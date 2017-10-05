Wells Fargo: Don't Overlook The Positives

We believe the stock’s underperformance has peaked, and its valuation is attractive.

However, investors should not overlook the fact that Wells Fargo would be the biggest beneficiary of the Administration’s tax reform.

Wells Fargo (WFC) remains one of the most discussed banking stocks due to its infamous sales practices scandal. Janet Yellen said that "the behavior of Wells Fargo towards its customers have been egregious and unacceptable". In addition, the House Financial Services Committee published a report stating that Wells Fargo could have been ordered to pay more than $10bn by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau but instead was fined by $100mn.

The Memorandum shows that the CFPB estimated that the bank was potentially liable for a statutory monetary penalty exceeding $10 billion. This penalty could potentially be increased further, CFPB enforcement attorneys noted, if CFPB determined whether the fraudulent behavior was reckless or knowing, as opposed to negligent, or if the CFPB discovered additional fraudulent behavior not yet reported or violations of other statutes.

As the chart below shows, Wells Fargo has significantly underperformed other large-cap U.S. banks over the past 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg

It should not come as a surprise that uncertainty around the sales practices scandal and potential fines will continue to weigh on Wells Fargo in the near term. With that being said, investors should not overlook several catalysts that could drive a re-rating of the stock.

The biggest beneficiary of tax reform

In a recent article, we ran a scenario analysis, trying to quantify the impact of potential corporate income tax cuts on Bank of America (BAC). As a reminder, President Trump and Republican leaders revealed their plans for a long-awaited tax reform. According to the framework, the corporate tax rate would be set at 20%, down from the current 35%.

It is worth noting that few banks pay a full 35% tax on their earnings. In fact, the average effective tax rate of U.S. banks is around 30%. There are several reasons why the effective tax rate differs from the statutory rate. The chart below demonstrates that Wells Fargo has the highest effective tax rate among the big 6 U.S. banks. As a result, WFC would be the biggest beneficiary of the proposed tax reform.

Source: Company data

Below is our WFC's earnings model. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that WFC's fair value is $63 per share.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

To quantify the effect of potential tax cuts, we assume a 20% corporate tax rate. The model below values Wells Fargo at $75 per share, suggesting that the Administration's tax reform would boost the stock's fair value by around 19%.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Cost-cutting measures to improve efficiency metrics

Wells Fargo recently reiterated its long-term focus on cost efficiency.

Source: Company data

The bank closed 84 branches in 2016, and it expects up to 200 closures in 2017. There is more scope for further closures, given that Wells Fargo has more branches than any other U.S. bank.

Valuation is attractive

We believe that most SA readers would probably agree that any global bank is at risk of being fined. In fact, there were several important cases, in which large-cap U.S. banks were affected by unexpected material events, including JPMorgan (JPM) and the London Whale trading scandal, Goldman Sachs (GS), and the Abacus Suit, Bank of America (BAC), and the "$4bn accounting error", just to name a few. It is important to note that while these banks did underperform their peers on the 3-6 month horizon, all of them eventually regained their multiples. As such, there is a high probability that the scandal will not have a lasting impact on WFC's multiples.

Wells looks cheap on a P/B - RoE basis, trading below the sector's regression line.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

WFC is trading at 12.5x 2018E earnings. This compares to 14.5x the average of other high-RoE U.S. banks: BB&T (BBT), M&T (MTB), PNC (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB). One can argue that Wells Fargo has the lowest EPS growth rates among its peer group. That being said, the bank has the highest dividend yield and a 7% total shareholder yield. Such an attractive yield and improving capital management warrant a premium multiple, in our view.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Wells Fargo is trading at a significant discount to Dow Jones Financials Index. Notably, the discount has almost reached its historical maximum.

Source: Bloomberg

Final thoughts

We believe uncertainty around the sales practices scandal and potential fines will continue to weigh on Wells Fargo in the near term. However, WFC's shareholders might take comfort in knowing that the company has a number of catalysts. Importantly, its dividend yield of 2.8% and a total shareholder yield of around 7% should provide a solid support, in our view.

