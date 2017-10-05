Supernus: Market Overreacts After Interim Analysis Of SPN-810 Phase 3 Trial

Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced the outcome of the planned interim analysis from the first phase 3 clinical trial of SPN-810 in September. Under the Special Protocol Assessment, an interim analysis is to be conducted when one-half of patients (146 patients) reached randomization. The purpose of the analysis is to assess the doses being tested and allow for optimization of the trial design of both trials to increase the probability of success: "the actions include, but are not limited to: terminating the trial due to an expectation of futility, dropping one of the dose arms, increasing the number of patients to be recruited or continuing the trials unchanged."

Based on the predefined criteria (the company is still blinded, the analysis was done by an independent statistician), the lower 18mg dose will be eliminated. Moving forward, patients will be randomized to either the 36mg dose arm or placebo until the predetermined total number of patients are enrolled without changing the size of the trials.

What does this mean? I think the lower dose is either less effective than the higher dose or not showing differentiation compared to placebo, thereby decreasing the likelihood of success of the whole trial. By eliminating the lower dose, Supernus will have more patients enrolled in the higher dose arm which will increase the powering of the trial and thereby increase the likelihood of success as lower separation from placebo can make the trial successful in this case and maybe not in the case the trial continued to completion with both doses.

But does this mean that the trial is more likely to fail? Not necessarily, but I think the chances are now somewhat higher. The benefit of the compound was clearly defined in two phase 2 trials, but the dose that was dropped was the most effective one in the phase 2b trial (see presentation slide below). The dose-response was irregular in the phase 2b trial and the two phase 3 doses were shown to be the most effective. The highest dose tested in the phase 2b trial (54mg) did not separate from placebo and is not being used in the phase 3 trial.

Source: Supernus presentation

Another obvious risk other than the lower response of SPN-810 in the phase 3 trial is the potentially higher placebo response, which could make the trial unsuccessful (but of course, this risk has not changed after this interim analysis). The company declined to comment on the powering of the phase 3 trial, but in the phase 2b trial, a 19% and 23% absolute difference between SPN-810 and placebo was enough for success as p-values were below 0.05. And that was achieved with roughly 30 patients per arm. The original phase 3 study design had more than 3x the number of patients and yesterday’s changes will increase that to almost 4x the number of patients per arm compared to the phase 2b trial - based on the current enrollment numbers (64% of patients enrolled in the first trial and 56% in the second), around 115-120 patients should be enrolled in the higher dose arm and the placebo arm each.

The good news is that the trial is continuing - if the statistician had observed that either of the two doses were ineffective, the trial would have probably stopped for futility.



While my confidence in SPN-810 is somewhat lower now, its potential failure does not kill my thesis on Supernus, but the stock does have considerable upside if the study succeeds. As I noted in my previous article (available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers), there are ways for Supernus to create additional shareholder value beyond what I assume in my model (and if we eliminate SPN-810 from the model):

Higher peak sales of the two marketed products. This is possible considering how well Trokendi’s migraine launch is progressing and the planned sales force expansion.

Success of SPN-812 in ADHD.

Oxtellar in bipolar disorder. An exploratory phase 2 trial should start soon.

M&A - Supernus’ deal capacity is increasing with strong cash flow growth and higher profitability. The company can now absorb a more sizable product or company.

Royalty streams (Mydayis and Orenitram) - While not significant contributors to the bottom line, royalties could add a few dollars per share to Supernus’ valuation, especially if Orenitram’s label is expanded in the 2020s - United Therapeutics (UTHR) recently announced that phase 3 trial will continue as planned after an interim analysis and expects to report results in 2H 2018.

The September pullback is not surprising after the strong run the stock had, but I believe that the market overreacted to the trial change announcement and do not believe that 20-25% of the company's market cap was assigned to SPN-810. Meanwhile, the company continues to execute with Trokendi doing really well after the migraine launch in Q2 and growth of both products could improve in 2018 given the planned sales force expansion. Supernus remains one of my highest conviction names, but my confidence in SPN-810 is lower now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.