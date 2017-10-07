PRO Weekly Digest: All About mREITs And BDCs With Scott Kennedy

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for 17 years. He is currently employed by a national accounting firm with audit, tax and consulting experience. He is an active investor who focuses on mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) and business development companies (BDCs). We emailed with Scott about the problem with generalizing how rising rates will impact mREITs/BDCs, the alpha to be found in complex situations, and how to place BV/NAV valuation in context.

Seeking Alpha: Can you provide examples of how you use your accounting background (and expertise as a CPA) in your investment-decision making process?

Scott Kennedy: I believe by having a background in the accounting/auditing/taxation field, I really understand the “underpinnings” of a company when it comes to financial performance. Out of all the major business areas of study, I believe having a background in accounting/finance leads to an enhanced level of understanding when it comes to certain sectors of the investing world. This holds true when considering the two main sectors I cover here at Seeking Alpha - mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) and business development companies (BDCs).

In a nutshell, typically I can very accurately project a certain company’s asset valuation and its quarterly operating performance. Since a company’s quarterly earnings are one of the key drivers to stock price movements, I believe knowing whether a company will report a good or bad quarter prior to its actual announcement can either enhance one’s return or minimize one’s losses. This same methodology also pertains to a company’s dividend declarations. This especially holds true when it comes to most mREITs and BDCs that typically generate annualized yields above 10%. Specific examples will be provided throughout our conservation.

SA: Your analysis is supported by heavy financial modeling - can you discuss what key drivers investors should focus on when analyzing financial companies, best practices when building financial models and how often you update them?

SK: When it comes to mREITs, I believe one key valuation tool is book value (“BV”) while for BDCs it's net asset value (“NAV”). Both terms mean the same thing (net equity) but I like to use the correct terminology when talking about these two sectors. This metric quantifies the valuation of a particular company at a specified point in time. For most companies, these metrics are provided quarterly via SEC disclosures.

I believe this metric is very important for mREITs and BDCs because both sectors use capital to invest in “financial products”. For mREITs, this is typically mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and for BDCs this is the origination (or purchase through a secondary/syndicated market) of loans. Both sectors use capital to invest in an asset that derives income over the life of the product.

At any given point in time, these investments are worth money, whether an “active quote” is readily available when it comes to fixed-rate agency MBS (level 2 assets per Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 820) or an estimated valuation when it comes to public/private debt/equity investments made by a BDC. Now, when it comes to a BDC’s investments (typically level 3 assets per ASC 820), there is some management judgment involved when assessing valuations, but I believe NAV provides a good general sense of the portfolio’s value.

When it comes to the mREITs and BDCs I cover, I continually update/project each company’s BV/NAV on a weekly basis. From charting past trends, I have typically been very accurate when projecting a company’s current BV/NAV. As such, I typically don’t rely on “old/outdated” information/valuations when it comes to my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendations. This especially holds true when it comes to mREITs. As such, I typically have the ability to spot certain overvaluations/undervaluations when it comes to these two sectors.

Since I typically invest in the stocks I cover here at Seeking Alpha, readers can gain some comfort knowing I personally use my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendations as my entry and exit points. Therefore, what I provide to the public is directly applicable to my own personal investing strategy. While there are various types of investors out there who likely don’t have the same type of valuation strategy when it comes to owning stocks (your more passive/long-term investors), I would tell these types of investors my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation can also be interpreted as when I believe a certain stock is becoming overvalued (SELL), undervalued (BUY), or appropriately valued (HOLD). Readers don’t have to act on my specific price points but can use the historical, factual information provided to derive their own personal investing strategy.

Since 2015, for all stocks I cover here at Seeking Alpha, I have provided “real-time” (that day at the latest) StockTalks when I have purchased or sold a position. I decided to include these real-time disclosures due to the fact I don’t write articles every day as I have a full-time professional career. I mainly do this so readers can see when I make current changes to my investing portfolio. Since 2013 (when I started writing on Seeking Alpha), I have provided readers detailed buy and sell disclosures at the end of my articles. As such, investors can take a look at my track record since 2013. In doing so, readers can see I’ve been very successful over the span of nearly five years with the main investment thesis detailed above when it comes to asset valuations and operating performance. Regarding most investments, I’ve been able to realize double-digit total returns when considering the movement in stock price and income from dividends (which is a key consideration whenever investing in mREITs/BDCs due to their above average annualized dividend yields).

SA: Can you discuss the issue of dividend sustainability as this is of great interest to both long and short investors? What qualitative and quantitative measurements do you use to determine if a company can maintain (or is about to cut) its dividend?

