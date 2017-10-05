Boeing Defense: September Edition

A third of the contract value embodies awards for support or procurement in Boeing fighter jet programs.

Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are quite diverse companies having a commercial aircraft division, but both companies also have a defense and space segment. Each month, I cover the order inflow for the commercial aircraft divisions of Airbus and Boeing. With increasing political tension and a somewhat renewed focus on defense and defense spending, I have started a new monthly series in August that covers US Defense contracts for Boeing on a monthly basis. You can read the August edition here.

Defense

Boeing’s defense portfolio on its own is a quite a complex line up of products and services. Boeing not only produces fighter jets, but also produces helicopters, weapons and surveillance solutions among other products and services. Next to production, remanufacturing and system support are an important source of income for Boeing’s Defense unit.

While Boeing is primarily known for its commercial aircraft product line up, it is important to know that Boeing’s defense unit has been the more efficient unit and accounts for a significant portion of Boeing’s revenues as well. The table shows that Boeing’s Defense and Space unit revenues have been between 30 and 40 percent of the combined revenues of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Defense & Space. What we also see is that this share has declined from roughly 40% in 2013 to roughly 30% in 2016, caused by a >20% increase in BCA revenues and >10% decline in BDS revenues.

With this monthly coverage of US Defense contracts, I'm not covering the entire defense segment but it is important to be aware of the importance of US Defense contracts for Boeing. While Boeing’s Defense backlog has declined significantly, the share of US Department of Defense contracts remained more or less stable - 37% of the backlog was formed by international customers, while the remainder, 63%, was formed by the US Department of Defense. What this more or less means is that 20% of Boeing’s revenues comes from the US Department of Defense and that is significant to say the least, making it interesting to look at the monthly contract awards.

Defense contracts in September

Research ASAPT: Boeing was selected as the 6th company to obtain a $499 million research contract as part of the Aerospace Systems Air Platform Technology Research program. The research is focuses on research for affordable, revolutionary capabilities for the warfighter according to the USAF. The research activities will be carried out until August 2025 and $100,000 was granted at the time of award.

B-1B Part Support: As part of the B-1B fleet support, Boeing received a $13.75 million modification to supply additional parts. 2015 Funds were obligated at the time of the modification.

Life extension F/A-18E/F: Boeing received a $42 million contract modification to facilitate the SLAP and SLEP programs. These programs aim to support the extension of the F/A-18E/F service life beyond the initial service life of 6,000 hours. No funds were obligated at time of award.

Navy buys F/A-18s: On the 12th of September, Boeing received a contract modification for the purchase of 6 F/A-18Es and 8 F/A-18Fs. $676.6 million was being awarded and obligated at the time of modification.

Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization: Boeing received a $600 million modification to a previous contract for the acquisition of 2 Boeing 747-8 aircraft, risk reduction and carry out preliminary design work. $102.2 million was awarded at the time of modification.

Field service CH-47: Boeing received an $18.9 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the support of the CH-47 cargo helicopter and avionics in the field. Work is to be carried out by September 2020 and funding will be obligated at the time of each order.

Update to F-15 Mission Training Center: Boeing received a $7.7 million modification of which the full sum was obligated at time of modification to supply hardware and software upgrades to the F-15C and F-15E MTCs.

Small Diameter Bomb I support: On the 19th of September, Boeing received a $30 million ceiling modification for life cycle support efforts for the SDB 1 weapon system. No funds were obligated at the time of award with the task expected to be complete in June 2019.

F/A-18 Support: Boeing was awarded and funded $22 million for program management support, engineer and logistics for the A, D, E/F and G variants of the F/A-18. Work is to be completed in September 2018.

Minuteman III task order: Boeing received a $23 million task order for operations and maintenance and technical data delivery for the Minuteman III. Work is to be completed by September 2023 and $5.2 million was funded at the time of the task order.

Long-lead components V-22: The Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office was awarded a not-to-exceed $40 million modification for the procurement of V-22 components, which will be part of 4 V-22s to be delivered to Japan. The entire sum was obligated at time of modification.

V-22 Engine Health Indicator: The Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office was awarded a cost-plus-fixed fee modification in the sum of $17.6 million for non-recurring engineering on the development of Engine Health Indicators in the cockpit of the V-22. $10 million was funded at time of modification and work is expected to be completed in August 2019.

P-8A Task order: Boeing received a $16.3 million task order for the development of a communication radome and supporting infrastructure for the P-8A. Work is expected to be completed in October 2018 and $5.3 million was obligated at the time of award.

F/A-18E/F Parts: Boeing received a $41.5 order for the delivery of spare parts for the F/A-18E/F with work to be completed by September 2021. The order will be funded from 2017 through 2021.

Data Collection KC-46A Simulator: Boeing was awarded a $7.4 million modification for a study to collect and deliver data for the development of the KC-46A simulator. The full modification was funded at time of modification and work is expected to be completed in June 2020.

