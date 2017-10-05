Cisco's Enormous Dividend Potential

Photo credit

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) began several years ago on a journey that every maturing tech company seems to embark upon – becoming a capital return story. Huge successes like Cisco eventually grow to the point where they cannot efficiently invest all of the cash the business is producing - a tremendous problem to have - and as a result, they begin to return it to shareholders. Cisco’s ability to buy back stock and pay its rising dividend are direct results of its ability to produce FCF, and in this article, I’ll quantify what that looks like and the implications it has going forward for shareholders.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for the exercise.

We’ll begin with a look at Cisco’s revenue and FCF for the past five years to get an idea of where it’s come from.

This chart looks a bit choppy, but what it is showing us is that Cisco’s revenue and indeed its FCF are both quite stable. This makes sense given the difficult time Cisco has had growing its top line in the past several years, but it also means that despite a lack of growth, it has been able to continue to produce slightly higher levels of FCF. This is the mark of a very well-managed company and one that takes efficiency seriously.

In terms of growth, there isn’t much to talk about on the revenue side. In 2013, revenue was $48.6B and 2017 came in at $48B. That’s obviously not great, but Cisco is a very mature company so you don’t buy it for the top-line expansion; that’s just not realistic. That may change if Bernstein is correct, but for now, Cisco’s core business resembles a consumer staple that just chugs along each year. To be fair, if Bernstein is right and the shift in Cisco’s business model to a subscription structure does work, Cisco’s FCF could be a beneficiary; we’ll just have to wait and see.

For now, we’ve got the steady-state current picture of Cisco’s FCF and it is still quite good considering how tough it has been to move the top line. FCF has grown from $11.7B in 2013 to just under $13B in 2017, and again, that’s not a huge level of growth but we aren’t talking about a hot new startup here. Importantly for me, Cisco has managed to grow its FCF well in excess of the rate of growth of its revenue, which has actually been negative over this period. That means it is turning more and more revenue into cash each year and that, in turn, helps it finance things like acquisitions as well as the capital returns we’re here to talk about.

To get a sense of the improvement in efficiency, this chart shows Cisco’s FCF margin, or simply the amount of FCF it produces from its revenue each year.

These numbers are absolutely staggering. Cisco’s worst year in our six-year dataset was 2015 when it produced 23% FCF margin. That level of FCF margin isn’t something most businesses in the world can even dream of and that was Cisco’s low point. It’s extremely high-margin business combined with structural improvements over time - including, unfortunately, many rounds of layoffs of redundant staff - has meant that FCF margin has moved up over time. FCF in 2017 was a massive 26.9% of revenue and that has very positive implications for capital returns going forward. Cisco, in short, has been a model of efficiency, and shareholders are reaping the benefits via buybacks and dividends.

Cisco has been able to achieve these results the old-fashioned way; it is simply making more money via higher profit margins. I mentioned revenue has actually moved down over the past five years, so that has not been a source of FCF growth. What has improved is its net income margins, meaning that it is producing more profit from each dollar of revenue over time, and as net income is the starting point for the FCF calculation, that is crucially important. Input cost control - including labor as I mentioned above - has been responsible for net income growth and, indirectly, for FCF growth. There is no reason to believe Cisco has run its course on these subtle improvements, so my base case is that we continue to see these incremental gains in efficiency and thus, FCF margin should continue to move up over time. To be fair, Cisco doesn’t need FCF to continue to rise but more cash is better than less.

So why should shareholders care? It means that Cisco can and will continue to do three things it really enjoys doing. First, Cisco loves to do acquisitions. Having a look at the company’s acquisition list is a bit dizzying, but it shows that Cisco’s preferred method of trying to grow is buying it from other places. I’m never a huge fan of this strategy because it is very expensive, but Cisco has made it work. Second, it is still buying back large - if irregular - blocks of stock to reduce the float. High levels of FCF allow it to continue to do this. Doing so has positive implications for the long-term rate of EPS growth it can attain, which is particularly important given that its top line has stagnated for years. And finally, and I suspect most relevant to readers, is the dividend. Cisco’s mid-3% yield is tremendously attractive and high; growing levels of FCF make it so that it can continue to pay shareholders without the fear of running out of cash each year. These reasons are why Cisco’s FCF are so critically important and they are all meaningful to shareholders in one way or another. Indeed, without these reasons, there’s really no reason to own Cisco, lending even more importance to its capital returns.

Given Cisco’s ever-improving FCF efficiency and the fact that the reasons for its improvements are sustainable - as outlined above - Cisco looks poised for some very successful years ahead. Its cash production allows it to go after acquisition targets while still spending on the buyback as well as paying its sizable dividend. The dividend costs less than $6B per year, and while the buyback is irregular, it still accounts for perhaps $3B or $4B per year, although that number can certainly change. That leaves a significant surplus on Cisco’s ~$13B in FCF production and that, in turn, allows shareholders the comfort in knowing that dividend increases will continue to roll in as the company can afford much more than what it is currently paying. The current yield is great, but know that if you want a high yield and potential for growth, Cisco has you covered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.