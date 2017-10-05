John B. Sanfilippo & Son Should Be Valued Like Everyone Else

By any measure, John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) has performed brilliantly since the financial crisis. JBSS traded just above $5 toward the end of 2011. It closed Wednesday at $68. The company has paid $13 in special dividends alone since 2012.

Qualitatively, the company has improved as well. What was formerly a low-margin processor has become a branded producer, with the Fisher brand taking share in recipe and snack nuts, and the Orchard Valley Harvest and (to a lesser extent) Sunshine Country in the 'produce nut' category. JBSS revamped its footprint, cut costs, and vastly improved margins:

source: JBSS investor presentation (highlighting by author)

Most of the low-hanging fruit has been harvested, however, and the question remains as to how much of the improvement in margins, and the share price, has been due to steadily rising nut prices. Bears took aim at JBSS last year for precisely that reason - and JBSS's bull run was interrupted, largely due to multiple compression:

But FY17 results, with EPS rising nearly 19% despite a mostly pricing-driven 11% drop in revenue, seem to disprove that bear thesis. And they suggest that JBSS should be valued in line with, rather than at a discount to, other snack purveyors. If that's the case, JBSS has more upside, given that it trades at 11.5x trailing EBITDA on an enterprise basis. I think that's probably right - though I'm not sure I'm quite convinced enough to go long.

An Attractive Business

If you exclude the peculiarities of the nut industry - most notably, the inability for JBSS to hedge costs or prices - this looks like a rather attractive business. JBSS' offerings are healthy snacks, and both healthy/natural providers and snack manufacturers have done reasonably well the past few years, some small-cap volatility in the healthy space (BETR, SNAK, LWAY, etc.) aside. Deflation and competition in the grocery space is somewhat of a concern, but JBSS already has a decently large private label business itself, along with contract packaging and commercial revenue streams. Overall, per figures from the 10-K, JBSS revenue of $846 million in FY17 (ending June) breaks down as follows (note these estimates are somewhat rough for Fisher and other brands, based on share percentages listed in the filing):

Category FY17 Revenue % of Total Fisher brand $171.3M 20% Orchard Valley + Sunshine Country $30.2M 4% Private Label $328.9M 39% Commercial $164.7M 19% Contract Packaging $151.5M 18%

From a market standpoint, it's an attractive offering. Fisher revenues, volumes, and market share have grown steadily, with a recent investor presentation citing 1110 bps in recipe market share gains since FY13 (26.7% vs 15.6%). Distribution continues to expand, though CEO Jeffrey Sanfilippo admitted on the Q4 call the brand has struggled with distribution on the East Coast.

Orchard Valley Harvest, in particular, has a growth opportunity in front of it; OVH and Sunshine Country combined grew volume 23% in FY17, per the 10-K, and commentary suggests OVH is the major driver there. Commercial sales were growing nicely until this year when the company lost a major almond butter customer, and revenue fell 32.6% year-over-year. But Jeff Sanfilippo said on the Q4 2016 call that the lost business was lower-margin, and again JBSS managed to drive rather a nice profit increase in FY17 even with that loss. Contract packaging revenue continues to grow nicely: FY17 revenue is better than double FY12 levels.

There's a nice balance here from a channel and product standpoint. And JBSS is diversified across different nut products:

source: JBSS investor presentation

From a volume perspective, the one concern might be category growth; data cited in the recent investor presentation suggests barely 1% volume growth total for the nut category over the past six years. Higher prices no doubt have something to do with that, and JBSS so far has been able to grow volume nicely through taking share.

Still, against the space as a whole, I'd prefer JBSS' top-line profile to most other players. Nuts look better, from a long-term demand standpoint, than the SuperPretzels and ICEEs from J&J Snack Foods (JJSF). Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) acquired Diamond Foods last year to diversify away from its mostly salty snack product base. Yet it's both valued at a premium to JJSF (~3.5 turns on an EBITDA basis) and paid ~14x EBITDA and ~29x EPS for Diamond, while JBSS trades at 11.5x and ~21.5x, respectively.

