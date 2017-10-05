Main Street Capital Continues To Deliver Strong Returns

MAIN continues to have strong dividend coverage due to its many advantages over other BDCs, including the lower cost of capital and the lowest operational cost structure.

In July 2017, MAIN exited its debt and equity investments in Compact Power Equipment, Inc. that resulted in $3.7 million of realized gains used to pay semiannual/supplemental dividends.

Management recently announced the ability to continue to grow its I-45 Senior Loan Fund over the coming quarters due to the amended credit facility driving higher NII per share.

MAIN's stock performance remains strong as management continues to focus on higher NII and NAV per share for continued higher total returns to shareholders over the long-term.

I have been covering and actively investing in Main Street Capital (MAIN) for many years, and this article is an update from the Q2 2017 results. My purchases are usually during general BDC (business development company) market pullbacks, similar to the one we have experienced since early May.

MAIN is clearly one of the higher quality BDCs for many reasons, and the company continues to deliver higher total returns to investors through:

Maintaining a much lower operational cost structure to maximize distributions to shareholders.

Managing an efficient lower-cost capital structure with conservative leverage.

Well-timed highly accretive equity offerings.

Conservative dividend policy with consistent coverage from NII and semiannual supplemental dividends.

Quality of the origination/credit platform to build a portfolio to deliver consistent returns to shareholders while protecting the capital invested.

No plans to seek "externalization".

Management is an active purchaser of shares each quarter, currently holding over $126 million.

Continued involvement in regulatory aspects of the sector.

MAIN has outperformed the average BDC, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 since its IPO.

2017 BDC Stock Performance

MAIN began 2017 at a price that many investors considered to be "overvalued" using the simplistic measure of price-to-NAV but did not take into account many of the factors listed above that have continually resulted in higher per unit economics (discussed later). Also, BDCs are priced on expected returns from NAV (net asset value) which are mostly in the form of dividends rather than NAV itself. MAIN pays 14 dividends each year, currently yielding 7.1%.

As you can see in the table above, MAIN has done well even after taking into account the recent pullback discussed earlier.

There are a handful of BDCs that have had 10% declines in 2017 including:

BDCs that are currently outperforming MAIN include:

MAIN Dividend Coverage Discussion

As predicted in "Important Dividend Announcement Dates: Potential Increases, Decreases & Specials", MAIN increased its monthly dividend to $0.19 per share:

“Earlier this week, our Board declared our fourth quarter 2017 regular monthly dividends at $0.19 a share in each of October, November and December of 2017, increasing our monthly payout rate by $0.005 a share. The ex-dates for these dividends are September 20, October 19 and November 20, respectively. This dividend increase represents the seventh consecutive year we have increased our regular monthly dividend to shareholders.” “Including the regular monthly dividends declared for the third and fourth quarters of 2017, we will have paid $21.115 per share in cumulative dividends since our October 2007 initial public offering.”

MAIN continues to have strong dividend coverage due to its many advantages over other BDCs, including the lower cost of capital and the lowest operational cost structure. Also, the company has an excellent history of portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent stream of recurring interest income, the potential for increased earnings through its asset management business and I-45 Senior Loan Fund, the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC licenses and management with a conservative dividend policy.

In July 2017, MAIN fully exited its debt and equity investments in Compact Power Equipment, Inc. ("CPEC"), a light to medium duty equipment rental operation that owns and operates outdoor equipment rental locations. MAIN realized a gain of approximately $3.7 million on the equity portion.

For Q2 2017, the company beat my best case projections covering its dividend by 105% and generated net realized gains of $11 million. Distributable NII was $0.63 per share for the quarter (compared to regular dividends of $0.556), and the company continues to overearn the monthly dividend as well as realize gains to support continued semiannual supplemental dividends.

Vincent D. Foster, Chairman and CEO, stated:

“We are pleased with our operating results for the second quarter of 2017, a quarter during which we increased our total investment income and our distributable net investment income per share, both on a sequential basis over the first quarter of 2017 and over the same period in the prior year, and generated $11 million of net realized gains from our investment portfolio. As a result of our positive performance, we again generated distributable net investment income per share in excess of our regular monthly dividends, exceeding the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter by over 13%. In addition, we also generated a net increase in net assets from operations of $0.76 per share, which represented an annualized return on equity for the quarter in excess of 13%.”

