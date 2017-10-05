Nike - Quarterly Analysis

Nike (NKE) released their Q1 2018 financial results last week to mixed results. Analysts were looking for EPS of $0.48 and Revenue of $9.08 billion, and the company reported EPS of $0.57 and Revenue of $9.07 billion. As such, the company reported beat on EPS while missing on revenue expectations. The concerns around flat revenue and slowing growth have caused the stock to fall over 4% since the quarterly release. In this piece we will take a more in depth look at the quarterly results as well as discuss the future of the company.

Source: Nike Investor Relations

Q1 2018 Results

Nike reported revenues of $9.07 billion during the quarter, which fell short of analysts' expectations as noted above. Revenue was flat when compared to prior year. This was the company's first no growth quarter in a long time, which is a main reason for the decline in the stock. Investors have been hearing it for a while now, about NKE not being as much of a growth company anymore and how Adidas (OTCQX:OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UAA) are cutting into their market share, and a flat quarter does not help those who are weary. North America, which is the company's single largest region, made up 48% of total revenues at the end of their fiscal 2017 year. During Q1, the company saw North America sales decrease 3% due to promotional headwinds, offset by continued growth in Nike stores as well as online sales. Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) increased 5% on a currency neutral basis driven by higher sales in footwear and apparel. The UK also saw high double digit growth during the quarter. China continued its growth by increasing sales double digits during the quarter as well, and has been in high growth mode since 2015. China now makes up 12% of total revenues for the company.

On the EPS front, the company reported a 22% decrease from $0.73 to $0.57. According to company management on the Q1 conference call, the lower EPS was due to planned margin contraction as well as higher effective tax rate, due to the new accounting guidance for how stock compensation is accounted for, offset by lower SG&A expenses and stock buybacks.

In addition to flat revenue and 22% lower EPS, gross margins decreased 180 basis points from 45.5% to 43.7%. According to management, the majority of the contraction was due to foreign currency headwinds, that were expected, as well as product mix sales, offset by lower product costs. If management is correct in what they are telling us, foreign currency is not something we can control, so for that reason I can give the company a pass. However, as it relates to product mix, this is based on presenting the consumer with something that interests them at healthy margins, and this will concern shareholders. CEO Mark Parker stated in the Q1 conference call that the company has an impressive pipeline of products to be released within the next 12 months that can hopefully help improve this area.

Much of the company's recent focus has been on improving upon their NIKE Direct business. This relates primarily to Nike owned and operated stores as well as online sales, which essentially eliminates any middleman that drives margins lower. Due to the shift in retail, the online platform is essential to continued growth for the company. The NIKE Direct business increased 11% during the quarter, driven by 19% growth by online sales. Nike recently released various footwear products online within the UK, which saw online sales grow 60% over the same period last year. International sales now make up over 55% of total revenues, and have thus been a major focus of the company as they continue to see ample amounts of opportunity to grow the brand internationally. Nike performs summer athlete tours with some of their top marketable athletes such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Looking Ahead

As an investor in NKE, it is difficult to see any company report flat growth and a decrease of 22% in EPS during a quarter, especially for a company that has produced high growth results for numerous years. However, I do understand that the company is going through a transition phase in order to focus on their NIKE Direct business through company operated stores and online sales, which will hopefully help turn things around. Company management, which is some of the best, is listening to the consumer instead of standing pat like many other retailers who are struggling in the current retail environment, and finding ways to get more connected. One way Nike is looking to get closer to the consumer is through their much anticipated pilot program with Amazon (AMZN). I believe this can be a major growth area for the company over time due to their current success through Tmall in China. Tmall is China's largest digital commerce platform operated by Alibaba (BABA), which has over 500 million daily users. This is China's version of Amazon. Nike is currently the number one sports brand on Tmall and recently extended a Jordan brand door, which saw over 2 million shoppers in the first 10 days.

In 2015, the NBA and Nike announced an eight-year global merchandising and marketing partnership that will make the company the official oncourt apparel provider beginning with the 2017-2018 NBA season. This partnership has the opportunity to be a growth driver world-wide for the company. The partnership replaces Adidas as the official apparel provider. Nike has got right to work with the partnership by releasing a new tech-enabled jersey, allowing fans to get closer to the game and their favorite players. The new Nike NBA jersey with NikeConnect, which allows fans to scan the tag and receive personalized game day content, similar to how Spotify allows users to see what playlist players listen to prior to tip-off. The content is based on the athlete's jersey for which you scan. Apple recently released a near-field communication (NYSEMKT:NFC) chip, which could be used on tags that are outside the company's in-house payment system, making the Nike NBA jersey one of the first products to take advantage of the update.

As for other areas of growth, Air VaporMax has earned rave reviews from consumers and is currently the number one selling running shoe at a price point above $150. The pipeline of basketball shoes continues to grow for the company, with Kyrie 3 continuing to be the number one selling performance basketball shoe. China continued its stellar growth story in Q1 and management expects further continued momentum through the remainder of fiscal 2018. During the Q1 conference call, Andy Campion, CFO, stated that "the company's success in China offers a reminder that no matter what may be happening in the United States retail environment; Nike is positioned to continue sustainable growth."

For Q2 and the remainder of the fiscal year, management continues to see strong momentum in the international markets. North America will continue to see challenges as the Direct Business transition continues. Low single digit comp growth is expected for Q2 and the full year expectation is mid-single digit revenue growth. Foreign Currency headwinds are still expected to negatively affect margins in the near term with the full year expectation being contraction of 50 to 100 basis points.

Conclusion

Overall, the company is going through a tough transition period in North America, but the growth story still fully remains intact overseas, which is positive. China has been an extremely bright spot for the company and is expected to continue going forward as that region takes on a larger role for the company. One area that may be overlooked by many investors is Nike's opportunity to be a quality dividend growth stock. Nike has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years now and is a quality pick within any DGI portfolio. The 16th consecutive raise should come within the next few months, which has seen the dividend payment double over the past five years furthering its case for a DGI.

Recent weakness in the stock combined with potential headwinds in the near future, present possible opportunities for those on the outside looking to initiate a long-term position. Management is continuing to buy back shares and increase a payout ratio, which currently sits at just 31%, offering further room for double digit dividend increases going forward. Currently, the stock trades at a 22.86x P/E, which is equal to its five year average. On a P/FCF metric, the stock currently trades at 43.08x compared to its five year average of 31.27x, indicating the stock may be overvalued. I do expect some short-term weakness in the stock, but long term I believe management will complete the transition that will further grow the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "NKE".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.