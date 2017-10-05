Laredo Petroleum: Deleveraging

The sale improves the company's flexibility to bring the value of its extensive acreage forward via outspending.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) delivered on its promise to monetize the company's 49% interest in Medallion Gathering & Processing, a fast-growing oil gathering business in the Midland Basin.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2017)

The price received is respectable and is an outcome of a contested auction. The negative stock price reaction to the announcement appears to reflect unreasonable expectations.

The sale makes strategic sense for Laredo. While Medallion provided gathering and transportation services to Laredo based on an acreage dedication agreement, third party volumes gathered in multiple producing areas across the Midland Basin now account for the vast majority of the volumes on the system.

The monetization of Medallion cures the problem of Laredo's excessive leverage. However, going forward, Laredo will need to convincingly demonstrate that its asset base is competitive from a cost-of-supply perspective.

The Sale Price Validates Our Valuation

In our July 20, 2017 post, we discussed our estimates for gross proceeds to Laredo in the sale of Medallion:

Given the favorable market environment in the Permian, we expect the sale to generate strong competition, with buyers being prepared to look several years forward along the projected growth trajectory to value the business. We estimate the sale price to be in the $800-$900 million range for Laredo’s 49% interest, with a lower but not negligible probability of the $1 billion mark attained.

The outcome of the auction validates our prognosis. 100% of Medallion is being sold to a private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners for a cash purchase price of $1.825 billion plus potential additional cash consideration that is structured based on the buyers' realized profit at exit. The earn-out component puts the sale price close to the top end of our expectation range.

Customary adjustments to the price apply at closing. Laredo's share of fees and other expenses associated with the transaction will also be deducted from the gross proceeds.

Net cash proceeds to Laredo at closing are expected to be ~$825 million.

Importantly, federal income tax on the gain is expected to be minimal, as net operating loss carry-forwards will apparently offset the gain (but "a small amount of alternative minimum tax and Texas margin tax is expected").

There will be no changes in the cost structure Laredo reports for its Upstream business. Currently, all tariffs related to Laredo's agreements with Medallion are reflected in the company’s realized oil price.

The Monetization Brings Certainty With Regard To The Leverage Situation

Laredo plans to use the proceeds from the Medallion divestiture primarily to reduce debt.

It is important to note that Laredo has significant flexibility as it relates to its balance sheet management options. As of August 4, 2017, the company had $115 million drawn under its $1 billion credit facility. In addition, $950 million of Laredo’s outstanding bonds are currently callable. As a result, Laredo can use the entire net proceeds from the sale to reduce leverage.

At the end of Q2 2017, Laredo had long-term debt of $1.4 billion. Assuming that $0.7 billion is used for de-leveraging, Laredo's pro forma debt would drop to $0.7 billion. In addition, Laredo could use the estimated $50-~$100 million balance of the proceeds to fund the cash shortfall in its development program in the next few quarters.

To put Laredo's pro forma debt amount in perspective, the company's Q2 2017 Adjusted EBITDA before cash settlements on derivatives, cash payments for derivatives and the contribution from Medallion was ~$104 million. Using a flat $50 per barrel oil price assumption, we estimate that Laredo's Q2 2017 EBITDA after these adjustments would have been in the $110 million range for the quarter. The de-leveraging should bring Laredo's leverage ratio to ~1.6x on a run-rate basis, from above 3x prior to the sale of Medallion.

Laredo's leverage will still be higher than that of several leading Permian-focused operators who have been able to exploit their premium stock valuations to repeatedly access the equity market. Still, the improvement in Laredo's credit metrics is significant and comforting.

A Pure Play E&P Operator Focused On Exploitation

Medallion was an important component of Laredo's investment thesis over the last few years. The exit from Medallion allows investors to quantify the financial impact of this successful undertaking on Laredo's stock value. Going forward, however, Laredo will have to prove that its now pure-play E&P business can create value in the uncertain commodity price environment.

Arguably, Laredo is well positioned for success, given its large, contiguous acreage position. The company has invested heavily into its manufacturing-style operation and should now be able to demonstrate its low run-rate cost of supply. In addition, with Medallion now under contract, the deleveraging should afford Laredo the flexibility to bring the value of the asset forward by outspending its cash flow.

Outspending indeed appears to be part of the company's strategic plan. Laredo's press release quotes Randy A. Foutch, the company's Chairman and CEO, as saying:

[The sale of Medallion and debt reduction] will afford Laredo additional flexibility in our development plan as we test tighter spacing to add premium locations in the Upper and Middle Wolfcamp formations. We anticipate interest savings from the debt reduction to better align operating cash flow with capital expenditures. Based upon the current environment for commodity prices, service costs, forecasted rig cadence and production growth, we expect operating cash flow to increase sequentially, with the Company anticipating being approximately cash flow neutral by the end of 2019."

Why Did The Stock Decline On The News?

It appears that expectations for the sale price had been set quite high. We have heard sell-side estimates for the price in the Medallion sale as high as $3 billion (for 100% of the business). Such price expectations were dramatically higher than our own estimate and, in our view, unrealistic.

The wide gap between the gross proceeds and net proceeds is the only data point that is modestly disappointing. It is important to understand, however, that Medallion is a business that is rapidly expanding and, therefore, has significant accounts payable outstanding. Customary adjustments in the Purchase & Sale agreement most likely account for the wide difference between the headline transaction value and the net proceeds to Medallion equity holders. On the other hand, the news that Laredo's tax leakage associated with the sale is minimal is a positive surprise.

Despite the setback to the stock price following the deal announcement, Laredo's shares have outperformed several of its prominent Permian-focused peers in the last three months. The Medallion sale clearly contributed to this outperformance.

Laredo projects its production to grow 16%-19% this year, fueled by moderate outspending. The growth guidance has been increased, which is in line with our expectation, and is encouraging.

As a reminder, Laredo's acreage is characterized by relatively high GORs. Oil yields are projected to be in the 44%-46% range in the third quarter. As a result, the bar is set quite high for average EUR per well.

Supply chain inflation will be a major challenge across the industry in the coming quarters and will put strong upward pressure on commodity price thresholds for profitable growth. In this context, Laredo’s big bet on well manufacturing should be an advantage.

The company often highlights its "production corridor" approach to developing the acreage. The concept is indeed compelling as a way to maximize efficiencies, avoid operational congestion and control cost inflation. In addition to being a cost-saving tool, activity concentrated in compact core areas enables detailed subsurface mapping that helps to optimize landing zones, well designs and well densities.

Ultimately, the criterion of financial success will be the ability to grow production at a meaningful rate while spending within cash flow. At this point, outspending is in part fueling the expected growth. As long as oil production growth is strong, a balance sheet-friendly outspending can be a positive factor.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, September 2017)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.