Investors Real Estate Trust: This 6.625% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

For early access to IPO articles and other, much more exclusive, content feel invited to explore my marketplace - 'Trade With Beta'.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by Investors Real Estate Trust

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Investors Real Estate Trust 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.625%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/02/2022. Currently, IRET-C trades below par and has a Current yield of 6.71% and YTC of 6.91%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current yield and YTC would be 5.59% and 5.76% respectively.

Below is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

From Reuters.com

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota. It conducts its business operations through its operating partnership, IRET Properties, which is principally engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and leasing real estate. It invests in multifamily properties and commercial properties that are leased to single or multiple tenants, usually for approximately five years or longer. As of May 26, 2017, the Company held for investment 86 multifamily properties containing 12,813 apartment units and 44 commercial properties, consisting of healthcare, industrial, office and retail, containing approximately 2.7 million square feet of leasable space.

Source: Reuters.com - Investors Real Estate Trust

As per the market's opinion:

Source: Barchart.com - IRET Weekly Chart (5 years)

Not too healthy. Let us look at some key metrics as well, just to see if the picture there is any different:

Source: FastGraphs.com

The dividend paid by IRET has decreased from $0.69 in 2011 to $0.40 in 2017 (which translates into a current yield of 6.77%) with an even lower projection of $0.28 for 2018. For 2017 the yearly dividend of the common stock as an absolute value is $48.235M. For comparison, the yearly dividend for the new preferred stock will be $6.63M. In addition, IRET market capitalization is around $796.91M.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Balance Sheet | Morningstar.com

As of July 2017, Investors Real Estate Trust had a total debt of $807M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $111M - worth of Series B preferred stock (IRET-B).

Investors Real Estate Trust Family

IRET has one outstanding preferred stock: Investors Real Estate Trust 7.95% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-B). The company uses net proceeds from IRET-C offering to redeem IRET-B on October 30, 2017. In the table below, there is some information about the Series B preferred stock.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With this refinancing, IRET are saving themselves 1.325% on yearly basis.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems.

For comparison, for the same price we can buy IVR-C, which gives higher yield, pays fixed-to-floating dividend rate (which can be considered as some kind of rate protection) and is issued by a bigger company. Some information about IVR-C can be found in the charts below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

IVR-C also pays a non-qualified dividend and has a Current yield of 7.53% and YTC of 7.56%, compared to 6.68% and 6.81% that IRET-C gives us.

The Invesco Mortgage Capital Series C Preferred Stock (NYSE: IVR) was issued recently and if you want to see more information about it you can follow the link - Preferred Stock IPO: New Invesco Mortgage Capital Preferred Stock, But Is There A Better Option?

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

If the market capitalization of IRET-C become $100 or more (it has to trade above par value) and the average monthly volume after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF).

With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock IRET-C. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Clearly this product is of rather questionable quality mainly due to the slight downtrend the issuing company has been following over a extended period of time. As we pointed out, there are better options out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.