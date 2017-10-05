Ubiquiti: More Transparency Is Still Needed

Recent Citron’s report about Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UBNT) made a lot of buzz inside the trading community as the stock of the wireless data manufacturer lost around 15% on a day, when the report was released. For those of you, who are unfamiliar with Ubiquiti, it is a company that specializes mainly in the development of high-end wireless networking products like Wi-Fi access points, gateway routers, VoIP adapters, indoor/outdoor cameras and others. Last Monday, Citron Research, which is an online investment newsletter known mostly for exposing dishonest companies, accused Ubiquiti of being a fraud. Such a serious accusation was of course supported by a 20-page document, which stated the reasons behind Citron’s thinking. We decided to make our own due diligence and find out whether Citron’s facts are right or not.

Overview

When we looked at Ubiquiti’s financials for the first time last week, we saw that the company in the last seven quarters always beat its revenue guidance, it makes a constant profit on an annual basis and its cash and cash equivalents are larger than the overall debt. In addition, Ubiquiti has one of the biggest margins in the industry and this is probably the main reasons why Citron decided to dig deeper inside its financials and came to a conclusion that the company is cheating its shareholders and the whole market.

A number of contributors already wrote their thoughts on the situation that occurred with Ubiquiti last week and we encourage everyone, who has an interest in the story to read those articles in order to get a full picture of this situation and understand different opinions on the matter. We decided for ourselves to find out if those allegations are true and when we read Citron’s report, we saw that one of the main red flags for them was the shady business model and its reliability on different distributors (Red flag #3 and Red Flag #4 in the report). This was the starting point for our due diligence process and we began to conduct a research on that topics.

When we took a look at Ubiquiti’s summer investors presentation that was released on August 10, we saw that EMEA is the company’s largest market, where a great amount of distributors are located primarily in Europe. In addition, in one of its slides, the company claimed that it keeps its high competitive advantage thanks to hiring elite engineers from Eastern European countries, labor of which costs less in comparison with its western colleagues if you keep your R&D centers in countries of their origin and that the sales operations are decentralized and each distributor and reseller has a freedom to use its own approach to sale the products, thereby cutting down the cost of a centralized salesforce.

Source: Ubiquiti’s Investors Presentation, August 10, Page 20

In order to fully understand Ubiquiti business and how it operates from inside, we sent a couple of our analysts that are located in Kyiv, Ukraine to visit one of the Ubiquiti resellers and find out for ourselves if the company has any of the advantages that it claimed in its presentation over its competitors and whether the distributors model works in Eastern Europe.

A Look from The Inside

Out of a number of resellers that are located in the capital of Ukraine, our analysts visited one that is called Expert Solutions, LLC and is located at Dehtiarivska St, 25А, Kyiv, 04119. The company is an official reseller of different wireless products, including Ubiquiti and buys its products directly from the official distributors. Their office is located a couple of kilometers from Kyiv’s city center and could be reached by a 3-5 minute walk from the closest metro station Shuliavska.

Image: Office of one of the official resellers of Ubiquiti products Expert Solutions, LLC in Kyiv, Ukraine.

One of the main reasons why we went there, was because of the fact that in the same investors presentation, Ubiquiti claimed that it thrives thanks to the loyal evangelical community of its customers and also due to the fact that Ukraine is mentioned a couple of times at the quarterly SEC filings among other Eastern European countries, where the company has significant operations.

What we saw was the opposite of everything that Ubiquiti claims. As we found out later on, the majority of resellers, including those, who you could find on Ubiquiti’s website, also have licenses from other wireless manufacturers to sell their products at the same shop. That means that Ubiquiti doesn’t have any real competitive advantage against its rivals in terms of sales operations, as all of their products are selling together with the products of their competitors under the same roof. When we asked the manager of the shop to give us the advice of whether we should purchase Ubiquiti’s Wi-Fi access points for personal use, he said that there are far better products of the same quality that have better prices and bigger customer base. This proved to us that there is no evangelical community of customers in the country and that there is nothing unique about the company’s products. When asked about the FrontRow, Ubiquiti’s camera product that was announced last month, the manager said that he didn’t heard about it and that overall there is not a lot of demand for the company’s products in the region. However, the most interesting part of the conversation with the store manager was when he told us about the way Ubiquiti sells its products for resellers in Ukraine. When the product is made in China, it is being sold to European distributors at a small premium to its wholesale price, which they later sell for an additional premium for the Ukrainian resellers, which then charge a larger premium for the end customer. This way, Ubiquiti makes small margins at the each step of this process, as the products are constantly changing hands with additional margins taking place every next step.

