Your Daily Pharma Scoop: The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index, Gilead's Single Pill, Acadia's New Trial

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index

First Trust Amex Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is now known as First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The fund focuses on biotechnology firms within the healthcare sector and thus has a very specific focus area. The fund is especially suitable for investors with specialized knowledge of the segment. It is also suitable for investors with a portfolio where this ETF may serve to diversify the overall profile of the portfolio. The fund closely follows the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index, which was formerly known as the AMEX Biotechnology Index. The fund aims to keep at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index, thus mimicking the performance of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

The fund holds 30 different stocks with different weights. The biggest chunk of the fund is invested in Kite Pharma Inc. (KITE), followed by Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY). The fund is fully invested in equity instruments and therefore has a high risk and high return profile. The fund is good for investors with a medium to long term investment horizon. The fund is also moderately risk high as close to half of its corpus is invested in mid cap biotechnology companies. Large cap companies account for the second biggest chunk of the fund investment. The fund is also very geographically centric as it is primarily invested in North America based companies and hence offers very little diversification. The remaining corpus is invested in Europe, which restricts the geographical scope of the fund to developed markets with no exposure to developing markets. Which is well because we don’t believe there are investable biotech companies outside the developed world as of now - sad but true.

One aspect of the fund should be noted here. If the fund is invested in Kite from before the acquisition thing, that’s where the huge appreciation this year so far must have come from. I am far from sanguine I would hold a lot of Juno - it was overvalued couple years ago, it is still somewhat doubtful today after the trial deaths and other issues. Alnylam is okay, as I discussed recently in another of these daily scoops. Bottomline is, this year’s appreciation cannot be a benchmark - we should know that.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index has offered an impressive 39.5 percent return this year so far, while its 12 months return stands at 28 percent. It has provided 167 percent return in the past 5 years, which shows that the fund is capable of providing steady return on long term basis. The fund is of moderate size with a little over $1 billion in net assets. The fund is advisable to investors who may be looking for exposure to biotechnology companies with a solid track record. The fund has a moderately conservative investment thesis as it mainly concentrates on high to medium cap US based biotechnology companies.

