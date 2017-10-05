Banc Of California: Turning New Leaves

A white collar crime family with a 45-year history of bilking investors through investment schemes is an unlikely business partner for the CEO of California’s largest bank. Several members of the Galanis family were imprisoned this year, but not before they could tarnish the reputation of another US banking institution. The former Banc of California (BANC) CEO Steven Sugarman, who resigned in January, has been linked to the business dealings of 45-year-old Jason Galanis.

Seeking Value

A sudden changing of the guards in the executive suite of Banc of California was an astute move that could save the bank’s reputation. Five months after new CEO Doug Bowers joined in May, a judge approved a class action lawsuit on behalf of BANC investors contending that CEO Sugarman’s involvement in the deals breached the Banc of California’s fiduciary responsibilities to investors. Sugarman has been linked to a Galanis Native American bond scheme (Tribal Bond Scheme), described as a Ponzi scheme, and a pump-and-dump scheme involving Gerova Financial Group Ltd. Separate accusations involve proceeds of Banc of California business dealings going to Sugarman relatives.

Several investor groups have come forward with nominations to the board. In February, activist investor Legion Partners Asset Management joined forces with the powerful California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) to nominate two directors to the board of the Banc of California in an effort to strengthen its governance. PL Capital is also seeking two places on the board.

Amidst the lawsuits and shareholder activist initiatives, a white knight of sorts has stepped in. Value investor Michael Price has acquired shares equaling a 3.22% stake. The bank has been boosting its stock this year through capital market operations. It doubled up on share repurchases to $2.8 billion and dividend repayments in the first half of 2017, and in June announced plans to create another $17 billion in value for shareholders through the next 12 months. Price, who grew Mutual Shares to $17 billion in assets before he sold it in 1996, is a successful value investor known to have a keen eye for intrinsic value and be impatient for value creation. Presumably, he sees the potential for immediate fundamental operational improvement at the Banc of California.

Asset-Heavy

While assets have grown from $1 billion to $5 billion over five years, the Banc of California has enjoyed five-year revenue growth of 26.3%, but profit growth has been flat. Rightly so, at least one activist investor group is pushing for a reduction in expenses. The transition of the regional bank’s customers to its digital platform—a key cost reduction frontier—has been slow. About 22% of sales are derived from the mobile platform. Under the new CEO, the pace of the mobile strategy rollout is picking up.

In the 2017 second quarter ending June 30, revenues grew 7% to $22.8 billion year over year. Net income increased 10% to $5.3 billion over the previous year period. The bank is reducing expenses—which were up 2% to $13.7 billion—to improve operating leverage, which reached a ratio of 60% in the second quarter. Each business segment grew earnings above the cost of capital.

Net interest margins slipped, however. In the second quarter, the bank had $5.9 billion in loans and $8 billion in deposits. Its net interest margin for the first six months of the year was 3.14%, down from 3.39% over the prior year period, dipping below the commercial banking industry average of 3.19%. Regional bank net interest margins will benefit as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. The mobile strategy is expected to leverage growth in both consumer loans and deposits.

Mobile Strategy

Total loans increased 2% over the second quarter 2016 to $15 billion. The new mobile strategy should help leverage strength on the consumer side. Lending demand was strong in residential mortgages, credit card and auto loans. Business segment loans were up 5% led by an 8% increase in consumer banking. A faster transition to mobile would boost its $18 billion P2P lending business, one of the most popular fin-tech services among mobile users. Wealth management and global banking also showed loan strength.

Banc of California is focused on improving deposit income, especially on the consumer side, which grew a modest 2 basis points in the most recent quarter. Digital banking is placing pressure on deposit rates.

The mobile strategy will be key to increasing consumer business while benefiting from a less asset-intensive consumer banking model. While only $23 million in revenues are generated from mobile banking, it makes up 21% of deposit transactions.

This quarter the bank has launched mobile car shopping and financing. Another Irvine, Ca.-based company SpringBoardAuto is among the online auto lenders enjoying double-digit loan origination growth. Defaults, however, are soaring, partly owing to the lax credit standards of non-bank subprime lenders. Banc of California has a window of opportunity with a low and improving nonperforming asset ratio of 0.12, down from 0.18 in the prior quarter.

Bringing its banking business back home to California is another profitability strategy. Its return on assets has increased to over one over the last year, in line with that of the commercial banking sector. In the first quarter, the Banc of California sold off out-of-state home loans and equipment financing businesses. In the second quarter, it sold its international credit card division.

Bank of California’s book value increased to $14.76 over the year, a growth rate of 8.5%. Tangible book value per share (minus intangible assets such as goodwill) increased 6% to $17.78 over the second quarter in 2016. More positive signs that Banc of California is on the right track. It still appears to be a value play as activist investors and the like help push the company to shake off past misgivings and focus on more profitable lines of business.

