Open Interest In Sugar Could Signal A Rally

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on U.S. futures exchanges. Since 1971 the sweet commodity has traded as low as 2.29 and as high as 66.00 cents per pound. As an agricultural commodity, it is often the supply side of the fundamental equation for sugar that determines the path of least resistance for the price each year. However, the fact that some producing countries around the world subsidize production complicates matters when it comes to analyzing supply and demand fundamentals. The price of world sugar futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange represents the free or unsubsidized price for sugar around the world and Brazil tends to be the most influential producer. The South American nation is the world's leading producer of sugar cane, and the price of the sweet commodity often reflects the size of their annual crop as well as the output from other unsubsidized countries around the world.

Given the high degree of price variance in the sugar futures market, it often attracts lots of speculative trading activity. In August 2015, the price of sugar hit lows at 10.13 cents per pound, but a rally followed as the market moved from surplus into a deficit and the price more than doubled by October 2016. Sugar hit a high of 23.90 cents per pound last year at this time, and many trend-following speculators rode the sugar high to its peak. Since last year, sugar has once again hit the skids, and the price has declined significantly to around its current level at just over 14 cents per pound on the now active month March ICE futures contract. Meanwhile, one technical indicator which is a signal of speculative interest in the world sugar futures market could be signaling that the sweet commodity is now close to a price that could stand as a significant bottom in the market for the coming months.

A significant drop in open interest during the October-March roll period

The price of sugar had been steadily declining since reaching highs in October 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of ICE sugar futures highlights, the price of the sweet commodity had fallen steadily from 23.90 cents per pound during the week of October 3, 2016, to a low of 12.53 in late June 2017. Since then, nearby sugar futures have traded in a range from that low to a high of 15.16 cents per pound. Over recent weeks, the futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange has rolled from October to March, and we have witnessed a significant change in one technical metric.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market and in sugar, the metric has dropped like a stone over recent weeks.

Falling price and declines in open interest is not a technical confirmation of a bearish trend in a futures market

As the weekly chart shows, sugar has entered into a period of price consolidation since reaching a bottom at 12.53 cents per pound at the end of June. Meanwhile, open interest has declined from 847,727 contracts in late August to its current level at 683,879 contracts, a drop of 19.3%. The decrease in this metric in six weeks to the lowest level since 2012 is a sign that many speculators have abandoned the sugar market as it has been trading in a range from 13-15 cents per pound over the past three months. At the same time, a decline in open interest after the price of the soft commodity has almost halved in value over the previous year does not offer a technical validation of a continuation of the bearish trend that commenced last year at this time when sugar reached its highest price level since 2012.

Sugar has dropped to the bottom end of its trading range

After spending three months trading in a two-cent price range, it is possible that the sweet commodity's present period of consolidation could now be the bottom end of its trading range from a weekly perspective. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price momentum indicator shows that sugar is in neutral territory as the period of consolidation continues to hold it in the current price bank that has been in place for three months. At the same time, sugar stops its downward price momentum in late June at 12.53, just 8 points above critical support at the February 2016 lows at 12.45 cents per pound. From a longer-term perspective, technical support stands at the August 2015 lows at 10.13 cents, but that level is likely too low for a retest given the current state of fundamentals in the sugar market.

Sugar has become too cheap for producers once again

Sugar rallied from the August 2015 lows because the price moved too low and producers cut back on crops as other agricultural commodities offered more economic benefits. At almost 24 cents per pound, the sweet commodity experienced a surge in output but now that it is back down at the 14 cents per pound level, the bloom is off the rose for producers. Commodities tend to rise to levels where output increases, demand falls, and inventories build. Conversely, they tend to fall to levels where output declines, demand increases and inventories drop. When it comes to the sugar market over recent years, the rally that took the price to highs last year was the result of a deficit that developed. The rally last year pushed the market back into a surplus condition, but that is likely to change and perhaps swing back to a deficit now that the price of sugar is almost 10 cents per pound lower.

At 14 cents per pound, demand for sugar is bound to rise, and inventories fall because production will not be as high as it was when the commodity's price was north of 20 cents per pound. At the same time, an increase in the price of crude oil and oil products will likely cause Brazilian exports of sugar to decline as it is the primary input in the production of ethanol in the South American country. In the United States, corn in the input when it comes to ethanol production, but in Brazil, it is sugar that is the primary ingredient in the biofuel. Moreover, the demand side of the equation for sugar continues to grow each day.

Global demand for all agricultural commodities means higher lows

At the end of Q3, there were around twenty million more people on planet earth than at the end of Q2. Source: Population Clock

As the chart of the world population clock shows, there are more than 7.425 billion people on our planet and each one needs to eat. In 1960, total world population stood at around the three billion mark, and over my lifetime it has more than doubled. The increase in the addressable market for sugar, agricultural products, and all commodities, continues to put a strain on raw materials. When it comes to the agricultural products like sugar that are staples, the demand side of the fundamental equation consistently increases while supply is a year-to-year affair. Therefore, when prices drop deficits, tend to appear at increasing price points.

I believe that we have seen the lows in sugar at 12.53 cents per pound in late June which would mark a higher low for the commodity that is a necessity for a growing world when it comes to population. Sugar could remain in its current trading range over coming weeks and months, but when it finally breaks out my guess is that it will be to the upside. I am a buyer of sugar on dips towards the bottom end of the current trading range. Eventually, the speculators will come back to the market that historically offers market participants lots of price variance. It may be just a matter of time before they need another sugar fix. Meanwhile, for those who do not venture into the volatile waters of futures and options trading on ICE, the SGG ETN product does a good job of replicating the price action in the sugar futures market.

Open interest in sugar at the lowest level since 2012 could be a good time to consider putting a soft commodity into your investment portfolio that now has a better chance to sweeten your overall results in the months ahead. Sugar was trading at 14.25 cents per pound on the March ICE futures contract at the close of business on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.