SK: When it comes to dividend sustainability, I believe the best metric to utilize is taxable income (“TI”). For mREITs, I use the term quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”). For BDCs, I use the term net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”). I believe this is a very important topic to discuss as many investors are attracted to these two sectors for the above average annualized dividend yields. Since I believe I have a strong background in internal revenue code (“IRC”) statutes/methodologies, I can provide both an in-depth analysis of a company’s dividend sustainability and also answer the multitude of questions that arise regarding this topic. As such, I believe this provides an advantage for readers.

When it comes to mREITs, over the past 4+ years I have covered this sector, I have seen many investors (and at times even professional analysts) use incorrect metrics when trying to assess a company’s dividend sustainability. One example would be the use of earnings per share (“EPS”). Time and again, I believe both I and a few other contributors have proven EPS isn’t the best metric to use when assessing a company’s dividend sustainability. Market participants who have used this metric in regards to an mREIT’s dividend sustainability have continued to provide inaccurate assertions/projections. Since I began writing dividend sustainability articles here on Seeking Alpha, I believe I have spread awareness on this topic and have educated both readers and other contributors on this subject. In the end, this helps the entire community when it comes to more reliable data.

When it comes to BDCs, some market participants solely rely on net investment income (“NII”) to assess a company’s dividend sustainability. While this metric more closely resembles TI, say versus an mREIT’s EPS figure, I believe I have proven a BDC’s net ICTI is the better metric to analyze. This is due to the fact the cumulative undistributed NII balance (based on GAAP) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balance (based per IRC methodologies) typically have notable differences at any given point in time. When only one metric is used to assess a company’s dividend sustainability, this typically leads to an inaccurate projection.

For example, a company’s cumulative undistributed NII balance may indicate a shortfall in NII when compared to a company’s dividend distribution. However, as this has been the case with several BDCs I currently cover, this same company can still have a modest-notable cumulative UTI balance which would “prolong” the company’s ability to pay a stable dividend. I believe a good case in point was Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the company’s fiscal year 2016-2017. This was a BDC that was consistently not generating enough NII to cover the company’s quarterly dividends during this time frame. However, PSEC continued to have a notable cumulative UTI balance “banked” from prior years.

As such, I was of the belief the company could continue to sustain its dividend into fiscal year 2017 which was a viewpoint that wasn’t shared by most contributors/other analysts. During fiscal year 2017, as PSEC quickly used up the company’s cumulative UTI balance, I then correctly stated to readers the company was now under growing pressure to reduce the dividend which came to fruition starting in September 2017. So, while most analysts/contributors continued to state PSEC’s dividend was not stable and needed to be reduced during fiscal year 2016, through the use of both metrics discussed above allowed myself to more accurately time the actual dividend reduction. In the end, I believe readers who read my periodic analyzes benefited greatly from my projections.

So, simply put, I believe TI is a great metric to continually use when it comes to an mREIT's/BDC's dividend sustainability. Readers who are not familiar with what accounts/amounts comprise a company’s TI can take a look back at my various mREIT/BDC dividend sustainability articles within my profile page. Similar to my BV/NAV projections, I believe I have a proven track record within both sectors when it comes to projecting a company’s dividend per share rate.

SA: Are there companies or groups in the financial space that investors assume (wrongly) that will benefit from a rise in rates and vice versa?



SK: One of the main topics I have found readers have had trouble understanding, when it comes to a change in interest rates, is the differences that occur across the yield curve. Put another way, the difference between short-term and long-term interest rates. Simply put, too many readers/investors generalize what will occur within mREITs/BDCs when interest rates net increase or decrease.

What I would point out is short-term interest rates and long-term interest rates rarely move in complete unison. Dependent upon the specific movements across the yield curve, there will be various impacts when it comes to financial stocks. Getting back to the two main sectors I cover here at Seeking Alpha, I’ll provide a recent example when it comes to mREITs, then BDCs.

Recently, the market has experienced a rise in short-term interest rates basically due to the quarter point increases to the Federal (Fed) Funds Rate by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”). When it comes to short-term interest rates, this has negatively impacted mREITs through a rise in repurchase (“repo”) loan rates (borrowing costs). From an earnings perspective (within the income statement), this rise in costs is negative. Now, some market participants have definitively concluded a rise in interest rates is a “doomsday” scenario for an mREIT, no matter what. However, time and again I’ve stated this is not necessarily the case because this point of view is missing out on the other side of the equation per se. One has to also consider what is happening with long-term interest rates.