So what the market here basically is saying is that JBSS deserves a discount to other similar players. The most obvious reason is the potential volatility in nut markets and, to listen to JBSS shorts, the fact that current earnings are somewhat inflated by the steady increase in prices this decade. But I'm not sure that's actually the case.

Should JBSS Get A Discount?

The argument against the JBSS bear case basically is that this is a different company. Jeff Sanfilippo addressed that bear case in the Q1 FY17 conference call, in response to a question from Sidoti analyst Francesco Pellegrino:

Pellegrino: I take a lot of calls about, just, the cycle turning over...in the past, you guys haven't been able to manage a cycle turn as well as you are doing it now. When we look, when we go back to like 2002 and we go back to 2007, you're just never able to maintain that gross profit per pound that we're seeing now. Can you just give us a little bit of color of maybe what you guys are doing differently now than what you were doing then?... Sanfilippo: Well, I wouldn't say there's just one thing Francesco. Obviously one of the biggest factors is building our branded business. We have much control over our pricing. We have much better control over what our volume expectations are with our brands. And there's a higher margin in our branded business...

Sanfilippo goes on to credit better management of private label partnerships, as well just better execution and "operational efficiencies". On the Q3 call, CFO Mike Valentine cited the experience and skill of the company's procurement team in buying almonds at an opportunistic price (which Pellegrino, in an outstanding turn of phrase, referred to as "tree nut alpha").

FY17 results, at least, seem to strongly contradict the narrative that JBSS has had some soon-to-fade, multi-year tailwind from nut prices. Nut prices fell - and EPS rose almost 19%, as noted above. I don't know that I believe that type of performance is possible every year, as JBSS actually cut opex in FY17. But given the loss of the almond butter deal cost in the range of $80-$90 million in sales, per previous commentary, and plunging prices, the increase in gross profit dollars strongly supports management's assertions here.

In a way, so does the JBSS stock chart, with the 2016 dip looking like a brief interruption in a multi-year bull run. Investors seem to have believed the bearish narrative - and then reversed field when JBSS outperformed. And if that bearish narrative is wrong, then JBSS simply is too cheap.

Valuation

There's not a lot of debt here: about $57 million net, plus $21 million (on the books) in retirement plan liabilities, against a market cap of $778 million. Still, assuming JBSS' multiple rises to 13.5-14x, to better match LNCE and JJSF (while remaining at a discount to category leader Mondelez (MDLZ)), JBSS rises to $80-$84, or 17-23% upside. Moving to a mid-20s P/E multiple (again, in line with both companies) does about the same. Add mid-single-digit EBITDA growth in FY18, a deceleration from last year's 9%, and there's a decent case for a 12-month price target in the $85-$90 range, or 25-30% upside.

And there is some room for outperformance relative to those targets as well. JBSS added 60+ new items to private label partners in FY17 and will benefit from a full year of sales in fiscal 2018. The Nut Exactly snack bite line has disappointed so far but has room for improvement. JBSS is running tests to potentially enter the vending machine channel and, more significantly, dollar stores as well.

Near-term, inventory reduction at one customer for Fisher recipe nuts hit Q4 results, but that should normalize in Q1, and CEO Sanfilippo sounded reasonably optimistic toward that quarter as a whole on the Q4 call. JBSS also should be declaring a special dividend shortly, which often brings in buyers (for reasons I admittedly don't understand).

Again, stepping back, this just looks like a very attractive business. Management has done an outstanding job, and as a family-controlled (through dual-class shares) business, is incentivized. I still think the nut category is positioned reasonably well long-term from a demand standpoint. Fisher is taking market share. Orchard Valley Harvest has a growth opportunity, and contract packaging and private label gains show no sign of slowing down.

The one concern here is the potential impact of nut prices - and the size of the impact looks a lot smaller than bears projected. If that's the case - and I believe it is - than JBSS looks good both near-term and long-term.