MAIN continues to grow its per share economics year-over-year which is the primary driver for continued dividend increases and higher returns to shareholders.

“As we look forward to the third quarter of 2017, we currently expect that we would generate distributable net investment income of $0.60 to $0.62 per share during the quarter. This estimate is $0.045 to $0.065 per share, or 8% to 12% above our previously announced monthly dividends for the third quarter of $0.555 per share, or 5% to 9% above our recently announced increase in monthly dividends to $0.57 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017.”

MAIN’s growing asset management business (sub-advisory agreement with the HMS Income Fund) contributed $2.4 million in NII during Q2 2017. This relationship should continue to contribute approximately $0.04 to $0.05 per share of NII per quarter over the next few quarters.

“Our external investment manager's relationship with the HMS Income Fund benefited our net investment income by approximately $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, through a $1.6 million reduction of our operating expenses for cost we allocated to the external investment manager for services we provided to it and $0.7 million of dividend income from the external investment manager.” From previous quarter: “In addition, HMS recently closed its senior loan fund with ORIX with initial equity and leverage commitments of $50 million and a $100 million respectively, contemplating an initial size of $150 million. Unlike the I-45 joint venture, we have not committed any capital to the HMS or its joint venture.”

Management recently announced the ability to continue to grow its I-45 Senior Loan Fund over the coming quarters due to the amended credit facility. I believe that these continued accretive impacts as well as lower cost of capital could provide for continued dividend growth.

“We are pleased to report that our I-45 joint venture with Capital Southwest has continued to mature. They recently amended their credit facility to lower its cost and increase its advance rate. This will allow the joint-venture to grow its portfolio above its $210 million current size. In addition, the HMS joint-venture with ORIX has grown to $135 million and should be fully ramped by year-end.”

I am expecting increased portfolio growth in the coming quarters as management has recently hired resources to build out the origination/deployment team:

“We are hiring more resources than we can currently deploy because we want to train them and prepare them for the growth that we expect to have in the near term. So we're trying to avoid a situation where we wait till we need someone and see who is available. We're going ahead. And so our expense ratio has ticked up maybe 10 basis points as a result of that, but we think it's a good investment. So there are a lot of people running around, a lot of young people and there is lot of training going on. And I think that all bodes well for '18 and '19.” “We have originated new lower middle market and private loan investments of roughly $330 million so far this year for investment portfolio. We are more or less on budget for the year at this pace. As of today, I would characterize our lower middle market investment pipeline is average to above average.”

In conjunction with its investment grade rating (discussed later), the interest rate paid on its credit facility remains L+1.875% (lower than most BDCs) and management continues to focus on lower operating cost and higher returns to shareholders. The combination of lower cost of capital and the lowest operating cost compared to other BDCs has driven superior dividend coverage while maintaining a higher quality portfolio of safer first lien secured debt with equity participation upside. The company has conservative dividend and leverage policies, enabling it the ability to increase regular dividends and/or pay special dividends as shown with the Leverage Analysis (premium content):

“Our second quarter operating results represent a GAAP return on equity of 13.9% for the trailing 12-month period, and 13.6% on an annualized basis for the second quarter. Returns are in line with our stated long-term goal of producing a return on equity percentage in the low-to-mid teens. These returns also significantly exceed the dividend yield paid to our shareholders and illustrate the significant value that we are generating for our shareholders in excess of our dividend payments.” “We believe that these results also continue to illustrate the significant benefits of our investment strategy of investing both debt and equity in the lower middle markets, which combined with our efficient operating structure continue to provide a value proposition that differentiates Main Street from other yield-oriented investment options and generates a premium total returns realized by our shareholders as a result of the historical growth in our dividends per share, our net asset value per share and our stock price.”