As most readers know, over the past few years long-term interest rates have either remained relatively flat or have actually decreased while short-term rates have increased. While this certainly has put some pressure on net spreads/earnings for most mREITs, I would also point out this has actually caused mREITs to recognize realized gains from MBS sales and unrealized appreciation due to elevated MBS prices. This has positively impacted most mREITs when it comes to BV (getting back to the valuation side of the discussion). Also, for mREITs that anticipated a rise in short-term interest rates and invested in derivative instruments towards of the short-end of the yield curve, these companies have been rewarded with lower hedging costs (since LIBOR has recently notably increased; almost in step with the Fed Funds Rate) and derivative valuation gains. I would also point out all mREITs do not have an identical “setup” when it comes to their asset portfolios and risk management strategies. Dependent upon these two key variables, sector results tend to modestly-notably vary from quarter-to-quarter.

When it comes to BDCs, some market participants believe as interest rates rise, this is great for this sector, no matter what. Similar to the mREIT example above, I’ve stated this isn’t necessarily the case as one needs to be considering what’s happening across the entire yield curve. While BDCs have recently begun to benefit from a rise in interest rates past most cash LIBOR floors (currently most have either a 1% or 1.25% floor based on 1- or 3-month LIBOR), one has to consider what has recently occurred in regards to long-term interest rates. As stated above, over the past few years long-term interest rates have either remained relatively flat or have actually decreased. This especially holds true when it comes to leveraged loans/high-yield bonds (the tranche of the debt market where BDCs typically invest). Simply put, there has been notable spread/yield compression within this portion of the debt market. Risk-adjusted returns have, in some cases, decreased as much as 500 basis points (5%) when compared to just a few years ago. This has recently caused most BDCs to shy away from aggressively originating/purchasing new loans (a negative factor/trend) while also receiving an enhanced level of prepayments (since most portfolio companies can refinance at notably better terms vs. say only a few years ago). Simply put, this recent trend has negatively impacted BDCs and has mitigated the positive trend of rising short-term interest rates. However, from a valuation perspective, for loans that have low credit risk, asset prices have recently climbed which has positively impacted the BDC sector as a whole.

So, I would just point out when it comes to generalized interest rate movements, one really needs to understand what’s occurring throughout the entire yield curve. At any given point in time, various scenarios develop and one needs to be constantly vigilant as to what the pros and cons are for each scenario. Since I continually cover the mREIT and BDC sectors throughout any given quarter, I believe I provide readers an analysis/discussion that can either enhance one’s return or minimize one’s losses by addressing specific market dynamics.

SA: Do extremely complex investment situations provide “permanent alpha”, in which only those investors who are willing (and able) to find the hidden value can realize it? Your long thesis on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) seems like a case in point.



SK: I believe NRZ is a great example when it comes to this question. Simply put, I believe NRZ is not your typical mREIT. It invests in complex/creative financial products which most readers (including some professional analysts) do not seem to completely understand. I believe my recent NRZ article provided evidence as to why the company is, at times, a misunderstood investment. I decided to provide this recent NRZ article because, even though this company has continued to trade at a premium to its mREIT peers, I saw some additional value in this stock via management’s differentiated/multifaceted approach when it comes to investing strategies.

One important asset NRZ invests in is distressed non-agency MBS. Simply put, management has continued to purchase these types of investments at very attractive prices. Now, some market participants have stated these particular assets are not at the top tier when considering credit quality. However, I would point out the price NRZ has paid for these specific assets already takes this notion into consideration and then some. This has, and I believe will continue to be, a great driver of profits/earnings in the future if delinquencies/foreclosures remain low (which I believe will be the case). This example is just one of several reasons why I believe NRZ should continue to trade at a premium to its peers and will continue to provide an attractive dividend. My recent NRZ article provides further research/insight in this mREIT company.

When it comes to BDCs, I believe my prior analysis on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) spotted a diamond in the rough per se. When I first covered this stock, management recently converted this once C-Corp. to a BDC for taxation purposes. At the time, I remember most professional analysts who covered this stock didn’t understand this company’s business model. These analysts believed NEWT’s continual net investment loss and high proportion of earnings from dividend income as major negative factors/trends.

However, within my NEWT articles, I provided direct evidence that NEWT’s dividend income was “recurring” in nature (a positive catalyst/factor) and stated the company had a unique business model via its small business administration (“SBA”) Section 7(a) government-guaranteed loans. Simply put, NEWT has a specialized “niche” in this particular market which had continued to generate consistent, 10%+ quarterly realized gains which more than offset the company’s quarterly net investment loss. Since realized gains (capital gains per IRC methodology) are a component of TI, I correctly projected NEWT would be able to sustain-slightly grow the company’s dividend on a year-over-year quarterly basis.

While I believe the market now better understands NEWT’s business model, back when I first covered this BDC, this was not apparent. I believe NEWT’s rise from $10 to $17 per share over the past few years has validated my assessment of this stock back in 2015. While I currently don’t own NEWT as an investment, I was very happy with my overall total return for the amount of time I was invested in this stock.

