Goldman Sachs: Buy The Breakout?

The S&P-500 (SPY) continues to grind higher without giving any opportunities for those not on board to hop on. In what has been a little more of a 'stock-pickers' market lately, I am trying to look for significant breakouts when entering new long positions. This means that I am not simply looking for swing trade setups, but more position trades with wide stops and multi-month breakouts. One such stock that fits my criteria is Goldman Sachs (GS) which made new 20-week highs and pushed through its base as of Friday's close. The stock has reclaimed its 40-week moving average after a 6-month correction and looks like it wants to take a run at the March highs before year-end.

One of the strategies I've mentioned on here before is a 40-week moving average strategy which looks to buy breakouts when a stock reclaims its 40-week moving average (preferably after a 3+ month correction). I used this same strategy to enter Apple (AAPL) last year at $104.44, as well as Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) at $79.32. The premise is that if a stock closes back above its 40-week moving average on a weekly closing basis, the stock can be bought with the assumption that the correction is likely over.

This strategy tends to work best for stocks in monthly up-trends. The strategy is very similar to a 200-day moving average strategy, but I find that the 40-week moving average strategy (emphasis on weekly bars) removes much of the intra-week noise.

As we can see from the Goldman Sachs monthly chart below, we've got a stock that is making its third run at over-head resistance at the $250.00 area. The trend is clearly up on a monthly basis for the stock, and we've now got a potential resumption of the up-trend on the shorter term time-frames.

Looking at the weekly chart below we can see that the stock has reclaimed its 40-week moving average, has broken to new 20-week highs, and is now within 5% of all-time highs. The base in this weekly chart also gives a very well defined stop level to know whether the trade is wrong.

Finally, zooming into the daily chart below, we see a stock that's broken to new highs from a messy base and reclaimed all of its key moving averages. The stock is now making higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart and has reclaimed its 200-day moving average. Ideally if this breakout is for real, the bulls want to see support come in at the $230.00 area. This was the previous resistance level and is where the majority of the moving averages are heading towards.

The bonus and main thesis for this Goldman Sachs trade is a monster breakout in the Financials Sector (XLF) last month. The index recorded an inside quarter & up pattern which tends to lead to a resumption of the current trend. For those unfamiliar with inside quarters & up, my Italy (EWI) article last year went into some detail on it.

Given the breakout we've seen in the XLF last month I believe that the sector can outperform for Q4 and would like to be positioned in some of the leaders among the sector. I am already long JPMorgan (JPM) which is one of the strongest banks, but have also gone long Goldman Sachs at $241.00 per share for a 10% portfolio size. Based on my stop below $217.00 a share, this gives me a risk of roughly 1.00% of my portfolio on the trade (10% PF size x 10% trade risk).

Typically I do invest in banks unless the breakouts are significant as I've found them to be more sluggish but I believe the breakout we've seen in banks to be quite noteworthy and would expect stronger banks to lead into year-end. Based on the base breakout and reclamation of the 40-week moving average by Goldman Sachs, I believe the stock to be an excellent long candidate. My stop on this trade is below $217.00 on a weekly close. My other top pick in the banking sector currently is Preferred Bank (PFBC) which has just broken out of a 9-month base and has exceptional growth rates that place it in the top 5% of NYSE stocks. I am long the stock from $59.18.

If you would like updates on this trade and Goldman Sachs between the next time I publish on the company, please check back in the comments section where I frequently post updated stop placement or any other updates relevant to the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, XLF, GS, PFBC, AAPL, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my picture at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.