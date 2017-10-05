3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 5, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Capricor slams on the gas with positive HOPE trial results

Company: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Therapy: CAP-1002, allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells

Disease: Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

News: CAPR announced the presentation of six-month results from its phase 1/2 HOPE trial, which enrolled 25 males to receive CAP-1002. The primary goal was safety and tolerability of the therapy, with secondary endpoints being change in cardiac structure, change in function, and change in quality of life.

CAPR reported statistically significant changes from baseline in the heart muscle thickness compared with a group receiving normal care (+31.2% vs. -8.8% change in left ventricle thickness, P=.02). Patients undergoing CAP-1002 therapy also experienced an increase in upper limb performance compared with a minor decline in patients undergoing normal treatment. No significant differences in treatment-related adverse events were observed between the treatment and control groups.

Looking forward: These are very important results for validating CAPR's science, and it is especially encouraging that no safety issues have popped up. One might expect the host immune system to mount a response to the allogeneic cells, causing rejection and potential systemic complications. However, these weren't observed. Signs of meaningful improvement in cardiomyopathy and performance of the patients is a big slathering of gravy on the steak here, and this should give CAPR a lot of momentum as it pushes into later stage studies early next year.

EDAP TMS gets an upgraded device approval in cancer

Company: EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Therapy: High-intensity focused ultrasound

Disease: Prostate cancer (localized stage, non-metastatic)

News: EDAP announced that it has received approval from the US FDA for its device, billed by the company as a noninvasive, highly precise method for treating prostate cancer that can be performed under general anesthesia in one to three hours.

Looking forward: Local therapy is standard for treatment of localized prostate cancer, and this has traditionally been realized using surgery and/or radiation therapy, which both can entail a significant commitment with respect to recovery time or treatment time. This upgrade to a previous generation of high-intensity focused ultrasound is designed to help doctors more precisely pick out the site of ablation, and it's always interesting to observe the difference in speed we can observe for FDA approval of cancer devices versus therapies. This application was submitted on July 31, 2017, so the approval took only around two months. Time will tell if the upgrade will spell returns on investment for EDAP.

Gilead further supports its one-pill approach to HIV treatment

Company: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Therapy: Single-pill, fixed dose triplet regimen of bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir (BIC/FTC/TAF)

Disease: HIV infection

News: GILD presented results from its phase 3 study comparing the single-pill regimen to boosted proteasome inhibitor-based regimens. The triplet pill was shown to be noninferior in terms of emergence of treatment resistance at 48 weeks. Only 1.7% of patients in each of the two groups had a meaningful elevation in HIV-1 RNA transcript levels. The triplet also appeared to be modestly safer, with an incidence of grade 3/4 adverse events of 4% compared with 6% observed in the control arm. Laboratory abnormalities were also lower in the patients given the triplet arm.

Looking forward: These findings provide a little extra push for GILD as it gets closer to the FDA's decision date, February 12, 2018. And the importance of a single-pill regimen cannot be overstated. Patients with HIV infection can only keep the virus under control if they keep taking medicine. However, multiple-pill-a-day regimens can make treatment more annoying or complicated, potentially leading to mistakes and noncompliance. A single pill would facilitate the long-term adherence for these patients, and the noninferiority with current treatment approaches supports their application, in my mind.

