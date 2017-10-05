Take A Chance On National Storage Affiliates

National Storage Affiliates (NSA) has a short but promising history. Based on its dividends and likely growth I think it represents a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor to buy a future dividend growth company before it gets a premium valuation.

Is NSA a good investment partner?

For the most part, when I search for companies to invest in, I like to look at those companies that have long track records. Especially with paying and growing dividends, a long track record tends to create a culture at a company that expects to produce results that will allow the dividend to be increased regularly. However, it does occasionally make sense to look at younger companies in order to buy shares before they are trading at a premium that a longer track record might create.

I have long looked at the storage sector REITs because the sector seemed to have a lot of promise. However, for various reasons none of the more established players seemed attractive to me. Then I came upon NSA (the ticker matching the government security agency is what sparked my initial curiosity). Upon looking into it, I liked its different business structure. Since its IPO in 2015, the main way the company had grown is by buying up what it calls Private Regional Operators. These are mostly local or regional storage companies, and when NSA buys them, they leave the local management in place, keep the brand name, and give the management the help and the tools to more profitably run and grow their business. This has the benefits of using the local knowledge of the current management while leveraging the assets of the national company. This was interesting enough that I decided to dig deeper and see how NSA did on my 4 key characteristics: growing markets and revenues, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing dividends.

I always like it when a company tells me about how it performs on my 4 key characteristics, so for NSA I first looked at the 2016 annual report.

This first slide from the annual report shows a nice overview of the finances of NSA. Addressing my first key characteristic, we see 3 years of growing revenue. The big jump in 2015 is likely due to additional assets the IPO let the company purchase.

The slide also shows increases in several different profitability metrics. For my purposes I look at FFO as a good metric to judge how well the dividend is covered. I see substantial increases in FFO, both total and per share, over the 3 years. Since REITs tend to sell shares to get cash to expand, I also like to see an increase in the FFO per share because that is a good indication that management is spending the cash from equity sales wisely and buying properties at good value.

I also see that the dividend paid per share has increased from no dividends in 2014 to $0.88 a share in 2016. While I like the dividend increase, the fact that the dividend paid is less than the FFO is important to me as well. I want the dividend and dividend growth to be supported by the profits and cash generation ability of the company.

The slide above also addresses my key characteristic of growing markets by looking at how properties have been added since the IPO. NSA has 4 ways of adding new properties, which gives management a lot of flexibility. What I particularly like and see as somewhat unique to NSA is adding what they call PROs (Private Regional Operators). These are local or regional operators of storage properties that NSA buys but keeps the brand name and local management. This allows NSA to use the local brand name recognition and expertise of a smaller operator while giving it the resources of being part of a national company with hundreds of properties. Now, I do not expect growth to continue at this pace, just because this percentage growth was possible due to the small starting base, but the growth seems pretty robust to me and I see nothing that would indicate that they can’t keep adding 100 or more properties per year for some time to come.

The slide above addresses my second key characteristic for growing profits. It shows 3 metrics related to profit. For dividend coverage I like FFO per share best, and here we can see that over 7 of the last 8 quarters there has been growth from quarter to quarter. We can also see in 2016, each quarter had double digit growth from the prior year.

NOI (Net Operating Income) is another measure of profits. I very much like the steady and steep climb NOI has taken over the last 8 quarters. Same store NOI looks at existing properties so we can see if they are becoming more or less profitable. A decline in this number could indicate a number of problems that might be masked by adding a lot of new properties. So the upward trend in this number is a good sign that things are okay with existing stores. And it should be remembered that many of the existing stores are potentially older than NSA as many are part of the PRO’s portfolios that predate the PRO joining NSA.

In the YChart above, I have plotted the revenues, FFO, and dividends from NSA over the last few years (all that are available on YChart). On the revenue plot I like the nearly linear growth of revenues from $10 million to over $64 million a quarter. I note that FFO is also growing and that it is always more than the dividend. That holds true even in the spiky last half of 2016.

So far I like what I am seeing. I still want to see some more information about debt management, but otherwise while the history is short, it shows increases in the 3 key characteristic that I expect to see growth.

What does the latest earnings report say?

