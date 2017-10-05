Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 9th-13th

by: Derek Getz

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

Next week no stocks from this list are going ex-dividend on Monday.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
AT&T Inc. (T) 33 4.96 10/6/2017 Champion
The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 22 1.81 10/10/2017 7.14% Contender
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 9 1.56 10/10/2017 Challenger
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) 6 9.09 10/10/2017 Challenger
Glatfelter (GLT) 5 2.65 10/10/2017 Challenger
Raytheon Company (RTN) 13 1.69 10/11/2017 Contender
Kadant Inc (KAI) 5 0.86 10/11/2017 Challenger
Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 19 2.81 10/12/2017 3.1% Contender
Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) 19 1.49 10/12/2017 2.78% Contender
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) 15 3.13 10/12/2017 Contender
GGP Inc. (GGP) 8 4.24 10/12/2017 Challenger
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) 8 2.69 10/12/2017 Challenger
Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7 1.48 10/12/2017 Challenger
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 7 3.61 10/12/2017 Challenger
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 7 3.25 10/12/2017 Challenger
City Holding Company (CHCO) 6 2.42 10/12/2017 Challenger
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) 6 1.65 10/12/2017 Challenger
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5 2.85 10/12/2017 Challenger
Graco Inc. (GGG) 20 1.16 10/13/2017 Contender
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 14 1.98 10/13/2017 Contender
IDEX Corporation (IEX) 8 1.2 10/13/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions


Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

AT&T is in the list this week - per the NASDAQ their dividend declaration date was October 2nd so if you act fast you can still catch the dividend. The ex-div for AT&T is Friday, October 6th.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

