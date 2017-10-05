Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 9th-13th

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.
Next week no stocks from this list are going ex-dividend on Monday.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|AT&T Inc.
|(T)
|33
|4.96
|10/6/2017
|Champion
|The First of Long Island Corporation
|(FLIC)
|22
|1.81
|10/10/2017
|7.14%
|Contender
|Oracle Corporation
|(ORCL)
|9
|1.56
|10/10/2017
|Challenger
|Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
|(WDR)
|6
|9.09
|10/10/2017
|Challenger
|Glatfelter
|(GLT)
|5
|2.65
|10/10/2017
|Challenger
|Raytheon Company
|(RTN)
|13
|1.69
|10/11/2017
|Contender
|Kadant Inc
|(KAI)
|5
|0.86
|10/11/2017
|Challenger
|Norwood Financial Corp.
|(NWFL)
|19
|2.81
|10/12/2017
|3.1%
|Contender
|Bank of the Ozarks
|(OZRK)
|19
|1.49
|10/12/2017
|2.78%
|Contender
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
|(CBRL)
|15
|3.13
|10/12/2017
|Contender
|GGP Inc.
|(GGP)
|8
|4.24
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|Patterson Companies, Inc.
|(PDCO)
|8
|2.69
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|Trinity Industries, Inc.
|(TRN)
|7
|1.48
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|Foot Locker, Inc.
|(FL)
|7
|3.61
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|(MAA)
|7
|3.25
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|City Holding Company
|(CHCO)
|6
|2.42
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|Oxford Industries, Inc.
|(OXM)
|6
|1.65
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|5
|2.85
|10/12/2017
|Challenger
|Graco Inc.
|(GGG)
|20
|1.16
|10/13/2017
|Contender
|RGC Resources Inc.
|(RGCO)
|14
|1.98
|10/13/2017
|Contender
|IDEX Corporation
|(IEX)
|8
|1.2
|10/13/2017
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
AT&T is in the list this week - per the NASDAQ their dividend declaration date was October 2nd so if you act fast you can still catch the dividend. The ex-div for AT&T is Friday, October 6th.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.