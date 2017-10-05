Wall Street Breakfast: White House To Set Space Agenda

Economy

European bourses are fighting to avoid posting back-to-back losses for the first time in a month, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index down 0.33% . Germany's DAX has edged lower after a record close, while Spain's IBEX 35 is rebounding from a large drop on Wednesday with a 0.50% gain . It was a quiet day for Asian stocks, with markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea all closed for national holidays. U.S. stock futures are level after yesterday's records for the Dow, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq. If the S&P 500 Index closes higher today, it will mark the first stretch of six consecutive new all-time highs since 1997.

Fed watch: Speculation is ramping up over the potential impact of former Fed governor Kevin Warsh being appointed as the next chairman of the central bank. Warsh favors reduced regulation on banks and could de-emphasize the Fed's reliance on utilizing an inflation target as a guide for interest rate hikes. While his rhetoric leans to the hawkish side, some analysts point out that his voting record is mixed. On the Fed calendar today, San Francisco Fed president John Williams is scheduled to speak at a community banking conference, while Philadelphia Fed president John Harker and Kansas City Fed president Esther George are both on tap to talk at a workforce conference.

Trade representatives of the United States and South Korea will amend the two countries' trade deal, a pact that has come in for criticism from President Trump, who has argued for exiting it. Trump would like to close a trade deficit largely fueled by South Korea's exports of cars and mobile phones (though that's been narrowing). But the agreement has solid defenders in Congress, including those from agricultural states.

Crude oil prices are slightly higher after a stretch of declines tied to oversupply concerns and some booking of profits. Traders have their eyes on a tropical depression that could develop into a hurricane that threatens the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday. WTI crude oil futures +0.48% to $50.22/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.99% to $56.35/bbl.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to increase between 3.6% and 4.0% this year. The forecast is higher than the 3.5% annual growth seen over the past five years. Retailers are expected to hire between 500K and 550K temporary workers this holiday season, down from last year's total of 575K. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) won't be part of that tally due to its decision to meet the holiday crush by adding hours for current employees.

The Interior Department reportedly will propose delaying parts of an Obama administration rule to limit methane emissions from oil and gas production on federal lands, even after the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution to revoke the rule earlier this year. The rule, finalized by the Bureau of Land Management two months before former Pres. Obama left office, requires oil and gas operators on public lands to prevent leaking, venting and flaring of methane. Drillers on federal lands produced 9% of the natural gas and 5% of the oil in the U.S. last fiscal year.