RGS Energy Is Trying To Ride On Tesla's Coattails By Reviving Dow Chemical's Powerhouse Concept

Investors should exit existing positions or even consider a short sale once momentum starts to abate.

RGS Energy needs to raise a decent amount of new capital to pay for building the new business segment and cover license payments.

Note: I have previously covered RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publications on the company.

With Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) new "Solar Roof" concept just being in the process to roll out on a commercial basis, tiny solar energy systems installer RGS Energy is obviously trying to ride on the industry leader's coattails given today's announcement of the company licensing the abandoned POWERHOUSE solar shingles system from a unit of the former Dow Chemical Corporation (NYSE:DWDP).

Picture: Legacy POWERHOUSE system originally deployed by Dow Chemical - Source: Company website

To provide some background:

Dow Chemical entered the solar systems market with its self-developed POWERHOUSE shingles in 2009. The system mainly targets homeowners in need of replacing their old roofs but is also suitable for newly built houses.

Unfortunately, the concept never gained meaningful commercial traction due to lower efficiency and higher costs when compared to traditional rooftop solar installations and was ultimately abandoned by Dow Chemical in mid-2016.

In fact, at least when judging by the number provided in RGS Energy's press release of the system having been "deployed on more than 1,000 homes," overall POWERHOUSE sales for Dow Chemical might not even have reached $10 million which calculates to an annual revenue run rate of below $1.5 million.

But according to RGS Energy, the all-new POWERHOUSE 3.0 shingles technology has now fixed the cost and efficiency issues of the past by shifting from thin film to traditional silicon solar cells.

Due to Dow Chemical's decision in 2016 to cease further development of the POWERHOUSE concept, the new POWERHOUSE 3.0 technology still needs to achieve UL product certification, which is currently anticipated for Q1/2018.

RGS Energy is already taking pre-orders and currently plans to begin sales and installation of POWERHOUSE 3.0 shingles immediately after certification.

Management was quick to put out some big numbers with regards to the addressable market both in the press release and on the conference call but in reality it takes just a quick look at the main license agreement terms to come to the conclusion that these metrics are merely an eyewash:

In consideration of the License granted to Licensee hereunder, Licensee shall pay to Licensor as follows: (a) Upfront Payment of One million US Dollars ($1,000,000.00) shall be due and owing by Licensee within ten (10) days after the Effective Date.



(b) Milestone Payment due and owing by Licensee within thirty (30) days after receipt of UL or IEC certification for the POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 version of the Products (whichever is received first), two million US Dollars ($2,000,000).



(c) Running Royalty due within thirty (30) days after the end of each Calendar Quarter beginning with the Calendar Quarter in which UL or IEC certification (whichever is obtained first) is received, Licensee will pay a Running Royalty. The Running Royalty equals two and one-half percent (2.5%) of the Net Sales Price of each Licensed Product sold by Licensee during the respective preceding Calendar Quarter.

In sum, RGS Energy will have to pay just $3 million for an exclusive domestic and international license and a 2.5% running royalty on sales. Clearly, Dow Chemical is not exactly expecting the POWERHOUSE 3.0 system to become a major bestseller either.

In fact, the move seems to be a poorly disguised attempt to jump on Tesla's bandwagon by first letting the industry leader provide evidence for the improved economics of solar roofing and later coming to market with a seemingly similar solution at a somewhat lower price point.

But besides the questionable prospects of this "free-rider" strategy, there's a much more important issue that comes to my mind:

How is RGS Energy going to pay for all this?

With Dow Chemical only providing assistance with the upcoming UL certification, all commercial activities for the product, including supply chain management, marketing, sales, installation and warranty will have to be shouldered by RGS Energy.

The company already stated in the press release that it "plans to expand its call center and digital marketing program to aggressively market the product using media that is well suited to demonstrate the ease of installation and aesthetic value of the product, such as television."

Unfortunately, RGS Energy is by no means in the financial position to execute on this new strategy without raising a major amount of new capital.

After a near-death experience in 2016, the company managed to raise a meaningful amount of fresh capital in a series of toxic equity financings that effectively wiped out the company's existing shareholders.

In consequence, all of the company's debt was eliminated and management even terminated the company's revolving line of credit in February 2017 given cash on hand of $18.25 million at that time.

But mostly due to the requirement of rebuilding the company's sales force and marketing efforts in addition to very low installation capacity utilization, RGS Energy has already burned through half of that amount in the first half of 2017 with losses expected to continue for the second half of the year.

On the Q2 conference call, management projected a cash flow break-even quarterly revenue level of $16 million, which they expected to reach by either Q1 or Q2/2018 at the latest point.

In fact, this would be quite an achievement given Q2/2017 revenues of just $3 million, which marked a multi-year low for the company.

Personally, I don't expect the company to even come close to the required revenue levels anytime soon and consequently would anticipate cash burn to continue for the foreseeable future.

But with $3 million in license payments soon due to Dow Chemical and all the ramp up costs for the new POWERHOUSE business still ahead of the company, RGS Energy will almost certainly use the momentum-driven hype around the announcement to tap the equity markets once again.

With the POWERHOUSE announcement being mostly hype and very little substance, investors should consider to exit existing positions or even taking an outright short position in the company's shares.

That said, don't let yourself get overrun by a potential continuation of Wednesday's momentum stampede and wait patiently for the shares to lose steam on a decrease in trading volume before initiating a position.

Bottom line

Given the issues discussed above, it seems unlikely that the company's new POWERHOUSE offering will become a meaningful contributor to revenues anytime soon, if ever. Instead, expect the company's near-term cash burn to be considerably higher than previously anticipated by management given the requirement to build the POWERHOUSE business basically from scratch in addition to the upcoming $3 million in license payments due to Dow Chemical.

My firm expectation is for the company to literally grab the bull by the horns by announcing another equity raise as soon as next week.

Investors should consider exiting existing positions or outright shorting the shares after the momentum crowd will have shown early signs of moving on.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RGSE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.