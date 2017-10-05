UTG: Summing Up The Rights Offering At Its Expiration

Reaves Utility Income Fund’s (UTG) rights offering expired today. I think it would be useful to sum up the action to date on this process. CEF fund expansions by rights offerings such as UTG’s are becoming common. Having a clear history of the timeline on this one may be useful in considering future offerings. Past performance may not predict how future events may turn out, but it never hurts to see what has happened in the past.

Let’s start by briefly reviewing the history for the record. The rights offering had an announcement of intent on June 19, 2017. UTG announced the filing with the SEC with full details on Aug 10. The offering expired today, Oct 4. Shareholders of record receive one transferrable right for each share held. The rights entitled holders to buy one common share in UTG for each three rights held, thus a 33% expansion of the fund. UTG still has the option to issue shares if the offering is oversubscribed up to an additional 25% of those available via rights.

The price of shares to rights holders was set at the lower of 95% of NAV at the expiration or 95% of market price determined as the average closing price on the NYSE for the five days prior to the expiration date. That five-day period ended yesterday. The average closing price for the five days is $31.50. The price for the rights is, therefore, $29.925 (95% of that average price). NAV at yesterday’s close was $34.70, so it is not a factor in these calculations. That NAV puts the fund’s discount at -9.1%. The right’s pricing means rightsholders are buying their shares at a –13.3% discount.

Those of us who have followed the process have found the price action interesting. This first chart shows UTG’s price (market and NAV) from April, six months prior to the expiration date, through the Oct 4 expiration date. Notice that the expiration date, which is not counted in the five-day averaging period for determining the market-price basis for calculating the subscription price, saw a 1.5% bump over the previous close.

UTG was priced at a premium prior to there being any public knowledge of the rights offering. Following Reaves having announced their intent to file for the rights offering, the share price plummeted, dropping briefly to a small discount. By mid-July it was back to a premium that was largely driven by a declining NAV, not additional market price drops.

By the time all the details were in place and Reaves filed with the SEC, the market price had stabilized and remained stable for a couple of weeks or so. But as the time to expiration closed, the share price started to fall precipitously once again, and continued to decline until yesterday, Oct 3, when the five-day averaging period ended.

Over the course of this process, UTG’s share price has fallen -13.27%. NAV fell by -1.48%. The 3.5% premium has gone to a -9.1% discount.

Is this some anomalous pattern? Not as much as you might suppose. Here is the chart for UTG’s 2015 right’s offering (from my article of Sept 11). This shows UTG’s market price against SPDR Select Utility ETF (XLU), but the qualitative pattern is what is of interest, not the hard numbers.

And what we see is a very similar pattern for UTG’s price movements. In 2015 there wasn’t a drop when the intent to file the rights offering was announced. The price decline from the filing with the SEC through to the offering’s expiration is there though. The terms of the 2015 rights offering were the same, so the offering price was 5% below the five-day average of closing prices and well below the low point on the chart for expiration day.

So it appears history may have had something to tell us this time around. And some may have even taken that lesson to heart as soon as they got the news in June, accounting for that big drop following UTG’s announcement of intent this year.

What Happens Now?

Reaves will issue new shares through your broker if you exercised your options. Your account will be charged $33.65 per common share. That is the price Reaves estimated when they filed with the SEC. Obviously, it is going to be less, a lot less, $3.72 less, 11.1% less. You will get that back.

The shares and the refund will likely take about two weeks. The prospectus says ten business days to assign the shares and get any refunds out. We all understand the “magic” of compound interest; the flip side is the “magic” of the float.

My view is it turned out reasonably well. The new shares will be delivered at a meaningful discount. Of course, the share price on existing shares has taken a hit, and it will take some time to recover from that hit. My own situation is that I’m a fairly new UTG shareholder, so I really got hit. But my intention was to build this position as a cornerstone of my income portfolio, so the rights offering gave me a chance to add to it cheaply. I also bought rights at $0.20, so I will have my UTG position pretty well up to where I want it. Longer term shareholders who chose not to add to their positions may have a less favorable point of view on all this. They did, after all, take nearly a -14% hit on their bottom line. It will take some time to get that back.

I’ve learned a lot following this process. My strategy in the future will likely be more along the lines of what I did when NexPoint Credit Strategies (NYSE:NHF) had their rights offering: Close my position and wait it out for a much better re-entry point. Every event will be unique and every event will be different, but the recurring pattern across every rights offering I’ve looked at points to this approach as the winner.