SA: Is the P/B ratio ever applied too simplistically by investors? Can you give examples? What are the key book value drivers for the companies you follow? Do you make any adjustments to stated book value for valuation purposes?



SK: Regarding P/B ratios, I’ll provide some answers to a few questions/comments received from a handful of readers over the prior 4+ years. A few readers have stated using valuations based on a company’s premium (discount) to BV/NAV doesn’t consider a company’s earnings or income generation. Regarding this notion, I have responded by stating I prefer to use a company’s premium (discount) to BV/NAV, when it comes to my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range, so readers can track daily when I believe a certain stock price is overvalued (SELL), undervalued (BUY), or appropriately valued (HOLD) at any given point in time.

Now, when it comes to a change within my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range (which is based as a percentage premium (discount) to BV/NAV), I continuously evaluate multiple trends/factors/variables at play; both from a sector and individual company perspective. I’ll provide one “sector-wide” example from a prior mREIT article and then follow that up with one “company specific” example from a BDC article (PSEC).

1) “…Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) Projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal ('Fed') Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual 'wind-down' of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual 'runoff'/partial non-reinvestment (which is set to begin in October 2017)…”

2) “…In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) Recent price increases within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters; 3) recent refinancing/resets of some CLO investments (positively impacts projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments; 5) continued minor exposure to the oil and gas sector; 6) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments; 7) continued extremely large percentage of fixed-rate liabilities; 8) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock (since 2013); and 9) new monthly dividend per share rate of $0.06 has a greater probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future."

So, to iterate, even though my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range continues to be based on an mREIT’s/BDC’s price to its BV/NAV, what changes my percentage premium (discount) to a company’s BV/NAV is specially tailored to each company and is constantly reassessed and changed if need be. This is why my price targets and entry points continuously change over time. While some readers may believe this is a lot of work to continually provide/monitor, I strive to try and provide readers their greatest chance to maximize one’s total return and/or minimize one’s total losses.

SA: What is one of your highest conviction ideas right now?



SK: When it comes to mREITs, this sector in general has fairly recently gone from trading at a material discount to BV to a slight-modest premium to BV. As such, from a sector standpoint, I currently don’t see the sector as attractive as it was say in 2014-2015. Simply put, current sector and underlying company specific factors/catalysts have not materially changed when compared to the 2014-2015 time frame. As such, I do believe the recent increase in stock prices, when compared to BV, have not been entirely justified.

Now, with that being said, I continue to see attractive valuations within a few mREITs. One mREIT that I believe remains attractively valued is Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI). I currently own CHMI and believe it’s currently the best valued fixed-rate agency mREIT peer that I cover. I also continue to have a position in NRZ. At the time my PRO article was published, I thought this mREIT was undervalued by 20%. Currently, I believe NRZ is still undervalued but less so when compared to the summer. As such, I currently have a HOLD on NRZ. Still, for investors looking for an attractive dividend yield with low risk of a dividend reduction over the foreseeable future, I believe NRZ will continue to fit into this category.

What I currently find attractively valued are some mREIT preferred stocks. I believe one key factor/consideration when it comes to mREIT preferreds is these investments have an unchanged liquidation value when called (typically $25 per share). Simply put, I consider this as an equivalent to an mREIT’s BV per common share per se. As long as an mREIT stays in business, beginning on the callable date, an investor is basically guaranteed to receive $25 per share for their preferred stock investment. Again, unlike an mREIT’s common stock, this per share “base” does not change. I would also consider these investments almost as a bond/debt investment. Most mREIT preferred stocks have a non-callable term of 5 years (some even as long as 10 years). This means the company cannot redeem these shares for a minimum of 5 years (and in some cases 10 years). Furthermore, the risk of a reduced preferred stock dividend is basically “non-existent” due to an mREIT’s taxation considerations. Simply put, an mREIT must distribute, at a minimum, 90% of the company’s net ICTI annually to qualify to be taxed as a REIT per the IRC. As such, an mREIT would have to basically cease paying common stock dividends prior to a reduced preferred stock dividend (higher up on the capital structure as well).

With the continued “suppressed” expectations of long-term interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields (currently the FOMC is not expecting rates to surpass 3.00% over the long-term), owning an investment product basically guarantying an annualized yield of 7.00-8.50% appears to be an attractive choice/alternative at this point in time. Again, this gets back to the notion that most mREIT common stock now trades at a much higher valuation, when compared to BV, then say a few years ago.

Currently, I have investments in AGNCB, TWO-B, and CHMI-A. My AGNCB investment was initiated back in late 2015-early 2016 at a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. My TWO-B and CHMI-A investments occurred within the past few months at a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 and $25.198 per share, respectively. I believe investing in mREIT preferreds is a safe, yet attractive return at this point in time.

