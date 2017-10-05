Somerset Trust: Non-Core Accounts Make For Volatile Shares

Somerset Trust Holding Company (OTCPK:SOME) is a $1.1 billion asset bank headquartered in Somerset, Pennsylvania that last reported loans of $716 million (up 9.8% YOY) and deposits of $876 million (up 5.9% YOY). In business since 1889, the company has been adding market share recently by opening offices (32 locations is up 28% since 2014) in adjacent towns that complement the legacy branch network, and the 2Q report indicates that a new in-store (Giant Eagle) branch in Ligonier is scheduled to open soon - Ligonier is one of the newer markets (2011) Somerset serves.

While these areas appear to be slow growth, they continue to capture and solidify the bank’s position in the area. SOME is far down on the list of state deposit holders, but the small bank holds the sixth largest spot in the cities it services.

Unlike a lot of other banks that are trading near all-time highs, SOME is down 18% since April. A long-dated security portfolio is a major concern (interest rate risk), but the company is growing and has a steady past. Because of this, I favor waiting a few more quarters to see how asset values react to higher rates, but after the fall, some may find this a tempting buy. With that, let’s dig into the financials to see where the company is at and to try to assess whether or not the market is overreacting.

Loan Growth And Deposit Mix

Somerset Trust has a diversified loan portfolio, with a large amount of exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial loans (C&I), and some modest exposure to residential real estate (~17%). At the end of the 2nd quarter approximately 27% of the portfolio was invested in C&I loans and 25% was comprised of commercial real estate assets (13.2/12.7% - non-owner occupied/owner occupied).

Based on FDIC reports for quarterly residential banking activities, Somerset and peers of similar size in this region all appear to be selling the majority of the 1-4 family residential loans that they originate, and for what it’s worth, at this asset size, there are not many community banks in the area originating or selling any other type of residential products (junior residential, HELOC, wholesale, etc.). This strategy may change for other banks but I don’t expect a transition to residential for Somerset, regardless of rate direction, due to its long history with business originations.

With that said, residential loans did contribute to 10% YOY portfolio growth (residential up 12%), but the focus on business lines hasn’t changed. C&I loans were up 16.3% YOY, and while CRE appears to have fallen behind (up 2%), within non-owner assets shrunk 6.2% while owner-occupied offset with a 13.5% advance.

I do have some concern about asset sensitivity in a rising rate environment (will cover later), but Somerset’s portfolio is positioned to benefit from improved yields. Adjustable rate loans are low at 6.6% of all loans, but ~35% of the portfolio is set to reprice in one year or less, and only 11.7% of the portfolio has maturities of more than 15 years (down 6.5% YOY).

Unused commitments are in line with peers, and while the long-term trend shows unused C&I commitments growing to ~5% of current assets, this level hasn’t changed much since 2013. Loans on FDIC reports (you will have to re-run call data to verify) classified as ‘other’ have the highest percentage of unused commitments to total assets at 7.8%, and this line is closely followed by C&I before it drops to the third largest outstanding item (HELOC @ 2.18% in 2Q17).

Nothing about unused commitments indicates growth tailwinds, but it’s encouraging to see the company growing the loan portfolio and keeping up with renewals considering the balance of short-term assets.

Somerset’s allowance account regularly covers 1.5% of gross loans, which is higher than peers (AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) – 1.16%, 1st Summit (OTCPK:FSMK) – 1.17%, and Isabella Bank (OTCQX:ISBA) – 0.72%), but nonperforming loan coverage is consistently lower (67% at 2Q17). For this the bank may deserve to trade at a slightly lower premium, but even with light coverage charge-offs in the past 5 years have averaged only $1.18 million while provisions have averaged $2 million.

YTD provision expenses are down slightly (to $1.18 million) and hopefully, this trend continues because the bank has a lot to gain from future periods with below average charges - $1.18 million YTD is equivalent to 28% of pre-tax income.

On the liability side, noninterest-bearing deposits at 17.7% of total deposits doesn’t stand out much, but I noticed this YOY composition ratio was flat while peers were able to add between 2.3-4.8%. Even so, total deposits are up 5.9% and the loan to deposit ratio (81.7%) indicates a decent amount of capacity to fund new loans.

Interest expenses increased 15.4% YTD and the main driver appears to be a growing balance of more expensive time deposits and other borrowings. On the plus side, almost all borrowings added this year are split evenly between the 3-5Yr and +5Yr maturity buckets, which should work out well for the bank as it locks in rates on a good percentage of funding prior to subsequent rate hikes.

Risk And Reward

Somerset shares pulled back from their 52-week high at the beginning of the year when EPS fell significantly. 2016 EPS increased 11.9% to $4.13, but YTD earnings of $1.79 are down 10.9%. Despite modestly higher core earnings this year, reported earnings have been unable to match last year’s pace due to the absence of one-time security gains.

From the quarterly report:

While returns on our security portfolio remain in the top 1% of all banks, the ability to reinvest sale proceeds and earn a comparable interest rate has limited our capacity to sell and record gains.

On the surface, the change doesn’t appear to warrant an 18.3% drop in share price, but ironically, while the company was cashing in valuation gains, other parts of the security portfolio registered noteworthy (temporary holding) losses. Most of these losses have already rebounded on lower rates, but the security portfolio is large (27.4% of all assets) and very long-dated (83% of security portfolio has maturities of +15 years). Because of this, I expect rate increases to continue to make book value look like a moving target.

Book Value

12-31-2015 - $35.36

6-30-2016 - $39.58

12-31-2016 - $30.68

6-30-2017 - $36.99

Everything here makes for an interesting case study, and for shares that may already allow for new investors to purchase at a discount. At $40, SOME is trading for only 1.08X book value and for 10-11X this year’s earnings (assuming no surprises). Shares carry a decent yield of 3.3%, and the bank is no slouch when it comes to returns (consistently reports an ROAA of 0.9-1.1%).

Shares might be cheap but investors should be concerned about how security valuations affect leverage (asset/equity) and margins. For a temporary loss to stay temporary, the bank can’t sell the securities before maturity, and if the temporary losses really start to increase, the bank might get stuck with assets earning well below market rates.

Bottom Line

After a large pullback, Somerset’s risk/reward profile is starting to look attractive. I like the valuation and core earnings profile, but the security portfolio is a concern, and with the market near all-time highs, I plan to sit this one out. This is a pass (for me) but one to watch, the dividend is a plus but I need to see how equity performs over a few periods of rising rates before I could get comfortable enough to make a purchase.