Global Ship Lease From The Perspective Of A Preferred Dividend Investor

Is it a safe preferred investment? That will be your decision to make after I present all the facts.

I'm not crazy about the fact that GSL's market value has fallen from its IPO cap of $185 million to its current $77.75 million.

Hpestes asked about switching from Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) preferreds into GSL-B. Frankly, I didn't have an answer and figured it was time I took another look at Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL).

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of Hoegh's (NYSE:HMLP) preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. All you need do is type in GSL in the search box.

Below is a screenshot of a slice of that page:



Here we learn that GSL is a container ship lessor that owns a fleet of high-quality, well-maintained containerships (at least according to its own evaluation) that are leased out under fixed-rate time charters. At the time of its IPO, it had a market value of $185 million.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that GSL offers a single preferred, GSL-B, initially offered at 8.75%.

Let's click on GSL-B.



I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 8/20/19 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.1875, paid quarterly at the rate of .546875 on 1/1, 4/1, 7/1, and 10/1.

At the time of its IPO, 8/13/14, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart supplied by Yahoo Finance.

It displays how GSL performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company whose shares traded at $3.20 on 10/8/12 and currently trades at $1.55, less than 1/2 the value at the beginning of the period. However, that's not the whole story. These shares reached their peak price of $6.15 on 8/10/15 but fell off a cliff shortly thereafter to a low of $1.14 on 4/4/16. Since then it has recovered somewhat along with the container shipping sector and has held its own.



The last dividend it paid the common shareholder was on 11/24/15 when it paid 0.10. I learned this from DividendInvestor.com. The following Yahoo Finance chart displays how GSL performed in relation to its peers in the container shipping sector over the past two years.



Its peer group of LNG shippers includes Danaos (DAC), Costamare, Seaspan (SSW), and Diana Containerships (DCIX), where GSL is placed at the middle of the pack below my favorites SSW and CMRE.

According to GSL's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...



...it has a tiny market cap of $77.75 million and lost $65.10 million on sales of $162.50 million and a book/share value $6.18. I like that it shows little to moderate D/E of 1.16, and the YTD performance of its share price has appreciated by 1.33%, which further demonstrates the recent recovery of the sector.

Unfortunately, there is little recent news to report since the last CC.

According to the following GSL-B MarketWatch chart:

Over the past two years, its preferred GSL-B has maintained its value after recovering from its January 2016 price plunge. For the yield-hungry intrepid few, it currently offers an attractive effective yield of:

2.1875/22.93 = 9.54%

Better yet, it has not suspended its preferred dividend, which is a good thing, although who knows what the future will bring.

Is an investment in the preferred of GSL a no-brainer? Certainly not, but it's not a bad bet as far as I'm concerned, although a risky one. Although the container shipping market has been improving of late, GSL is still losing money and has a really small market cap. However, it appears to have a very manageable D/E. As usual, I urge that you do some additional DD before placing a bid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW-G, SSW-E CMRE-C, CMRE-D, GSL-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.