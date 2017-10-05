Changes By AT&T Are Forward-Looking - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/4/17)

Don't buy Snap till the sellers are out of the stock.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 4.

Bullish Calls

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN): The stock is back after doing nothing for 4 years. Cramer likes this one.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE): It is not cheap, but Cramer likes the company's cool gadgets and manufacturing designs. It can be bought.

AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer likes the changes made by the company. He calls AT&T forward-looking. It's a buy.

Neutral Call

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL): "This is one of the first stocks I ever bought, and it is still kicking around here. Let's go back and talk to them."

Bearish Calls

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA): "This bad news should've been in the stock. It wasn't. People had been waiting for it. That's the loss of Copaxone exclusivity. However, I will tell you this: if you want to buy, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) owns 10% of the company. I think they have to sell that stake. That would be the time to pull the trigger if, indeed, you did want to be in it, of which I'm not crazy about."

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): Cramer's trust sold the stock due to the risk Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) poses. He advised waiting for the stock to decline before getting into it.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): Stay away till the sellers get out of the stock.

