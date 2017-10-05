Facebook Stock Stalls: Is Now The Time To Buy?

Yet I question what the imminent but natural pullback in the company's growth pace might mean for shares in the short term

I have little doubt that Facebook is one of the most exciting and prosperous internet companies of the decade, if not the century

I am not going to lie: I have never been a great fan of Facebook (FB).

Before I start fending off outraged comments, let me clarify: I believe Facebook is one of the most exciting and prosperous internet companies of the decade, if not the century. It could arguably be crowned the clear winner in the social media space, regardless of what Snap Inc. (SNAP) or other less impressive contenders like Twitter (TWTR) might be able to pull off in the future. And the Menlo Park company has achieved its success with consistent user base and revenue growth along with a focus on profitability and cash generation -- not the standard approach in the world of tech, see the cases of Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX).

Credit: Field Guide

My problem, however, has never been about the company, but about the stock's valuation, especially considering what I perceived to be the imminent yet natural pullback in Facebook's growth pace -- as I had anticipated last year, amid the protest of a few die-hard bulls. How would FB endure what I expected to be its gradual transition from growth to GARP to value stock, and would shareholders eventually face an uncomfortable loss in market value before they could see another leg up in the stock price?

The executive team's confirmation that Facebook's revenues would in fact hit a soft patch in 2017 as the result of a slowdown in ad loads accompanied the stock's -10% pullback in the last quarter of 2016. As I argued in February of this year, the "lower valuation multiples suggested lower risk to owning shares at those [February] levels".

Eight months and +30% in gains later, FB has stalled. The stock has traded sideways since the most recent earnings report, in line with my August 1st article in which I argued that "the Street could go into 'wait and see' mode [ahead of] a more uncertain second half of 2017" despite the strong print of late July. The reaction is consistent with the timing of the ad load-driven revenue growth softening, as warned by Facebook's management team: it is set to start next, in 3Q17.

Instead of fearing the stock's relative underperformance in the past three months, I question whether the pause may instead represent a good buying opportunity for long-term and value-biased investors. On the one hand, recent user and revenue growth has remained on par with the aggressive multi-year trend (consistently up throughout the quarters, see MAU chart below), as ARPU has also moved up steadily. The Instagram and WhatsApp platforms continue to mature well, yet in very early cycles of revenue generation. The business fundamentals, therefore, appear to be unchanged.



Source: Hade Platform

On the other hand, there are no guarantees that Facebook's trademark quarters of impressive growth in key performance metrics will persist for long. I do not know what the heavily debated growth slowdown in the back end of 2017 will look like. Facebook's management team has done little, to the best of my knowledge, to give investors an idea of the magnitude of the expected deceleration. The potential cost of such lack of additional clarity is, in my view, further pressure on the stock price.

Looking a bit closer at valuation, FB is a slightly pricier stock today than it was one year ago, by nearly a full turn on a forward P/E basis. Yet, from a PEG perspective, shares still look more de-risked than the peer group average, as illustrated by the table below. Judging by these numbers, I can certainly understand why some investors might still find FB a bargain, even in the wake of a very solid stock price run in the first half of 2017.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG FB - Today 31.9x 27.2% 1.2x FB - Oct 2016 31.0x 35.2% 0.9x (AAPL) 14.0x 9.8% 1.4x (GOOG) 31.3x 19.4% 1.6x (MSFT) 23.1x 9.4% 2.5x

In the end, I will hold off a bit longer

Once I weigh the pros and the cons, I conclude that pulling the trigger on FB now, following the post-2Q17 earnings stalling, might be a bit premature. Long-term shareholders, rewarded by years of strong stock performance, might find it futile to try and time the entry into a hot name like FB. But I believe the social media giant could be on the brink of a new period of more moderate growth that might scare away a certain type of growth-biased investor. In this case, I can certainly imagine FB sellers outnumbering buyers, at least for a short period of time, while expectations reset.

If this scenario does not play out, FB might shake off the late 2017 uncertainties and climb fast to new heights as we roll into 2018. But if instead a pullback in share price were to happen over the next few months, a new window of opportunity would likely open up for the patient investor that has been looking for a better, higher conviction entry point into the stock.

For the moment, this is what I will continue to hope for.

