Tableau Software Races To Its 2015 High Despite Continued Losses

Fall is here, and earnings season is nearly upon us. While the indexes run up to new highs, there are also several stocks moving out of bottoms that provide lower-risk investments. One such stock to consider is Tableau Software (DATA).

Tableau Software Develops Data Analytics Products

You can probably guess from the stock symbol what Tableau Software does. The company serves the growing field of data analytics. Its goal is to make data understandable for ordinary people. To achieve this, it has taken the unusual step of combining databases with computer graphics. Using computer graphics in novel ways comes naturally to the founders of Tableau, though. For starters, one of the company’s co-founders, Professor Pat Hanrahan, was one of the founding employees at Pixar Animation Studios. He was joined by his former Ph.D. student, Chris Stolte, and businessman Christian Chabot. Tableau’s website states, “It started with a brilliant computer scientist, an Academy-Award winning professor and a savvy business leader with a passion for data.” Together, they formed Tableau Software to help organizations make sense of their data.



Data analysis will be a growing challenge in the future. According to the company, the amount of data that the world produces is growing at an exponential rate. Banking, healthcare, and financial services will need solutions to manage their exploding data. Tableau seeks to provide a solution to this growing need. Organizations such as the Texas Rangers, Indiana University, and AllRecipies.com already use its products. Recently, Tableau revamped its business model by moving to a subscription-based service. That should help to provide the company a more consistent income stream.



DATA Has Moved Out of a Long-Term Bottom

A monthly stock chart shows that DATA had a substantial correction from 2015 to 2016. It lost about 70% of its value before starting to bottom in early 2016. The stock retested its bottom in late 2016, but then quickly recovered at the start of 2017. Now it looks like the stock has hit its bottom and is starting to recover. Volume has fallen off a bit during the past few months, however.



Figure 1: Monthly Chart of DATA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com



The weekly chart gives a better view of the bottom completion. The stock has formed a stair-step pattern out of the bottom. It moves sideways for a few months, then breaks out. Volume has been average over the past few months, with some surges of green volume. So it looks like buyers have been in control during 2017. The next resistance area for DATA is at the 2015 high of around $105.



Figure 2: Weekly Chart of DATA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com



The daily chart confirms that the stock likes to move sideways before breaking to the upside. These sideways patterns are compressing and getting shorter, though. That could indicate the stock is building energy. Volume has been average and mostly green, with some green surges. So buyers seem to control for now.



Figure 3: Daily Chart of DATA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com



The indicators for DATA show that there was a recent pause in buying, and perhaps even a little profit-taking. For example, Wilder’s Relative Strength Index floated near the top of the chart during August and most of September. But then it stepped back a bit, and is currently moving sideways in the middle of the chart. Stochastics stayed near the overbought line from July to September, indicating that momentum had entered the stock. It recently stepped back a bit as well, but is preparing to cross over and move up again. Neither indicator shows much weakening at this time.



Figure 4: Indicator Chart for DATA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com



Tableau Software’s Fundamentals Show Some Weakness but May Improve

Now let’s take a look at Tableau's financials. Its revenues climbed quarter over quarter last year. But revenues have been down a bit in the first two quarters of 2017. They do continue to climb year over year, though. Net Income has been more problematic, however. The company hasn’t reported a profit in a year - this is going to hold it back. Cost of revenues is holding steady, but operating expenses continue to rise. The company needs to do a better job of managing its costs.



Figure 5: Income Statement for DATA. Data provided by Google Finance



Tableau Software’s balance sheet shows that it has no long-term debt. The current ratio looks good at 2.7.



Figure 6: Balance Sheet for DATA. Data provided by Google Finance



Interestingly, this company is almost completely held by institutions. And institutions continue to buy the stock. According to Nasdaq.com, vastly more institutions increased their existing positions than decreased. And more institutions started new positions than sold out. So from this information, it looks like institutions are moving into this stock.



Figure 7: Institutional holdings for DATA. Data provided by Nasdaq.com



A look at the top holders reveals that three giant buy-side funds hold this stock. This includes Fidelity Mutual, T. Rowe Price and Vanguard. All three funds also substantially added to their holdings. The large investment bank, BlackRock, is also among the top holders and added to its position as well. The data is from over three months ago, though, and a bit outdated. So this complicates our analysis. But we can determine that large institutions were buying into the stock as the summer started.



Figure 8: Top Holders for DATA as of 6/30/17. Data provided by Nasdaq.com



Tableau’s Guidance for the Next Quarter Shows Improvement

So it looks like institutional investors expect this stock to move. But does the company’s guidance confirm this? Well, according to Tableau’s last earnings report, the company’s move to a subscription-based model has gone well. CEO Adam Selipsky said, “Customers accelerated their adoption of our subscription offerings in Q2, and have embraced subscription even faster than we had projected. The move to a subscription model represents our ongoing commitment to helping our customers adopt and scale Tableau with greater flexibility and reduced risk.”



The company also continues to buy back shares, which will help to drive the stock price up. The report didn’t provide any specific guidance for the next quarter, however. But a quick check of EarningsWhispers.com can provide some of the information we're looking for.



According to EarningWhispers.com, Tableau expects revenues of $213-223 million next quarter. This is an improvement over last quarter and last year, and matches analysts’ estimates of about $219 million. The site only presents non-GAAP net income estimates, though. Tableau expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.11, versus $0.10 last quarter. Those non-GAAP numbers only show that the company's earnings may improve slightly next quarter. Analysts expect GAAP losses per share of $(0.37). So Tableau’s losses will likely continue to mount, though they are growing smaller. Expect the company to present its next earnings report around November 1, 2017.



Conclusion

Tableau Software provides a novel solution to a growing problem. The stock has completed its bottom and has lots of upside potential. It became somewhat speculative this year, though, and moved up quickly despite ongoing losses. The company continues to buy back its stock, and several institutions have bought in. That’s certainly helped to move the stock up over the course of the summer. The net losses remain a concern. Tableau needs to continue to grow revenues and control costs better in order to move back into the black. Until then, it remains a riskier long-term investment. The stock is also nearing the 2015 yearly highs, which could cause it to turn sideways or even retrace. It’s a name worth considering due to its innovative products and improving revenues. I would recommend waiting until DATA moves beyond the highs of the current sideways pattern, about $76.50, before buying in.

