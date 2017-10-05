Will EOG Resources Be The Next Exxon?

This market leader will probably provide an excellent return despite its relative premium compared to many in the industry.

Unlike a lot of companies in the industry, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) stands out with a great balance sheet as well as a lot of improvements over the last year. The great balance sheet is a departure from many competitors in the industry. This enables the company to withstand downturns better than many other competitors.

While a lot of investors value large companies such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for their diversification, financial strength, and secure dividends, an argument can be made that both are past their prime. The forward forecast would be a return equal to the dividend plus maybe a 4% capital gains return per year. Many investors may feel that the return is so small that the price paid for the dividend safety and financial strength is too high.

Therefore a slightly smaller, very profitable company that is maybe not diversified but is growing faster may fill the investment requirements if that company is financially strong. The very slightly, almost imperceptible increase in risk is more than made up for with the growth prospects. EOG Resources may be one of those companies for a well diversified portfolio whose history is excellent, the financial strength is every bit as good as an Exxon or Chevron, yet the projected growth is far greater. EOG is now profitable with a future of a lot more profitability.

Source: EOG Resources August 1, 2017, Second Quarter Press Announcement

As shown above, management grew production volumes dramatically while shifting the production weighting more towards oil. Net income staged a dramatic recovery into the black while cash flow literally exploded upward. The 2016 six-month period was handicapped by unfavorable accounts payable payments ($203 million). Even so, the increase in cash flow is dramatic. Currently the market value of the stock is about 12 times cash flow. Enterprise value with another $6 billion in debt is roughly 14 times cash flow. This is not a lot to pay for a company beginning a cyclical recovery that is showing decent production growth.

Note that the deferred income tax charge has a large swing. But that swing is a non-cash swing. So it really does not influence cash flow because the adjustments shown above remove the non-cash effect. The changes above will affect the deferred tax account balance but probably nothing more.

Management appears to be able to live within cash flow. So the balance sheet, which exhibits long-term debt that is about half of shareholders' equity, will probably not increase much. This company has enough access to debt markets to be able to finance any acquisition that management would be willing to consider.

Such old-fashioned balance sheet strength is relatively rare in the industry. Annualized six-month cash flow is greater than half of the long-term debt of the balance sheet. That cash flow is in the same league as Exxon and Chevron. EOG Resources does not have the diversification of the two giants. But it does have very low production costs and exceptional profitability. Plus it grows much faster than either Exxon or Chevron without the financial risk.

Despite the production growth, the stock remains stuck in the same trading range as when the commodity pricing collapsed a few years back. Now that cash flow appears ready to rocket to new heights, the stock price should follow that rocketing cash flow.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website - Close Of Business October 4, 2017

The stock has rallied some lately. So the increasing cash flow and the production increase may mean that the stock is poised for some capital gains for the first time in years. Stocks like EOG rarely hit the bargain bin. Usually there is a chance for relative bargains and then the stock shoots upward based upon a stellar reputation.

Source: EOG Resources August 1, 2017, Second Quarter Press Announcement

EOG Resources has some of the best well results in the industry. This has resulted in very low production costs per BOE as shown above.

Source: EOG Resources Company Website

An investment in EOG Resources earns an investor exposure to some of the most profitable basins in the United States. It is amazing how management has kept production costs so low despite the vast geographic diversification. Very few companies the size of EOG Resources sport the kind of cash costs shown above.

Source: EOG Quarterly Presentation, Second Quarter 2017

Both the return on capital invested and the first year gross oil production are outstanding results for the industry. Management figures that the rate of return if WTI $40 was the norm is around 30%. Very rarely are companies breaking even at that WTI price let alone making decent returns as this management forecasts. Plus management is still working to lower the breakeven price further.

Clearly this company can survive some tough industry conditions that would put many competitors out of business. This fiscal year could see another 20% or so drop in depreciation as the new wells continue to set some unbelievable production records. Management also has the ability to shift to the most profitable production area. That alone could significantly decrease corporate wide production costs.

Source: EOG Quarterly Presentation, Second Quarter 2017

Management is not guiding towards a large cash cost decrease. But this company has far lower cash costs than many in the industry. It will be a long time before competitors can even hope to duplicate the production costs of EOG Resources. In fact many competitors never will even if given several years to try.

Management purchased or acquired leases in many of the core areas early on. The lease cost per potential wells to drill is very low for this company as a result. This management pioneered unconventional oil drilling. Being nearly first has a lot of advantages. One of those is low lease purchase costs.

In the meantime, the company has not cut its dividend despite the lower commodity pricing. Continued profit and cash flow improvement should lead to considerable dividend increases in the future. The low balance sheet leverage gives the company far more flexibility to increase the dividend before much of the competition. That first increase should signal to the market a return to the growth of past history. Such a signal could send this stock soaring.

Sometimes industry leading companies do not land in the bargain bin. A temporary stop in the growth trajectory is the best an investor can hope for. The margin of safety is provided by the proven industry cost and production leadership as well as the beginning of the cycle recovery. There is a risk that management could disappoint in the future. But that is very unlikely given the history of this company. It is far more likely that this stock will lead an industry recovery. Profitability improves as well production continually increases for new wells, the shift to a greater oil production percentage, and actual production growth.

The company has a bright future that could be enhanced by carefully chosen acquisitions. The excellent management could persuade a competitor to merger or attempt a friendly takeover of the company. Top-notch management is rare. So the company could serve another natural resource company as a relatively cheap (but significant) entry into the unconventional oil business. Well managed companies often prove to be cheap acquisitions in hindsight even if the market does not believe that at the time of the acquisition.

This stock should at least double over the next five years. The accelerating production growth could potentially increase that five-year target significantly. Finances are no problem. The only problem with faster growth could be execution challenges with a company this large. So far management has costs under strict controls. Despite the current premium this stock enjoys compared to many in the industry, the future rewards are likely to be asymmetric in the favor of the current shareholders. The risk of loss is very low at market bottoms and the oil industry is still very close to a cyclical bottom. This train is about to leave the station, so the time to consider an investment is now.

