Buy Qualcomm Before Apple Starts Paying Royalties Again

I initially wrote about Qualcomm (QCOM) a little over 4 months ago. I rated the chip maker a buy for two main reasons. The first was their NXP (NXPI) acquisition. This deal is estimated to not only increase their chip business by a 40%, but also lead them into multiple brand new business areas including automotive, Internet of Things, and digital networking. The second reason was because I believed the Qualcomm's steep drop after being sued by Apple (AAPL) was overblown.



As you can see from the chart above, the stock has fallen about 14% since my initial call. I recently revisited my thought process and my work and had to ask myself the age-old question, am I wrong or am I early? If I was wrong I need to close my position, but I have no problem with being early. This is a long-term position for me and I'm willing to continue collecting the over 4% dividend payment as I wait.

Most of this article will be about the Apple lawsuit, but I wanted to touch very quickly on the NXP acquisition. The deal is expected to be complete by the end of 2017. Besides allowing to to break into new business areas, Qualcomm will be adding about $9.5 billion in revenue and $1.9 billion in Free Cash Flow. Nothing much has changed since my previous article covering this which you can read here.

Apple is currently suing Qualcomm in the US, China, and the UK for two main reasons. The first is that Apple is claiming that a recent ruling from the Supreme Court would prohibit Qualcomm from selling it's chips while also licensing its technology at the same time. The second is that Apple claims Qualcomm is price gouging.

Qualcomm turned around and issued a counter-suit seeking to ban the sale of some iPhones in the US due to Apple violating Qualcomm's patents. Apple has suspended all royalty payments to Qualcomm, which has been disastrous for the chip maker and its stock price. The discontinuation of Apple's royalty payments costs Qualcomm $500 million every quarter.

While this all seems pretty bad for Qualcomm, I think the massive drop in its stock price is a major overreaction. Apple does not want to stop paying Qualcomm. In fact, it needs to pay Qualcomm, whose technology is becoming an ever-increasing part of the phone and automobile. Apple just wants a lower rate. These two parties need each other and, eventually, they will come to an agreement and the royalty payments will resume.

In conclusion, my original call was clearly early, but I still think you should be buying Qualcomm at its current levels. It is rare you have a chance to buy a market dominator at a below market valuation, but here is your chance. I have no idea when the lawsuit will be settled, but when it does I want Qualcomm in my portfolio. Could I be early again? Absolutely, but as I mentioned earlier, this is a long-term play for me and the over 4% dividend makes waiting worth it.

Author's note: If you would like to follow along with my Qualcomm analysis and suggestions, I would encourage you to hit the follow button next to my name at the top of the page. I enjoy interacting with my followers, so please comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.