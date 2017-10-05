bebe stores: An Intriguing Story, But Not A Terribly Attractive Price

bebe stores (BEBE) has taken an interesting tack amid the calamities in mall retail - it just walked away. The company has closed all of its stores, which required heavy lease termination fees. It took $35 million in cash and a 50% stake in exchange for contributing basically all of its assets, including the e-commerce business, into a joint venture with brand management company Bluestar Alliance.

bebe now is in the process of selling physical assets, including a distribution center plus two apartments and a design studio in Los Angeles. Going forward, bebe will simply be a holding company for the 50% JV stake - and that's about it.

It's an interesting transition, and while rumors of a potential bankruptcy tanked the stock back in March, investors have bought in at least so far this year:

source: finviz.com

To be sure, BEBE's moves haven't exactly been salvation: the company still has a market cap of just $46 million, and the stock is down sharply from previous levels (Bear in mind that BEBE executed a 1-for-10 reverse split in December).

But the company does appear to have avoided bankruptcy, despite a "going concern" warning in the recently released 10-K. And there's an intriguing asset case for the stock going forward. The company should have a reasonable amount of cash once this is all said and done - and cash already is coming in from the JV. The question, as always, is the price. And with BEBE climbing in the past few sessions, I don't think the price is quite right. But it might be close.

Understanding The Numbers

As of the end of FY17, bebe stores had cash of $17 million, current assets of $50.47 million, and total liabilities of $63.62 million. But the news isn't quite as bad as the balance sheet numbers suggest.

In September, the company sold its distribution center in Benicia, CA for $21.7 million, and two L.A. condos for $2 million. 75% of the cash went to pay down a bridge loan used to complete lease termination fees. Come Q1 (which actually ended last week), then, cash should be about $23 million. The bridge loan has been paid down to $16.9 million. And the company still has a design studio in Los Angeles left to sell.

So the pro forma cash balance should look something like this:

Cash: +$23 million;

Bridge loan: -$16.9 million;

Accounts payable less accounts receivable: -$10 million;

Accrued liabilities less gift certificate liability: -$8.5 million;

Discontinued liabilities and long-term portion of note payable: -$3 million.

It looks like bebe is about $15 million in the hole once all the bills are paid. Meanwhile, its assets are the L.A. design studio, and the 50% JV interest.

The design studio was under contract for $35 million, according to an 8-K filed by bebe back in July. But that deal reportedly has fallen through, according to a report from TheRealDeal.com. That's a potential, if still small, risk: bebe's going concern warning in the 10-K comes from the fact that, as it wrote, it can't repay the bridge loan without selling the studio.

The listing agent told TheRealDeal that the new listing would have a similar price point - but that's what listing agents usually say, particularly in public. It's certainly possible bebe may not get the full $35 million from the next buyer. Still, a sale by maturity (May 30, 2018) would be enough to get bebe's solvency concerns finished, pretty much for good. The 10-K cites operating costs as "an insignificant amount" come Q2 FY18 (which is the end of calendar 2017). As long as bebe gets the deal closed - or gets an extension on the bridge loan - for more than $15 million, there should be enough to get by - and go forward.

What's BEBE Worth?

Of course, survival doesn't necessarily mean an upside for BEBE stock, even at a $46 million market cap. Basically, BEBE is worth the net proceeds of the studio sale, less $15 million, plus the value of its JV stake. And on paper, that's actually a pretty good deal.

Assume bebe settles for $30 million for the studio. It will have ~$15 million in net cash, depending on how the second half plays out. Expenses should come down sharply at the corporate level, and the company is receiving almost $1 million a quarter in cash from the JV ($3.675 million in FY17, per the 10-K). 1H FY18 cash flow, then, should be at least in the neighborhood of breakeven, excluding the working capital changes already accounted for above.

That, in turn, means the market is valuing BEBE's JV interest at about $32 million. And that looks a little low. It's less than Bluestar paid for its half. It's about 9x FY17 cash receipts. If bebe can find a couple of extra million in the next two quarters, whether via a better sale price on the studio or working capital movements that are a bit better than expected, I can see a case for a market cap around to $62 million: $33 million for the studio, -$15 million in expenses, and a $44 million valuation for the JV (12x FCF). That, in turn, values BEBE at $7.70, or about 35% upside.

But that's on paper, and in practice, I'm not quite as confident. There will be some level of expense at the holding company level: CEO and founder Manny Mashouf and COO/interim CFO Walter Parks combined received $1.33 million in cash salary in FY16. Both figures likely come down somewhat (the FY17 proxy hasn't been filed yet), but applying an 8-10x multiple on what's still likely $1 million-plus in annual corporate expense still takes away ~two-thirds of the potential upside here.

There's also the question of the actual business itself. Bluestar is a brand management firm, as noted, though it sure looks like bebe is its best-known, and likely largest, brand. And there are two questions here. The first is whether bebe, as an e-commerce/licensed brand only, really can grow. The market clearly has soured on that arrangement of late - see Cherokee (CHKE), Differential Brands Group (DFBG), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG), and others - and I'm not entirely sure BEBE will be looked at much differently. Nor am I sure that what looks like a smaller firm will be able to grow a brand that has been challenged the last few years - and won't have any sort of physical presence going forward.

The second question is what the end-game is here. At this point, it's probably supportive of the bull case that Mashouf owns 58.3% of outstanding shares. He is 79 years old, and if there's an opportunity to cash out, he will likely take it. But I'm not sure where that opportunity is supposed to come from; publicly traded brand managers are scuffling, and none of the multi-brand operators that aren't (VFC, PERY, PVH, etc.) seem like a good fit. Bluestar also will have a say in any sale, which itself could limit BEBE's options.

Again, I'm intrigued by the stock, and on paper, I can see a case for buying BEBE. If Bluestar can grow revenue and profits, the stock almost certainly rises from current levels. Even if it doesn't, there's a way to eke out some upside, whether through the studio sale or some kind of deal with the remaining JV asset.

But there also are a lot of risks here. If the real estate process really is re-starting, bebe has eight months to close - not a ton of time, and not an ideal position from a leverage standpoint. The brand has to be considered somewhat tarnished after years of declining sales. Even if bebe comes out intact in calendar 2018, with the JV asset, some level of cash, and minimal corporate opex, it's not necessarily a $10 stock - or even guaranteed to be a $5 stock. It may just be forced to limp along indefinitely, reliant on Bluestar for dividend checks.

For what reasonably looks like 35% upside, maybe, on paper, I'm not sure those risks are worth it. If the studio sales closes, and the balance sheet is stronger, bebe could be an interesting value play. Similarly, if Bluestar can grow earnings through licensing deals, and equity cash starts rising, $5-6 probably is a bit too cheap. And if BEBE gets back down toward $4, where net cash is 50%+ of the market cap, there's a better "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" case to be made.

Those are a lot of 'if's, however - and that's the problem here. A lot still has to go right for BEBE at current prices. And I'm just not willing to bet on all those pieces falling into place.