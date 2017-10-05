The Brown Bag Portfolio: October Update

A Brief History of the Brown Bag Portfolio

For those of you who haven’t read my previous articles (here & here) let me briefly explain what the Brown Bag Portfolio is and how it came to be. The BBP was opened July 5th, 2016 with $150.00 invested into a TD Ameritrade account. I chose TD Ameritrade because they didn’t require a minimum initial investment while their competitors required approximately $2000.00 or more. I chose a regular brokerage account rather than an IRA because I’d had some serious health problems in the past and there was always the chance (and still is) that I might need to pull all of the money out to pay for my portion of the procedure/surgery. For example: the simple hernia operation I had a year ago still cost me $5000.00 out of pocket after insurance.

The account is called the Brown Bag Portfolio because I initially funded it by taking the money that I spent on lunches out and re-directed it towards my brokerage account. Over time I began to get better and better and scrimping and saving and I was able to redirect my expense re-imbursement checks from my checking account into my brokerage account. Any pay period that left me with a little more money than I needed for my expenses was also quickly moved into the BBP. After a year I’d discovered that I’d saved just under $10,000.

During that first year I also moved from a trader’s mindset to a dividend investors’. I made some stupid (rookie) mistakes, chased stocks going up and sold out of positions when they dropped. Now the portfolio is made of solid (one hopes) dividend players. There are a number of issues with it, primarily the fact that it isn’t diversified and that I’m overly invested in one particular equity, Enterprise Partners (EPD). However, I’m addressing that situation over the next twelve to eighteen months. The end goal for all of this is that I hope to have a portfolio whose dividends will pay for the mortgage, taxes, and insurance for my home when I retire. It’s going to be difficult to attain in the fifteen or so years until then, but if it weren’t a challenge, it wouldn’t be worth doing.

Portfolio Rules

The Brown Bag Portfolio is a work in progress and as a fairly new investor, so am I. I have created a number of rules for myself as far as the portfolio is concerned and these are subject to change as I test them out and see how well they perform. However, as it stands now I am trying to purchase equities in blocks of $1000.00. This is primarily to limit commissions. After my first year of investing I discovered that I had spent nearly seven percent of the money I’d saved on commissions. This was due to two main factors. The first was that I was trading, not investing. This caused me to move in and out of positions quickly and I paid the price for that in commissions as well as the value of my overall portfolio. I corrected that issue by moving into a dividend investor’s mindset, which has resulted in a tremendous decline in my overall portfolio activity and thus, reduced commissions. The other rule I set up was to make my purchases in blocks of $1000.00, which further reduces the number of transactions and therefore the amount of commissions I’m paying. $1000 transactions may not seem like much to many people, but it is usually close to two months effort to build that amount of free cash for me. The end result of both of these rules has been to reduce the commissions I’ve paid on the portfolio to 5.46% and I hope to watch that drop further.

For the time being, I’ve set a $2000 limit for a position in my portfolio. This is due to the diversification problems I currently have. The problem is simply that I’m not diversified and this is the issue I’m attempting to address over the next twelve to eighteen months. My goal is to add six new positions during that time before I add to any of the positions I have already made.

Future Purchases

As I indicated last month I’m currently in a capital appreciation phase. During this time I’m scrimping and saving as normal, but I’m not purchasing. I’m watching, I’m waiting, and I’m identifying companies that I’m interested in. Of the companies that I identified I watched most of the ones I was interested in move higher than I’m currently willing to pay. I liked Cisco (CSCO) at $32. I don’t like it as much at $33.63. The same goes for Intel (INTC), it looked interesting at $34, but not so much at $39. I’d been watching Pfizer (PFE) for months and was hoping to catch it at $33, but it too ran up beyond what I am interested in paying. My biggest “miss” was with Abbvie (ABBV), which took off at the interesting price of $73 to over $88 at the time of this writing. Analog Devices (ADI) and Abbott Labs (ABT) have had similar runs as well.