While it would be unfair to judge the company based on what we found out about the overall operations only in one country, we decided to take a look at Latvia, where Ubiquiti claims to have one of its R&D centers. In the latest 10-k filing, it said that it has 440 full time employees in the R&D team, including contractors and that the budget for research has constantly increased in the last three years:

Our research and development expenses were $69.1 million, $57.8 million and $54.6 million for fiscal 2017, fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2015, respectively.

However, when we looked at the company’s subsidiary, we saw that there was no action whatsoever. The subsidiary has only one active officer, it used the minimal amount of funds required to register a company in the country and it pays the minimal amount of taxes to keep its operations going on in Latvia (Source: Lursoft database).

It you google the address of the company in Latvia, you will see that it’s just a simple business center that rents offices for businesses and Ubiquiti is just one of the tenants. We can be almost certain that out of $69.1 million of R&D funds, not a lot of them were used for the Latvian subsidiary.

Another problem with Ubiquiti is its lack of the chief financial officer, who could help shareholders to understand the business from the inside. Instead, CEO and Chairman of Ubiquiti Robert Pera, who is more of a technical guy and is the one that runs everything and it would be good for him to give the company’s investors more clarity about how the R&D funds are being allocated among different subsidiaries around the world.

The Transparency Issue

During the analyst day that occurred on September 26 th, we were hoping that Robert Pera will discuss the following issues:

Considering our experience with Ukrainian resellers, it would have been be good to find out more about the process of distributing Ubiquiti’s products from its plants in China to the European distributors. How is R&D budget allocated between different subsidiaries across the globe. Besides calling Ubiquiti’s business model disruptive, is there any disruption at all, considering that the competitive advantages that the company is claiming to have do not correspond to reality.

However, during the two and a half hour meeting, Robert Pera covered more of a technical side of the company and the opportunities that IoT and 5G LTE are going to bring for the overall market and mostly ignoring topics about Ubiquiti’s finances. In one of its slides, he said that the company is like an aggressive fleet of ships, where each captain (distributor) sets the course for Ubiquiti’s growth in his or her region. The problem with this decentralized model is that distributors sometimes decide to join forces with other, foreign ships, as it is the case with Ukraine, and work on improving his or her own financial performance, instead of solely creating value for Ubiquiti and its shareholders.

Source: Investor’s Presentation

Going forward, Robert Pera outlined four major goals for the company in the foreseeable future, which include:

Building a better fleet; Increase quality focus to improve brand awareness; Increase production efficiency; Create scalable technical marketing strategies.

All of those goals make sense, as Ubiquiti becomes larger and it gets harder to control all the operations that occur on a daily basis. However, lack of information about the company’s financials and the process of distributing its products from Chinese plants to end consumer through official distributors and resellers makes it harder for investors to see bright future for Ubiquiti, as more transparency is still needed.

During Robert Pera’s presentation, Ubiquiti’s stock tumbled to its daily lows and such a price action pretty much indicates that investors were not convinced about the CEO’s vision. This also made our decision to short sell the company’s stock easier, as we firsthand saw that the distributor business model is broken and there is not much clarification about the issues that matter the most, like Ubiquiti’s financials and its governance. At the moment, its shares are slowly recovering after the Citron’s research, but on a YTD basis they are still down and we don’t believe that there is a chance for a significant upside from its current price, due to the lack of transparency regarding its operations and the increased short interest that will follow the stock as the story regarding the business practices will continue to gain traction.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UBNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.