MAIN Risk Profile Discussion

MAIN has mostly first-lien positions with a history of excellent credit performance and realized gains from its equity investments, especially in its lower middle market investments that currently average 37% fully diluted ownership positions in 99% of these investments.

Equity participation is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as "recurring non-recurring" dividend income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income used to support continued semiannual special dividends.

“We continue to seek and receive significant equity participation in our lower middle market investments, and as of quarter end, we owned an average of a 37% fully diluted equity ownership position in the 99% of these investments in which we currently have equity exposure.”

Credit quality remained stable, and as of June 30, 2017, there were five investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 0.2% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 2.6% of its cost.

“The total investment portfolio fair value at June 30 was approximately 105% of the related cost basis and we had five investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 0.2% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 2.6% at cost.”

NAV per share growth would have been 2.0% for the quarter before taking into account the supplemental dividend of $0.275 per share paid in June 2017. Including the dividend, NAV per share grew by 0.7% (to $22.62) during the quarter mostly due to accretive share issuances through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program.

“Our lower middle market portfolio, our primary area of focus, appreciated by $5 million on a net basis during the quarter, with 20 of our investments appreciating during the quarter and 17 depreciating. Our middle market loans, private loans and our other assets collectively appreciated roughly $7 million during the quarter. We finished the quarter with a net asset value per share of $22.62, a sequential increase of $0.18 a share over the first quarter.”

The company has maintained its overall portfolio yield over the last two years while investing in mostly first-lien loans in its middle market (“MM”), Private Loan (“PL”) and lower middle market (“LMM”) portfolios. As you can see in the table below, the LMM portion of the portfolio has much higher yields of around 12.0% due to smaller more strategic companies compared to its MM portfolio of larger companies, with over 90% of debt investments secured by first priority liens, mostly with S&P ratings of B or BB.

The following table shows the various yields by investment type, with the LMM and PL portfolios at higher yields, due to smaller more strategic companies compared to its MM portfolio of larger companies as discussed earlier.

Historically, MAIN has maintained excellent credit quality with mostly first-lien positions and realized gains from its equity investments, especially in its lower middle market investments that currently average 37% fully diluted ownership positions in 99% of these investments. As mentioned earlier, equity participation is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as "recurring non-recurring" dividend income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income used to support continued semiannual special dividends. Management discussed the possibility of additional equity valuation upside if corporate taxes are reduced in the coming quarters.

“Our desired long-term holding period, as generated a diversified portfolio of mature companies with reasonable leverage providing these companies the ability to work through negative economic cycles and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Our long-term holding period also provides for less frequent portfolio turnover, resulting in improved portfolio diversity in each quarter and providing opportunities for increased dividend income as the portfolio companies continue to mature. Our long-term approach is best demonstrated by the fact that we currently have eight companies that have been on our portfolio for greater than a decade and an additional 10 companies for greater than eight years.” Q. “If corporate taxes do go on to 15%, particularly for pass through vehicles, given your high equity position and so many of these lower middle market companies, technically wouldn’t that lead to an upward valuation of these names?” A. “Absolutely, that would be a great outcome because we hold most -- most of our equity, as Dwayne said consists of flow-throughs. So, we’re forced to hold those investments in one or more C corp blockers. We have a tax provision on the appreciation on those investments that is booked at 35% or a little higher depending on state. And that would come down to 15% plus little higher for the states. And any ongoing appreciation will be subject to less than half of tax provision, that would be extremely favorable for us. In the event we have a blocker within NOL, the opposite is true because the NOL is worth less. But on balance, we would be hugely benefited. I think the BDC community would have to -- at 15% tax rate, we think depending how tax reform comes up, we think the ripple action would be better off the C corps paying 15% tax and then converting our dividends to qualify dividends to our shareholders, because there could be net-net savings there, so it’s a lot of exciting possibilities there.”

