Workiva Is An Interesting Takeover Target

Since the software integrates seamlessly with other business software, the company is a potentially interesting takeover target.

For now, they seem fully valued to us but we do recognize the leadership position of its software, WDesk and its growth opportunities.

Workiva (WK) is a business software SaaS provider that specializes in work collaboration management reporting and compliance solutions.

The company is pretty good at what it does, as its software WDesk is one of four leaders in its space in Gartner's Magic Quadrant:

WDesk allows companies to automate much of the SEC filing process. With over 70% of Fortune 500 companies using the solution, it's clearly the market leader, also in the new XBRL mapping and tagging format achieving 53% of all XBRL facts filed with the SEC.

On top of that, they provide compliance solutions for all kinds of situations, like SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley), audit, Risks management or Regulations for the banking and insurance industries.

They're doing pretty well here as well, given their recent SOX customer wins including Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Perhaps one of the best features the platform has is its ability to integrate data from third party applications. At present, the platform already integrates data from more than 100 cloud and on-premise applications, including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ERP Cloud. Here is CFO Stuart Miller explaining the vision during the Q2CC:

imagine looking at a spreadsheet with a pulldown menu and being able to click on your ERP, it's Oracle or SAP or Netsuite or Intacct or whatever as well as -- and draw that data into the spreadsheet as well as other data sources, such as CRM systems and HCM systems. That would allow you to do budgeting and forecasting and presentations, both internally and externally. Because a lot of that data in those structured systems are sort of hard to access and if you can pull them into our unstructured workspace and present them in precisely the way you'd like to, it's -- that's a must-have for CFOs.

This greatly amplifies the power of the platform; it could even be said to be something of a killer app. Imagine running analytics on that data.

We think that in principle, this makes Workiva an interesting acquisition target for the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) or Tableau (DATA), or any of the other companies whose data it seamlessly integrates.

Interestingly enough, the company also filed a shelf for newly-issued securities, and it explained during the Q2CC that they had mostly acquisitions in mind as a possible use.

Customers are also very sticky, from the Q2CC:

Our subscription and support revenue retention rate, excluding add-ons, was 96.1% for the month of June 2017 compared with 95.1% in both March 2017 and June 2016. Customers being acquired or ceasing to file SEC reports accounted for a majority of revenue attrition

Growth

Revenues are steadily rising (with Q2 being seasonally weak):

The company isn't growing revenues at the hypergrowth rate of some other SaaS names we've seen; this quarter's revenue growth was 14.8%, down from 16.5% in Q1. Subscription and support was by far the biggest part of revenues ($41M out of $49.4M).

Of that S&S growth, 57% was from new customers and 43% was from bigger sales to existing ones. Customers grew by 286 to 2908 customers in total (and an increase of 83 sequentially), so customer growth is just north of 10%.

Here are the main growth drivers:

New customers

New applications

Up and cross-selling

Operational leverage

The company started out as a tool to automate much of the SEC reporting but it has ventured out into other fields, like compliance, and IPO reporting, which opens existing customers up for cross selling, and there is a good deal of that, as explained above. Indeed, the substantial majority of the add-on sales are non-SEC solutions.

Operational leverage

The figure above uses GAAP figures. Gross margin is fairly stable in the low 70s. Also on GAAP figures but providing a more granular look is the following table:

Most of the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is caused by stock-based compensation, which is trending up as the company grows:

In the last quarter, it was just under 10% of revenues, a considerable amount but we've seen far higher in the SaaS world. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding share-based compensation:

S&M decreased by 1.5%, declining from 45.1% to 38.7% of sales.

R&D increased by 17.3% and reached 31.9% of revenues.

G&A increased by 5.9% but declined from 13.2 to 12.1% of sales.

Headcount hardly increased in the past 12 months (just 1%), but is expected to increase a bit faster going forward.

So the company is gaining considerable operational leverage especially in sales & marketing, working regionally and through partnerships.

However, this isn't a straight line, as operating loss is set to increase the next quarter from $5.5M this quarter to a guided $11.8M-$12.2M as they will step up the hiring. For the whole year, operating loss will be between $25M and $26M

Balance sheet and cash flow

The company manages to achieve positive operational and free cash flow, as one would expect (or at least hope) with the amount of share-based compensation.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities amounted to $72.9M, an increase of $8.2M sequentially. The company doesn't have any debt, nor does it pay dividends or entertain a share buyback program.

Valuation

Given share-based compensation is almost 10% of revenues, one of the first things to check is the shares outstanding as that can easily cancel whatever operational leverage is achieved:

This isn't too bad, so far, 2017 calculations are based on 41.7M basic and diluted shares outstanding. However, from the 10-Q, the outstanding options:

That's 8.25M options outstanding, another 20% dilution.

Valuation has gotten steeper:

Analysts expect a loss of 63 per share this year, falling to 45 cents in 2018. No immediate path to profitability.

Buy?

The shares have had a tremendous run; we're late to this party especially because the rise in the share price far exceeds the growth in sales.

However, taking a somewhat longer view, the rise is considerably less spectacular:

We do notice that the shares are considerably overbought, although that matters less for trending shares.

While we recognize the leading position, the terrific work the company does and the growth opportunities in front of it, we can't see much of an acceleration in its growth, which is in the mid teens.

While there is some operational leverage, for shareholders much of that is being undone by share-based compensation.

Given the fact that the company growth rate is in the mid teens, its price to sales ratio is approaching 5 and the company is still quite a bit away from non-GAAP profitability, let alone GAAP profitability, we would hold of buying here, especially since the shares are already overbought.

However, we think the company makes for an interesting takeover target as it integrates very well with a host of other applications; there are numerous potential candidates.

