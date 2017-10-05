Gold And The 'Three-Peat'

The third quarter of 2017 came to an end last Friday. Gold gained 3.2% in Q3 and was up 11.28% over the first nine months of this year. Gold rose from lows at the start of the year after hitting $1123.90 in December 2016. The yellow metal traded at its nadir for 2017 on the first trading of this year and it reached a high of $1362.40 on the active month December COMEX futures contract on Sept. 8. Gold rallied over the first three quarters on a combination of factors. The inverse relationship between the yellow metal and dollar provided support for gold.

The dollar spent most of this year falling from its high at the beginning of 2017 at 103.815 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. The high in early January was the highest level for the greenback since 2002, and the nine-month correction to the downside in the dollar was one of the reasons that gold strengthened. Additionally, rising tension on the geopolitical landscape provided support for the yellow metal which is often a safe haven during periods of fear and uncertainty. After gold hit its most recent high on September 8, it has been moving lower, closing Q3 at $1282 per ounce and trading down to a low of $1271 on October 3. Gold seems to be following a pattern established in 2015 and 2016 where the precious metals moved to lows and created significant bottoms during December. Right now, gold seems headed for a "three-peat" performance in 2017.

The December 2015 low ends the bear market

Gold traded to an all-time nominal high of $1920.70 in September 2011 and spent the next four years and two months correcting to the downside. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the yellow metal highlights, gold fell to a low of $1046.20 in December 2015. The U.S. Federal Reserve ended its program of quantitative easing in 2014 and told markets that liftoff from a zero Fed Funds rate would follow. In response, the dollar index began to rally from its bottom in May 2014 at 78.93 which added to gold's woes. The inverse historical relationship between the dollar and yellow metal and prospects for an increasing rate environment pressured the price of gold which led to its bottom at the end of 2015. In December 2015, the central bank increased the short-term interest rate from zero to twenty-five basis points, and gold hit bottom at just below the $1050 per ounce level. However, gold found a bottom in December 2015 which stands to this day. The yellow metal had a rough time with a rising dollar and the central bank's pivot from accommodation to tightening which led to its low at the end of December 2015.

The December 2016 low sets the stage for another strong year in 2017

Throughout 2016, gold recovered as the Fed did not increase the Fed Funds rate and a series of events supported the price of the precious metal. The Brexit shock in June 2016 took gold to highs of $1377.50, and the surprising result of the U.S. Presidential Election in November lifted the yellow metal back to just under $1340 per ounce last November. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, gold attempted a second rally in late 2016 in the wake of the election of President Donald Trump, but it turned lower and hit a higher low in December as the Fed increased the short-term rate once again at their final meeting of 2016. Last December, gold found yet another bottom at $1123. 90 as the Fed finally acted for the second time at their final meeting of the year. However, like in 2015, the lows of December 2016 set the stage for another rally that took gold higher throughout 2017 reaching its most recent peak at $1362.40 in early September, just $15.10 below the high established in July 2016.

Interest rate hikes weigh on the yellow metal

2017 has been an odd year in markets. The year began with optimism, and the dollar traded at its highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index. Despite two interest rate hikes during the year, the yellow metal shrugged off its typical reaction to tightening and rallied in response to a falling dollar and rising tensions on the geopolitical landscape. The Trump administration has had a rough time with their legislative agenda despite having a Republican majority in both houses of Congress.

On the international front, U.S. relations with Russia deteriorated to post-Cold War lows. In Asia, provocative actions by North Korea which now possesses nuclear weapons, increased fear and uncertainty in markets leading gold to its highs for the year in early September. However, the prospects for another interest rate hike and other tightening actions by the U.S. central bank made the most recent rally unsustainable, and gold has once again dropped below the $1300 per ounce level at the start of October. The prospects for higher rates continue to weigh on gold as we head into the final quarter of 2017 and the anniversary of the month when gold made lows in the two previous years.

The Fed told us to expect a hike in December

At their September meeting, the FOMC told markets that twelve of sixteen members of the committee expect the Fed Funds rate to rise by twenty-five basis points by the end of 2017. Since the central bank did not act to increase rates at that meeting, it is likely that the hike will come at the final meeting of this year. At the same time, the Fed said that eleven of the sixteen members believe that rates will rise by twenty-five basis points three more times in 2018. Moreover, the central bank began their process of reducing the balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off over coming months. This month, the Fed will allow $10 billion of debt securities to roll off, and that amount will rise by $10 billion each quarter reaching a maximum of $50 billion per month.

Perhaps the most hawkish signal from the central bank was the statement that quantitative tightening or allowing debt securities to roll off their swollen balance sheet would not be data dependent, rather it will be a rote process. Additionally, in recent comments, Chairperson Janet Yellen told markets that she is dubious about the Fed's measurement of inflation and that the Fed Funds rate is likely to continue to rise even if inflation remains below the 2% target rate. Gold has been falling over recent weeks in the aftermath of the Fed's September meeting and Chairperson Yellen's statement. Apparently, the path of the central bank has weighed on the price of the precious metal.

Gold could have a rough December

If the past two years serve as a guide, gold could be in for a tough fourth quarter given the likelihood of another rate increase in December. Technical support for the yellow metal currently stands at $1204 per ounce, the July 10 low on the continuous contract. The yellow metal was trading at $1276 on Wednesday, Oct. 4. With another $70 in downside potential, the recovery in the dollar and the virtual certainty of another increase in the Fed Funds rate in December the prospects for gold look a lot like they did last year at this time. In 2015, gold found a bottom at $1046.20 per ounce. In 2016, the low during the final month of the year was $1123. 90. Gold found a low last year at a level that was $77.70 higher than the previous year.

If a pattern has developed, gold could find its way to $1201.60 this December which would be exactly $77.70 above its December 2016 low and very close to the current area of technical support. A move to just above $1200 per ounce would not negate the current bullish trend in the yellow metal that emerged at the 2015 lows. Therefore, the current trend in gold and weak close at the end of Q3 after reaching the year's high just a few weeks earlier on Sept. 8 could mean that we are about to see a three-peat in the gold market at the end of 2017. I remain bullish on gold for the longer term. The geopolitical landscape continues to support gains in the precious metal in coming years. I believe that we will eventually see gold trade at a higher level than the 2011 peak and above the $2000 per ounce level.

However, right now we could be looking at a repeat performance by the yellow metal which would create a higher low and base of support going into 2018 as the Fed is preparing for a three-peat of rate hikes during the final month of 2017. Right now, the short-term price path of the yellow metal depends on the dollar. If the greenback index cannot reach critical resistance at 93.84 on the December futures contract, the current oversold condition in the gold futures market could propel it for a test of $1300 or above. However, with solid months to go until December, a selling opportunity in the weeks ahead could be waiting in the wings.