As discussed in previous articles, my only concern is the amount of energy/oil-related exposure in the portfolio at around 9% of the portfolio fair value (down from 10% the previous quarter). Most of these investments are first-lien senior secured with adequate hedges and do not have upstream exposure, which usually involves more commodity-related risk. On the previous call, management discussed potential upside from improvements in oil/commodity prices:

“I do think that to the extent there is improvement [oil/commodity prices] even if it’s modest, it means obviously that the impact would be even more significant if there is significant improvement but even modest improvement we believe will be a significant positive for all of our oil and gas investments and it's hard to quantify what that would mean in dollars, but just generically we can tell you that over the last kind of six to seven quarters, I guess six quarters gone back to 12.31 in 2014, we had over $50 million of net depreciation specifically on oil and gas companies. A lot of that depreciation is obviously directly correlated to the decline in commodity prices. So when you look at it just getting back where we starting, you’re looking at $50 million of depreciation.”

S&P has assigned MAIN with an investment grade credit rating of BBB and a stable outlook, the top rating it currently has assigned to a BDC. See details below.

MAIN Leverage & Capital Structure

As discussed in previous articles, MAIN has a near perfect approach to managing its capital structure and should be used as an example.

Initially, the company uses its low cost credit facility (LIBOR + 1.875%) to fund net new investments as well as the additional $125 million from the third SBIC license (~3.5% 10-year fixed rates) for eligible investments. The SBIC was funded with the at-the-market (“ATM”) program of slowly issuing small amounts of shares at a significant premium to net asset value (“NAV”) and accretive to shareholders. Management has mentioned that it will likely continue to use the ATM program for raising equity capital, rather than larger offerings, “absent an unexpected need for proceeds.” I agree with this approach for many reasons including being more efficient and delivering higher net proceeds to the company and less disruptive to market pricing. MAIN has a much lower cost of capital than other BDCs due to using lower cost borrowings and raising equity capital at a premium.

During the three months ended June 30, 2017, the company sold almost 1.1 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $38.56 per share (~170% premium to NAV) and raised almost $41 million of net proceeds under the ATM Program.

“We also continue to be pleased with the execution of our ATM equity issuance program. During the second quarter, we raised nearly $41 million in net proceeds with an average share price of $38.56 per share.”

From previous call: “We were going to try a new form of equity capital raising relative to the retail oriented overnight offerings we have historically utilized in an opportunity improve the overall efficiency of our equity capital raising activities. So late last year we implemented 1 million ATM or aftermarket program, this initial tranche was completed in early June of this year which we followed by implementing a new 1.5 million share tranche which commenced in mid-June. Combined through today, the ATM program has raised just over $54 million in that proceeds and evolved the issuance of 1.7 million shares. We have been pleased with the execution to date of the program and intend to continue utilizing the ATM alternative assuming continued favorable execution in market conditions. Therefore absent an unexpected need for proceeds, we would not expect to utilize an overnight or other follow on equity alternatives in the near future.”

In August 2016, MAIN received a third SBIC license that provides the company with an additional $125 million of leverage capacity for total access of up to $350 million in low-cost SBA funding, which will allow it to grow the portfolio while keeping leverage within its stated goals. Management has been opportunistically repaying near-term maturities to lower its borrowing costs as well as extending overall debt maturities.

“On the capital resources front, our liquidity and overall capitalization remains strong. At the end of the second quarter, we had $21.8 million of cash, $252 million of unused capacity under our credit facility and $88.8 million of incremental SBIC debenture capacity.”

MAIN Inside Ownership & Expense Ratios

“Our officer director group has continued to be regular purchasers of our shares, investing approximately $1.4 million during the second quarter.”

“The ratio of our total operating expenses, excluding interest expense, as a percentage of our average total assets, which we believe is a key metric in evaluating our operating efficiency, was 1.7% on annualized basis for the second quarter and 1.6% on a trailing 12 -month basis. Excluding the non-recurring professional fees and other expenses previously mentioned, our operating expense ratio for the second quarter was 1.6% on an annualized basis and 1.5% on a trailing 12-month basis.” “Our external investment manager's relationship with the HMS Income Fund benefited our net investment income by approximately $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, through a $1.6 million reduction of our operating expenses for cost we allocated to the external investment manager for services we provided to it and $0.7 million of dividend income from the external investment manager.”

