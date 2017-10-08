The Nest Egg Portfolio: About Vodafone And The Tensions In Catalonia

Tensions between Spain and Catalonia are increasing and the Spanish stock market is suffering - how will this end?

Introduction

In this edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio I will have a closer look at Vodafone, which offers a serious diversification in the telecom sector (unlike BT Group). As several other positions in the NEPO have performed really well, I also chose to write some call options to collect a small ‘insurance premium’ should the share prices go down again.

I am obviously watching the Spanish/Catalan situation very closely as it could have a serious impact on the Spanish positions in the portfolio whilst a constitutional crisis might also ‘infect’ other parts of Europe.

In case you missed the previous article, please click HERE, HERE and HERE to read it to make sure you’re fully up to speed!

Portfolio update

Vodafone looks pretty interesting right now

Even though the Nest Egg Portfolio already contains a sizeable position in BT Group (BT), I am quite impressed with the performance of Vodafone (VOD), as the exposure to emerging markets is much higher (BT Group mainly focuses on domestic connections, whilst Vodafone generates in excess of 80% of its revenue from elsewhere.

Source: company presentation

And that’s perhaps what intrigues me the most as it allows Vodafone to surf on the waves of ‘ up and coming’ economies, reducing its exposure to a post-Brexit world.

The company has released a Q1 trading update but to get a better understanding of its financial performance, I think it makes sense to have a look at its FY 2017 results (as Vodafone’s financial year ends on March 31). Even though its shares trade in pence, Vodafone reports its financial statements in Euro. I will use the Euro throughout the article and recalculate it to British Pounds using a GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.13.

As you can see on the next image, Vodafone reported a total revenue of 47.6B EUR. That’s lower than the previous year but as the operating expenses also decreased, the gross profit fell by less than 0.4%, whilst the operating profit actually increased due to the lack of impairment charges and lower administrative expenses.

Source: financial results

That being said, the bottom line still shows a loss. And a quite substantial one, as Vodafone reported a loss of 6.1B EUR, or almost 8 cents per share.

However, a large part was caused by non-cash charges, and losses created by discontinued operations (due to Vodafone India merging with Idea Cellular).

That’s why the cash flow results are more important than the income statement (which will undoubtedly revert to strong profits in the current financial year).

Source: financial results

The operating cash flow did include some small changes in Vodafone’s working capital position, but this had an impact of less than 0.5% on the operating cash flow so it’s not really worth it to adjust the results for that. A total of 8.85B EUR was spent on capital expenditures (both tangible and intangible. The intangibles-related capex was lower than last year as Vodafone spent less on spectrum acquisitions), whilst the net financial expenses were approximately 400M EUR (as the interest expenses were compensated by interest income and dividend income from equity-accounted investments).

The verdict? A net free cash flow of 4.95B EUR, which is approximately 4.4B GBP. As the dividend-related cash outflow was just 4.1B EUR (including payments to non-controlling interests), the dividend was fully covered by the free cash flow result of slightly over 15 pence (17 eurocent) per share.

For the current financial year, Vodafone expect to increase its adjusted EBITDA by 4-8% to in excess of 14B EUR, resulting in a net free cash flow of approximately 5B EUR. This excludes the costs associated with the spectrum payments, so the ‘real’ result might fluctuate.

Source: press release

At 209 pence per share, Vodafone isn’t particularly expensive, and with a free cash flow yield of almost 7.5%, the company presents an interesting investment opportunity to take advantage of a growing telecom market in emerging markets.

I am adding 500 shares of Vodafone to the Nest Egg Portfolio at 2.37 EUR each (2.095 pence per share) for a total cash outflow of 1,205 EUR. I am also writing four put options (expiring in March 2018) with a strike price of 220 pence for 18.75 pence. This results in a net cash inflow of 73 EUR and the obligation to purchase 400 shares at 220 pence in March 2018, should the options be exercised.

Other Additions

Red Electrica de Espana (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) has been really weak after an initially encouraging share price reaction. Of course, the referendum in Catalonia hasn’t helped, but I feel the current share price of 17.10 EUR is too low (you can re-read my original reasons to invest in Red Electrica HERE). Instead of buying stock, I am writing a put option expiring in December of this year with a strike price of 17.50 EUR for an option premium of 0.63 EUR. This results in a net cash inflow of 60 EUR, and the obligation to purchase REE stock at 17.50 EUR when the option gets exercised.