Testing F-15 Radar upgrades: Boeing awarded a $7.4 million modification for 2 radar kits to be used for testing and development as part of 2 radar improvement programs for the F-15. The full sum was funded at time of modification and work is to be completed in early 2021.

Support equipment: Boeing was awarded a $43.8 million modification to provide support equipment in support of aircraft production. Work is to be completed in September 2019 and the full sum was funded at time of modification.

F/A-18 Retrofit Kits: Boeing received a $45 million modification for the procurement of retrofit kits for the F-18 sporting changes to the trailing edge flaps.

Non-recurring retrofit, recurring supplies and services F/A-18: Boeing received a $15.2 million modification fully funded at time of award, for retrofit activities and support of engineering changes to the F/A-18 Hornet C and D model for the government of Kuwait.

KC-46A Spares: Boeing was awarded a $101.8 million modification for initial common spares and readiness spares packages in support of production aircraft lots 1 and 2 for the KC-46. Work is expected to be completed in March 2020 with $91.3 million being funded at time of modification. The company also received a $44 million modification for follow-on spares, $38.8 million of which was funded.

F-15 Support: Boeing was awarded a $20.3 contract for F-15 OEM infrastructure support. The contract provides for continued program support, post-production engineering, and logistics services support for the Air Force, Air National Guard, Israeli Air Force, and Royal Saudi Air Force. Work will be completed by September 2022. $3.9 million was funded at time of contract award.

F-15 Flight Program: Boeing was awarded $14.3 million contract for F-15 Suite 9 operational flight program. The contract is to develop Suite 9 and 9.1 operational flight program software for the F-15 simulators. Work will be completed by November 2021. $3,7 million was funded at time of contract award.

C-40A Procurement: Boeing was awarded $152.5 million fully funded modification for the procurement of two C-40A for the Navy. Work is expected to be completed in 2019.

Next Generation Threat System: Boeing was awarded a fully funded $14.8 million modification for the design, development, test and delivery of the Next Generation Threat System (NGTS) for the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G Tactical Operational Flight Trainers. Work is to be completed by September 2019.

Repair Manual F/A-18: Boeing was awarded a fully funded $68.5 modification for the procurement of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G structural repair manual. Work will be completed in October 2021.

Boeing UUV: The Navy awarded Boeing a $42.3 million contract for design efforts of the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle system and delivery of a technical data package. Work is expected to be completed in December 2018. $16.6 million was funded at the time of award.

Spare parts P-8A Training Program: Boeing was awarded a fully funded $13.2 million modification for the procurement of spare parts for the P-8A training system in support of the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be completed in September 2018.

Support Service Apache Indonesia: Boeing was awarded a fully funded $10.7 million contract for post-production support services of eight AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. Work will be completed in October 2019.

F-15 Mission Training Center: Boeing has been awarded a fully funded $20.9 million modification to provide two additional pilot/weapon system officer crew station devices and their associated equipment in order to conduct training operations in a high fidelity four-ship in support of current ready aircrew program tasking requirements for implementation of two-ship services into the F-15-E mission training center. Work is expected to be completed in September 2019.

F-15 Helmet: Boeing has been awarded a $23.7 million modification for the supply of joint helmet mounted cueing system movable canopies, signal data converter set line replaceable units, and related circuit cards. Work is to be completed by October 2020. Contract will be funded from 2017 through 2020.

P-8A Support: Boeing has been awarded a fully funded$42.4 million contract for the procurement of technical requirement documents, technical data packages, units under test, equipment, and associated engineering, logistics, and supportability requirements necessary to establish depot maintenance capabilities at the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast and at other intermediate level locations for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft stores management system. Work expected to be completed by November 2020.

Monthly contract comparison

In August, we saw Boeing raking in $9B worth of contracts with the C-17 support contract accounting for roughly 80% of the contract value. Five percent was funded at the time of award.

September looked very different, $2.7B worth of contracts awarded to Boeing were disclosed by the DoD of which over 50% was funded at the time of award. Roughly a third of the contract values can be connected to Boeing’s fighter jet programs

Conclusion

It is important to note that while defense contracts and their prices are available to public, they are often more complex due to the use of terminologies in the contracts but also due to the fact that these contracts usually span over multiple years and do not only included the acquisition of a system, but also remanufacturing, support, engineering and risk reduction contracts. Therefore, it is more difficult to analyze Defense contracts for me.

As expected the value did not match last month’s order value, but excluding the big August contract, the September value did increase month-over-month.

Quite important to note is that Boeing seems to get most of its Defense contracts from supporting airframes. In order to be able to continue support in the length of years it is important for Boeing to offer the most cost-efficient solutions, but also to continue competing for new programs so it can leverage its OEM knowledge and extend into the after-sales support of those programs.

