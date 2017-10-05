Federal Realty Investment Trust: This 5.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

For early access to IPO articles and other, much more exclusive, content feel invited to explore my marketplace - "Trade With Beta".

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by Federal Realty Investment Trust (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Federal Realty Investment Trust Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:FRT-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.00%. The new preferred stock received a bear BBB Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 9/29/2022. Currently, FRT-C trades below par value and has a Current yield of 5.06% and YTC of 5.29%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.22% and 4.41% respectively.

Below you can see the stock's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

From Reuters.com:

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had an interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which operated as 96 retail real estate projects and included approximately 22.6 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its 96 retail shopping center and mixed-use properties were located in 12 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2016, there were approximately 2,900 leases with tenants providing a range of retail products and services. These tenants range from sole proprietorships to national retailers, or corporate group of tenants. - Source: Reuters.com - Federal Realty Investment Trust

And here is the market's opinion on the company:

Source: Barchart.com - FRT Weekly Chart (Five years)

The chart below shows some metrics that give us a more accurate idea of FRT's performance:

Source: FastGraphs.com

After the Great Recession, the company's performance is in an uptrend. The dividend paid by FRT has increased from $2.66 in 2010 to $3.84 in 2016 with some more bullish projections for the next few years. As an absolute value, FRT had paid a $277.46M yearly dividend in 2016, yielding at around 3.05% (if we take the current market price of FRT). For comparison, the yearly dividend for the new preferred stock will be $7.5M.

In addition, FRT's market capitalization is around $9B.

Capital Structure

Source: FRT - Bonds | Morningstar.com

As of June 2017, Federal Realty Investment Trust had a total debt of $3.1B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred shares. The new Series C preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above contains all preferred stocks in the REIT-retail sector (according to Finviz.Com) that pay a fixed dividend at this time. It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS), as this company is in shambles right now.

Although it is an investment grade preferred stock, FRT-C does not seem to be a "great bargain" for income investors.

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $149M, it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of FRT-C after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NYSEARCA:PFF). With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and FRT-C is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Rubicon Associates

You can also see Rubicon Associates' article about FRT-C - Federal Realty - 5% Is Nice, But I'll Shop Elsewhere

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.