After the strong share price performance of Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY) which ran up from less than 1000 pence to in excess of 1400 pence, I think it could be wise to write a call option on the stock to get some cash inflow in the portfolio. I am writing 1 call option (Expiring in November) with a strike price of 1420 pence at 68 pence (0.77 EUR), and an additional call option expiring in February 2018 with a strike price of 1500 pence at 85 pence (0.96 EUR). Net cash inflow (post transaction expenses): 167 EUR.

BT Group (BT) is trading pretty low (I’m explaining the situation later in this article), and I think this might be a good moment to write some put options in an attempt to pick up stock at a lower price.

I am writing 5 put options with a strike price of 270 pence and expiring in March 2018 for an option premium of 14 pence. This results in a cash inflow of 70 pence which is 79 EUR. After deducting the 15 EUR transaction expenses (5 X 3 EUR per option contract), a net amount of 64 EUR is being added to the cash position in the portfolio.

The total cash inflow from the option premiums is 291 EUR.

Incoming dividends

Total (TOT) went ex-dividend on September 25 th. Even though the dividend is only payable next week, I will already add it to the cash balance. If I forgot any other dividend payments, please let me know in the comment section of this article!

As the third quarter has now ended, I think this is a good moment to check up on the performance of the Nest Egg Portfolio again. The total value of the equity positions as of September 29 th was 91,260 EUR, and combined with the 10,225 EUR in cash, the total value of the portfolio is approximately 101,485 EUR. Definitely an improvement compared to the performance of the second quarter (-0.25%).

The current portfolio + updates

Updates / Other News from Europe

After a previous attempt earlier this year failed, Private Equity group PAI Partners has approached Refresco Group (OTCPK:RFFRY) once again with a (much) improved offer to take the company private at 19.75 EUR per share. Contrary to the 17.30 EUR offer earlier this year (which was immediately rebuffed), Refresco’s board has promised to study the offer. Subscribers of European Small Cap Ideas will be happy as Refresco was discussed in July after it purchased the bottling business from Cott Corp (COT) and was added to the ESCI portfolio in September at 16.07 EUR per share. The article has now been republished on the Seeking Alpha website here.

The company’s share price is trading approximately 5% below the offered price, indicating the market isn’t convinced the board will accept the offer (although I believe it’s a very fair and reasonable price as my fair value estimate came in at 18-20 EUR per share).

Spanish companies are getting hit after the Catalans voted in favor of independence from the Kingdom. The future looks uncertain (will Spain try to restore order manu militari by removing the Catalan government?). Let’s hope a peaceful solution could be found, but Spanish stocks are getting interesting again.

Source: telegraph.co.uk

ETF-investors could consider the iShares MSCI Spain (EWP) for a broad exposure). The Iberian banks are well-diversified so Banco Santander (SAN) and BBVA (BBVA) aren’t doing too bad. However, the Catalan banks are definitely underperforming and both CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) (OTCPK:CIXPF) and Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) (OTCPK:BNDSY) have lost about 10% of their market value since the referendum.

Morgan Stanley (MS) doesn’t seem to be convinced the dividend of BT Group (BT) is sustainable. In a recent research report, it argues there are parallels with the situation in 2009 which ultimately led to a dividend cut.

I disagree with this thesis, as I have explained why the dividend is safe. Morgan Stanley is correct when it says the payout ratio is 55%, but they consider that to be a negative whilst I think it’s an advantage as 45% of the free cash flow could still be used to reduce the pension deficit (which is indeed relatively high, that’s right). Right now, I see no reason to reduce the position in BT Group in the Nest Egg Portfolio, as Numis seems to share our conviction the company remains undervalued.

Despite a recent rumor, I’m not convinced Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) is effectively chasing Kroger (KR). Even though a deal could make sense to create a stronger front against Amazon’s (AMZN) ambition to become a grocery retailer as well, I really doubt AD would pay $32/share for Kroger. The company’s management prefers mergers of equals (as it did with Delhaize), and even though Ahold Delhaize’s underlying results are excellent, I doubt its management is willing to pay top dollar for Kroger. A Bernstein analyst seems to share this view.

And finally, I discussed Marston’s (MRTPF) (OTCPK:MARZF) outsized dividend payments. Whilst these dividends are fully covered by the sustaining free cash flow, Marston’s is investing in its future and is borrowing money with a cost of debt of approximately 6-7%. So I’m not sure paying a dividend is the smartest way to allocate capital.

Conclusion

The situation in Spain is definitely intriguing and if a peaceful solution could be reached, there might be some opportunities on the Spanish stock exchanges. Time will tell.

____________________________________________

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

______________________________________________

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAUKF, EWP, AHODF, RDEIF, BT, TOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.