The REIT’s I’m interested in, Stag Industrial (STAG), Cyrus One (CONE), EPR Properties (EPR), and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) have all stayed near or gone below my buy price and still look interesting. However, I already have REIT exposure through Apple Hospitality (APLE) and adding another REIT doesn’t really help in my quest for diversification.

The end result of all of this is that I will probably continue to accumulate capital during October while I watch the stocks I’ve already identified and determine whether or not their new levels are acceptable. I will also be searching out other opportunities. If I do make a purchase I’m leaning towards EPR below $70. I really like monthly dividends, but I have to weigh that against additional concentration in the Real Estate sector.

The Month that Was

September was a good month for the Brown Bag Portfolio, although Hurricane Irma made things a bit uncomfortable for me. Although we suffered no damage, we did lose power for five days and our internet connection for a week. As you can see in thee table below the BBP recovered from it’s August losses and ended the month in positive territory. Yea! Dividends were paid for Keybank (KEY), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Apple Hospitality, however Ares paid on the 29th and it hasn’t appeared in my DRIP at the time of this writing, so that will be reflected in the November update. For those of you interested in getting a historical perspective on the Brown Bag portfolio can see it here and here.

BBP September Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div YTD Div Paid KEY 101.38 $1,907.99 $1,605.61 $302.38 18.83% $0.38 $38.52 21.02 ARCC 105.25 $1,725.01 $1,791.93 -$66.92 -3.73% $1.52 $159.98 88.76 APLE 110.9 $2,097.04 $2,007.53 $89.51 4.46% $1.20 $133.08 16.53 EPD 175.21 $4,567.67 $4,724.21 -$156.54 -3.31% $1.68 $294.35 134.72 Total $10,297.71 $10,129.28 $168.43 1.66% $625.94 $261.03 Div Goal % of Goal $16,800.00 3.73%

*Note: all dividends are reinvested through my brokerage's DRIP program.

All in all this was a good month. I went from a -$111.32 loss last month to a $168.43 gain. While my % return, although still small at 1.66% is considerably better than the -1.10% loss last month. The percent towards my goal of having the mortgage, taxes, and insurance on my home paid by dividends alone rose a meager .01%, but that's perfectly okay. A win is a win and I've got a long time (shorter than I'd like, but that's life) to get there.

As I wrote earlier, I will continue to monitor the stocks I'd already identified as potential purchases. However, unless they decline to a point that I find attractive I'll probably continue to accumulate capital. I will also be on the lookout for other possibilities. AT&T (T) is one, but I'm concerned about the debt load they'll carry after the Time Warner (TWX) acquisition. If I were already an owner, I'd probably be happy with the situation, but I'm not sure if this is the right time to start a new position. The Nuveen Dividend Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NZF) was suggested to me by one of my readers. I don't know much about it, but will be doing research on that fund over the next several weeks. It currently sports a 5.93% yield and pays monthly! Definitely something to research.

In Conclusion

I'd like to thank those readers that have chosen to follow me and even more to those who have made encouraging comments and asked questions. I sometimes wonder about the utility of writing about such a small portfolio. I think it's value is in the fact that it is small and new. Those of you who follow along will be able to watch as it grows (hopefully) and probably learn from my mistakes as well as the good choices I'll make. There are a lot more of us out there that don't have six or seven figure portfolios, but we'd all like to get there some day. Perhaps someone out there is also starting out and hopefully starting out earlier than I did. The key to dividend investing is time... compound interest should grow some of these positions remarkably, but it will take time for this to really become apparent.

Author's Note: If you found this article useful, please consider following me (check the little box at the top). That way you'll be sure to receive each of my articles when published. In addition if you know a new investor or someone who's interested in dividend investing, please consider sending them a link. I hope to encourage other new/young (younger than me) investors to put aside a little money each month and make investing work for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY, ARCC, APLE, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.