While the past looks pretty good for NSA, it’s the present and even more the future that one is buying. So while I can see any actual data on the future for NSA, I can look at the latest earnings report to get an idea of how the present looks.

The slide above adds to what I saw in the annual report by adding performance for 2 quarters in 2017. The FFO numbers are still increasing on a year-over-year basis, although I am starting to see some possible seasonality to the numbers. NOI is still growing nice for the additional 2 quarters. Same Store NOI growth rate is declining slightly, but it’s still over 8% on a year over year basis. I expected some slowdown in the numbers just because of a bigger base, and so I don’t see a problem with the decline in growth rate. If the decline continues and goes below 5%, that might indicate a problem. I think existing locations should be able to grow income around 5% or so based on general trends, so if this growth drops below that, it might indicate NSA is adding locations at too fast a pace too close together.

One of the questions left unanswered by the annual report was what debt the company had (it was likely buried in the 10K information but there were no slides). The slide above shows the capital structure. I think 30% debt is quite reasonable. Now, one might ask what are these SP Units and OP units. These are securities that NSA uses to acquire new PROs. This ties the interests of the management/owners of the PROs to how NSA does. And by giving the ownership of companies NSA buys equity stakes in NSA that reduces the amount of debt needed to grow the company.

The slide above looks at the debt in more detail. I like that more than 80% of the debt is fixed rate, especially since interest rates are likely to go up in the next couple of years. The interest rate also seems reasonable given the age of the company. I also like that 80% of the debt is unsecured, that shows that banks think the company is a good risk and its more flexible than secured loans. I also like that it is more than 2 years before any significant amount of debt needs to be refinanced.

The two slides above give me enough information to conclude that NSA is doing well at managing its debt. Going forward, I would like to see some or all of the revolver debt moved into something longer term while interest rates are still relatively low.

Earlier I indicated that none of the other players in the storage REIT sector seemed attractive to me. The slide above shows some of the reasons why I do like NSA. The NOI and FFO growth are most important to me, but the stock price and total return numbers also look nice.

I also earlier indicated that I saw a lot of potential in the storage REIT sector and the slide above lays out what that potential is. I particularly like the prospects of substantial NOI growth, which will eventually allow for good dividend growth. Those investors who pay attention to total return should certainly like that over the last 23 years self-storage has outperformed the market.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally I look at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), but NSA hasn’t been a public company long enough to qualify for inclusion on that list.

So I will get the numbers I need directly from Finviz.com. I will use the current dividend annualized to $1.04 (while NSA has typically raised the dividend after two payments at the same rate, the history is too short to assume that that pattern will hold). Analysts estimate that NSA will grow earnings by 10% a year for the next 5 years, but to be conservative I will estimate that dividends will grow at about 60% of that rate or 6% a year. Since the current yield is around 4%, I will use 2% as a terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $28.80. Given that NSA missed expectations for the last 2 quarters and its history is so short, I want a 10% discount to the NPV, which makes my buy price anything under $26. With the closing price of $24.21 the current market price is below my buy price.

As a sanity check on the DDM calculation (in part because the history of NSA is so short), I will also look at the 4 year average yield. With the 4 year average yield being 3.57% and the current dividend being 1.04 that indicates a price of about $29. That is above my buy price and right around the NPV of the dividends. So it looks to me like NSA is a company I would like to own and it is trading at a good value.

Can options help?

I always like a bargain, the bigger the better, and sometime options can help get me a better deal. In this case, because my buy price is $26 (and the NPV of the dividends is even higher) to write a covered call, I want to use a strike price of $30 ($5 spacing between strike prices is a pain). I just don’t see any call contracts with any expiration date offering enough premium at that strike price to make it worthwhile to write a contract.

Happily the put contracts are a different story. For the November monthly expiration date, both the $22.50 and the $25 put contracts look attractive. With a good limit order, I think I like the $25 strike price contract a little better. Since you won’t be able to write the contract till Thursday or later, check the prices and Deltas at that time before making a decision.

Conclusion

NSA, while it has a short history, is showing a lot of promise. It's growing rapidly in a sector that is growing. So while there is a bit more risk than many of my picks, I still think NSA represents a very good opportunity for a dividend growth investor to pick up a future dividend growth company at a good price.

