Pengrowth Energy: The Seymour Schulich Bump

This might explain why shares of Pengrowth nearly doubled in price late last month.

The Canadian billionaire now owns 24%, or about 130 million shares of the Pengrowth, up from 19%.

Shulich said he had gone "all in" on Pengrowth, according to the Financial Post.

When Pengrowth (PGH) almost doubled in price late in September, I was certain we were seeing a classic short squeeze. However, it now appears this rally was not just trader driver as news comes out of a major investment by Canadian billionaire investor Seymour Schulich.

Seymour Schulich Goes "All In" on Pengrowth

"I don't think six months from now the stock is going to be the same price." -- Seymour Schulich on Pengrowth, as per the Financial Post

According to the Financial Post, Seymour Schulich increased his stake in Pengrowth to 130 million shares, raising his stake to 24% from 19%. This is a pretty sizable bet on the future of the company. Schulich's comments were very bullish, with him suggesting that "oil and gas are going up."

Seymour Schulich Cannot Add More Without Doing a Tender Offer

One of the more interesting facets of Schulich investment is that he actually limited as to how much he can buy. Regulations on Canadian stocks limit him from increasing the stake outside of a tender offer. If it were not for this restriction, the billionaire would have likely bought more.

Indeed, Schulich suggested that he would be adding to his position in Pengrowth in six months. Here's more from the Financial Post article:

'I wish I had more firepower,' Shulich said, adding that he would increase his holdings in the company six months from now but he is restricted at the moment. If he buys more shares now, he would have to do so through a tender offer. 'I'm allowed to buy five per cent every six months,' he said.

Likely Explains the Recent Rally

Now that we know Schulich was buying, this likely explains the unusually trading in Pengrowth's shares in late September. Doing the math, Schulich added around 27 million shares of Pengrowth to his position, which is over a week's worth of trading volumes.

This surge in trading volumes, coupled with a huge YTD spike in short interest this year, likely resulted in a short squeeze, which saw shares of Pengrowth to nearly double in price in less than a week.

Schulich Is Bullish Pengrowth for All the Right Reasons

The fact that an insider increased his stake so significantly in Pengrowth is itself a bullish sign. However, Schulich is bullish for all the right reasons. He thinks oil and gas prices are set to head higher. If this happens, Pengrowth would benefit greatly. At current energy prices, Pengrowth is just barely cash flow positive. Even a modest bump in oil would have an outsized impact on the bottom line.

Notably, Schulich is bullish on the Lindbergh thermal oil project due to its low operating costs. Much of Pengrowth's future success hinges on Lindbergh and its ability to fund its expansion. Phase two, which would boost production to 30,000 bpd from 12,500 bpd, has already secured regulatory approve and the company has already done much of the preparatory work.

Furthermore, Schulich is not that concerned about Pengrowth's debt. The company has been selling assets aggressively to lower its debt, cutting the its total debt by more than half YTD. Pengrowth is also close to addressing the covenant concerns.

Conclusion

Overall, that Schulich has basically gone "all in" on Pengrowth is very exciting news. The fact that he is buying so many shares also increases the chances of a future buyout or tender offer for the whole company.

Keep in mind that the fundamentals for Pengrowth are also improving. Oil prices are firmly above $50 per bbl and the discount for Western Canadian Select has narrowed significantly. Yet even more reason to be bullish the stock.

