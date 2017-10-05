Teva: The FDA's Bombshell

FDA Approves Mylan's Generic Version Of Copaxone

Investors woke up to the news today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mylan N.V.'s (NASDAQ:MYL) generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) blockbuster branded drug, Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) for both the 40 mg/mL and 20 mg/mL versions used for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The company expects shipments to begin "imminently." An icing on the cake is the fact that Mylan and other first filers may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

Teva promptly poured cold water on investors' parade. The company declared that any launch by Mylan of a generic version of Copaxone should be considered "at-risk" because of pending patent appeals and other patent litigations that have yet to be adjudicated. As such, Teva warned that Mylan could be subjected to "significant damages among other remedies." However, the company sounded like it is closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. While Teva is appealing the December 2016 inter partes review decisions of the Patent Trial Appeal Board, the fact that the board had found all of the claims of three Copaxone patents to be unpatentable implies that perhaps the company's case is not so strong. Furthermore, Teva is also appealing the January 2017 decision of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, which had declared certain claims of four Copaxone patents invalid.

Impact On Teva

Teva could very well win its legal battles and stop Mylan in its tracks. In the event it could not, the company estimated that its earnings for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017, could be shaved by at least $0.25 cents per share based on its initial assessment of the impact of the generic launches. Considering that the current analyst consensus EPS estimate for the fourth quarter is $1.18, the impact is at least 21% of the quarterly earnings.

Longer term, this surprise approval is adding to the woes of the company which is already facing a heavy debt albatross and falling prices of its own generic drugs. Furthermore, the company's ardent protection of its intellectual property is placing the approximately 400,000 individuals in the U.S. who have MS against it. Given that it is a non-American (Israeli, to be precise) firm, if Teva appears to come down too hard on the competition, U.S. President Mr. Trump might be unable to resist offering a criticism or two on the company in his tweets. Mylan, on the other hand, could find itself in Mr. Trump's good books for bringing down the drug prices with its generics launch.

Yet Another Tailwind For Mylan

Today's outcome is yet another development in Mylan's favor recently. Two days earlier, Mylan launched its generic version of Merck's CANCIDAS (caspofungin acetate), an antifungal with multiple indications, in the U.S. market. Mylan also settled a patent dispute with London-listed drugmaker, Indivior, just two weeks ago. In August, it finalized a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding its misclassification of EpiPen that inflated the price paid by Medicaid.

The following paragraph from Mylan's latest press release sums up the company's bright prospects:

Currently, Mylan has 225 ANDAs pending FDA approval representing approximately $92.5 billion in annual brand sales, according to QuintilesIMS. Forty-four of these pending ANDAs are potential first-to-file opportunities, representing $41.9 billion in annual brand sales, for the 12 months ending July 31, 2017, according to QuintilesIMS. Currently, one out of every 13 prescriptions filled in the U.S. - brand-name or generic - is a Mylan product.

What's Next For Teva

After my initiation article on recommending Mylan over Teva, the former has proven to be the one causing less worry among its shareholders (see the chart just below). While Mylan's share price has generally stayed unchanged since the article was published, Teva has experienced a wild ride in the short span of time. The strong rebound following the appointment of its new CEO resulted in the very close narrowing of the share price performance gap with Mylan. Nevertheless, the share price gain has petered out as anticipated.

After today's price action, the price delta between the Mylan and Teva has become the most positive throughout the long history of the two pharmaceutical firms. Looking at the enterprise value (EV), however, Mylan still have a long way to go before taking over Teva.

TEVA data by YCharts

TEVA data by YCharts

As today's plunge has largely negated the share price gains following the optimism over the appointment of its CEO as well as its recent asset sales, it is possible that Teva could now finally be considered to have "priced in" the negatives. While I wrote that the hype surrounding the new CEO could be premature, around four weeks have passed since the publication. Each passing day would bring the incoming CEO's starting date nearer. As such, investors' attention could soon turn to what the CEO has to say and what he would do.

Before he reports to work officially, the three divestitures in September have already netted the company more than $2 billion in cash. These are not distressed sales as the deals were conducted at an attractive P/S ratio of 6.5x (PARAGARD), and 2.7x (first deal: a portfolio of products, including Ovaleap, Zoely, Seasonique and Colpotrophine; second deal: Plan B One-Step and Teva's emergency contraceptive brands). Teva's European assets remain on the block with keen interest from Indian drug companies. Its women's health portfolio estimated to be worth $2 billion is also up for grabs. Health products firms Church & Dwight (CHD) and The Cooper Companies (COO) are reported to be interested. With the sword of Damocles in the form of Copaxone generics already fallen, it seems investors can finally hope for positive news flows to pluck the share price out of the ruck in the coming weeks and months. Hence, the pair trade might now be reversed, with Teva outperforming Mylan.

