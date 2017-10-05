Top 10 Market Negatives - Cramer's Mad Money (10/4/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, October 4.

The market's winning streak is increasing and the bears will catch up eventually. Cramer gave his list of 10 negatives that can hamper the bull rally.

Banks: If the non-farm payroll report is weak on Friday, then Fed will drop the idea of raising rates in December which will impact the bank stocks especially when they are due to report in two weeks. Rails: The rail stocks have gone far ahead of themselves. Despite President's support for coal, its outlook is grim and the cargo shipment has picked up barely. On top of that, the rails have been downgraded. "CSX's (NYSE:CSX) stock is up 44% for the year thanks to the miracle man at the helm, Hunter Harrison, and it seems so overdone that even I, a railroad fan, have to say enough is enough," said Cramer. Semiconductors: If the prices of flash memory chips roll over, it will affect semiconductors stocks like Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and it will have a pin action on the rest of the group. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier's stocks are also taking a beating on iPhone worries. Aerospace: If the top stock Boeing (NYSE:BA) does not beat consensus and raises guidance in the upcoming results which will include Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) acquisition, then there will be aggressive profit taking. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): Cramer expects Starbucks to decline as the company undergoes structural changes. FANG: The FANG stocks have been down lately. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is in the middle of an investigation. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has Whole-Foods acquisition, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) raises growth concerns and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) hasn't revealed much about its self-driving car. Chemicals: The hurricane will complicate the earnings for top chemical companies. "There are always some investors out there who haven't factored this stuff in," said Cramer. Machinery: Construction stocks have been rising but Cramer thinks they cannot keep up their pace after earnings. Oil: "The oil stocks have had quite a run lately. Call me nervous about number cuts," added Cramer. Cloud: The cloud stocks have been running and Cramer thinks the companies should talk about how the industry is adopting the cloud else there will be profit taking.

"So, for those of you who think I'm a Pollyanna and an aggressive cheerleader and an all-bull all-the-time guy, there's my list of worries. You know about what I'm concerned about. Doesn't mean that these stocks can't go higher. But the bottom line is that the strong action in so many stocks has turned into a headwind for the stocks, a self-fulfilling headwind, which means we'll need to get some extra blowout numbers if these names are going to continue to advance," concluded Cramer.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Bill Ackman

The proxy fight between ADP CEO Carlos Rodriguez and activist Bill Ackman is heating up. Ackman is pushing for board seats to improve business model of the company. Cramer interviewed Pershing Square's Bill Ackman to know his take on the matter.

"Our new question for ADP is why is it that ADP has lower labor productivity than all of their competitors?" asked Ackman. He adds that ADP generates $160,000 per employee compared to $224,000 per employee by its competitors. "When you think about ADP, it has enormous scale versus the competitors. So, if anything, they should have more efficiency," he added.

ADP competes 25% business with PayChex (NASDAQ:PAYX) which manages its expenses and has better margins which is used to invest in technology. Ackman expects ADP to mimic that strategy. When Cramer posed the question of why Ackman has gone after ADP, he said that ADP is a great company with good performance, but it has massively underachieved its potential.

"I think the advisors who advise companies on defending themselves from activists, they say, 'Look, you don't want to show that you're even open to what they have in mind, because if you do, then a lot of new people are going to come into the stock, a lot of more event-driven investors, and they're going to make it inevitable. You're going to lose a proxy contest,'" added Ackman. His previous conversations with Rodriguez were cordial but once Ackman went on TV, his behavior towards Ackman changed.

Conflict aside, ADP is a symbol when it comes to his mission as an activist investor. "When the founder is around and in the boardroom, you've got a major shareholder there, companies don't lose their way. It's typically after the founder steps off the board, retires, passes away, that the board becomes more professionalized. There's no one in the boardroom that owns a lot of stock in the company. And they get a little complacent. I think what activism is about is putting major shareholders in boards of directors so even though the founder is gone, there's someone there watching the store," said Ackman.

The proxy battle will come head to head at ADP's annual shareholder meeting. "I think shareholders, really, all they care about is, is there an enormous opportunity to improve this company? Can adding a major shareholder to the board increase that probability? And I think the answer that we're hearing is yes," concluded Ackman.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson's stock went down 30% in the last year but has moved up 20% in the last three months. He called it a great house in a bad neighborhood. The company has managed to transform itself in an industry which is troubled. After series of good quarters, the company's stock is gaining momentum.

"In superhero terms, I'd say Tyson got its powers by mutating. The company changed in some big ways and it's quickly resulted in better numbers," said Cramer. The company's problems started in a poultry price-fixing scheme in 2016. The issue still exists but it less relevant as the company has evolved in execution strategies.

They have new initiatives, a new leadership team, a goal of using only antibiotic-free chicken and focus on healthy treated animals. All these are paying off. Apart from that, their $3.2B acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods has given Tyson exposure to ready-to-eat product line and convenience stores, which are outperforming the supermarket.

The stock trades at 13 times only despite all the positives. "Now the company has taken the first steps toward transforming itself. It seems to be in great shape. Even though the stock has skyrocketed in recent months, I think it's got more room to run," said Cramer.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

The stock of medical device maker DexCom went down by more than 30% last week. Cramer investigated as to what went wrong with a stock he was bullish on.

"DexCom's problem is pretty straightforward. A week ago, we learned that gigantic company Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) had received FDA approval for its new FreeStyle Libre Flash glucose monitoring system for people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. And in many ways, this represents a major competitive threat to DexCom," said Cramer.

He adds that he underestimated the risk from Abbott Labs. That doesn't mean DexCom is out. They are leading maker of glucose monitoring systems and hence analysts saw Abbott's only one to offer blood-sugar monitoring without the routine finger-prick. DexCom has faced these challenges previously as well and has come back. They will be able to stand up against Abbott and offer a product of their own eventually. They will have to increase promotional activities which will cut into their gross margins.

They have a next-generation product set to debut this year and it seems to be more accurate than Abbott's product. The fact that DexCom is the only company to have received Medicare reimbursement will work in their favor.

"Anyone who's owned this stock has been obliterated by the Abbott news, and that's terrible. Mea culpa, again. But at these levels, I believe DexCom will be able to rebound, even if it might take some time," concluded Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX): Cramer doesn't recommend shorts on the show but he thinks AutoNation (NYSE:AN) should be shorted as a pair trade.

