operating profitability issues. The prepared remarks from the Q2 conference call scream that the company is under stress. Why else would a company that had built a global presence over time suddenly leave 45 markets across the globe just this year? TEVA has also been firing thousands of employees and shutting manufacturing plants in rapid-fire fashion this year, with many more plant closures planned for next year. This is not the way to grow out of troubles. The company clearly was not seeing the end of this generic storm yet. Now, generics can turn on a dime - but I wouldn't bet on it happening now. Not that it can't, but who needs to gamble on it?

The remaining small dividend at TEVA may be imperiled, and the company may not be able to shrink to a large, profitable core (if one exists) fast enough to avoid further adverse news in the weeks ahead.

Longer term, a ray of hope

Since last October, my favorite biotech stock has been Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), which has had a nice run, from $104 when I bought it for the second time to $146.52 at Wednesday's close. The leader or second-in-command of CELG for many years was Sol Barer, who has now been brought in to be chairman of TEVA. With several new independent board members, perhaps Dr. Barer can play an important role in reinvigorating the company. Generic price wars do end, after all. The new, permanent CEO will find Dr. Barer's knowledge and experience in leading the creation of the powerhouse that CELG has morphed into of great importance if TEVA can move with purpose and sincerity up the food chain to branded drugs. That had been the goal of the chairman of TEVA several years ago - another ultra-successful American pharma entrepreneur, Dr. Frost. He left TEVA, which then returned to its generic roots with the results we see now.

Concluding thoughts

Every period I know, going back to 1974, in which the Fed "takes the punch bowl away" is associated with some industry group that overindulged in easy money, betting wrong and getting hurt. In Y2K, it was tech that got hit, with the double-ordering of components (and some triple-ordering) and a strange belief in eyeballs rather than dollars. In 2005, just one year into the Fed's two-year period of interest rate increases, housing stocks all peaked. Trouble in the mortgage industry appeared in 2006, then the banks began fading in 2007, and the rest is history.

In the past several years, over-belief in the inflation story in generics has led numerous companies, including TEVA, to take on debt to acquire what turned out to be dodgy assets. Some of these companies include, without limitation, Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO). But TEVA is the most prominent generic that's done this. Even AGN's success as a roll-up might not be very great if it had held onto Actavis. Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is, of course, the most prominent (mostly) brand roll-up that saw its growth thesis fall apart.

With the Fed having raised interest rates and now having begun to shrink its balance sheet, monetary conditions may once again punish the sector that got caught swimming without bathing trunks as the tide began to go out. This may be the pharma roll-up sector, and TEVA became a poster child for it with the giant Actavis deal.

To summarize

TEVA's interim CFO said in the Q2 conference call, just two months ago, that if cash flows fell off later in 2017, debt covenants might be at risk of being breached. Thus, I wouldn't buy this stock at its $16 billion market cap at Wednesday's close and a $16.08 stock price, and I don't know who would. I reiterate my reluctant bearishness on TEVA.

But the generic pricing cycle can turn, so we will just have to see what TEVA and its peers have to say as earnings season moves along.

If, and when, TEVA works through its troubles, I would want to look forward to a renewed inflationary generic pricing cycle and some inspired product development moves from this company. But I see that as being in the future, and thus, much less visible than today's issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.