Stocks in the news: Analysis

Shares of Mylan NV (MYL) rose 15% in premarket after the generic drug makers announced that the FDA have approved its generic versions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s Copaxone, a drug for people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Teva's stock fell 9% in premarket trading. Copaxone is a specialty medication used to help prevent relapses in multiple sclerosis MS patients. MS is a neurological disease that affects individuals in different ways. Most of the about 400,000 people in the U.S. diagnosed with MS have relapsing MS. As such, the drug is generic drugmaker Teva’s biggest moneymaker, bringing in $4.2 billion in revenue last year. Mylan is also expecting the approval of MYL-1401H for the indication of Neulasta biosimilar, the PDUFA date is October 9th 2017 for MYL-1401H.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) announced that they have started a Phase 3 clinical trial, HARMONY, assessing NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis, a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication, a serious medical condition for which there is no therapy approved by the FDA. NUPLAZID is currently approved in the U.S. to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Around 8 million people in the United States are living with dementia and approximately half are diagnosed with the disease. Studies suggest that approximately 30% of patients with dementia have psychosis, commonly consisting of hallucinations and delusions. The company shares rose up by 4% after hours in a robust volume in response to the announcement.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to acquire Crystal Biosciences, the leader in chicken-derived fully-human antibody generation, for $25M in cash and up to $10.5M in success-based milestones, and revenue sharing from existing licensees for a defined period. As per the company financial report this acquisition is projected to contribute up to $1 million of revenue and a similar level of operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2017. For 2018, Ligand expects incremental Crystal revenues of at least $5 million and incremental EPS of at least $0.09. Shares are up 1% after hours on light volume in response to the announcement.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) announced that they will present new data on flu vaccine RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) and broad-spectrum antiviral galidesivir (BCX4430) at IDWeek in San Diego. Interim results from the ongoing open-label BCX1812-305 study assessing a single dose of IV RAPIVAB compared to oral oseltamivir (Roche's Tamiflu) for five days in children with acute uncomplicated influenza showed less treatment-emergent adverse events (9% vs. 17%) and a trend indicating more rapid reductions in virus shedding (50% vs. 77% of patients with positive viral titers at day. Another non-human primate study assessing intramuscular injections of galidesivir in Ebola, showed a 100% survival rate (n=6/6) in animals receiving an 11-day regimen compared to a 0% survival rate for control.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced detailed 48-week results from a Phase 3 study (Study 1878) evaluating the efficacy and safety of switching virologically suppressed HIV-1 infected adult patients from a multi-tablet regimen containing a boosted protease inhibitor (BPI) to a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50 mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25 mg) (FTC/TAF), a dual-NRTI backbone. In the ongoing study, BIC/FTC/TAF was found to be statistically non-inferior to regimens containing bPIs and demonstrated no treatment-emergent resistance at 48 weeks. The data are being presented at IDWeek 2017 in San Diego. Gilead filed a New Drug Application for BIC/FTC/TAF with a Priority Review voucher on June 12, 2017, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set a target action date of February 12, 2018, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. A marketing application for BIC/FTC/TAF is also under review in the European Union and was validated by the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) on July 13.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) today announced additional positive results from a global Phase 1/2 clinical study (ATB200-02) to investigate ATB200/AT2221 in patients with Pompe disease, an inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by an enzyme deficiency that leads to accumulation of glycogen (disease substrate) in cells. Consistent with previous results, patients who completed six months of treatment with ATB200/AT2221 showed improvements in six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance and other measures of motor function, stability or increases in forced vital capacity (FVC), and further reductions in biomarkers of muscle damage and disease substrate, with consistent results reported in initial patients who completed nine months of treatment. With these data, Amicus plans to continue a series of collaborative discussions with regulators in the US and EU, and expects to provide an update in the first half of 2018. Pompe disease ranges from a rapidly fatal infantile form with significant impacts to heart function to a more slowly progressive, late-onset form primarily affecting skeletal muscle. It is estimated that Pompe disease affects approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people worldwide. Shares rose up 16% in premarket following the announcement.

Insider Sales

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA): Hadas Nicole R., SVP, GC, Sec., sold 7% of their holding for $155,188; Dahan Michel, SVP, Chief Business Officer, sold 1% for $27,457; and Nash Duane, Dir, sold 5% for $23,332. Consensus score from analysts suggests buy after Akebia’s Sep.27, 2017 announcement of positive top-line results from its Phase 2 study of vadadustat in Japanese patients with anemia associated with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN): Wagner Heidi L, SVP, Global Government Affairs, sells 120 shares for $16,800.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ): Tursi James Patrick, Chief Medical Officer sold 9960 shares (4% holding) for $24,918.

Bluebird Bio, Inc. (BLUE): Gregory Philip D, Chief Scientific Officer and Davidson David, Chief Medical Officer, reduce their shareholding by 7% and 20%, valued at $296,602 and $525,249 respectively, in Sale+OE. BLUE announced on Oct. 4, 2017 the publication of interim data from an initial cohort of 17 patients in the ongoing Phase 2/3 Starbeam Study (ALD-102) evaluating Lenti-D™ investigational gene therapy in boys with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD): Patterson Matthew R, Pres, CEO reduced 13% holding in Sale+OE valuing $698,070. The company announced on Oct. 3, 2017 that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) application for AT132, the Company's gene therapy product candidate being developed to treat X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM).

Cryolife Inc (CRY): Benson James, Dir sold 2000 shares for $45,600.

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): Emster Kurt Von, Dir, disposed 7% of their holding for $854,874. They still hold 1387236 shares.

Cytomx Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX): Tepper Robert I, 10%, sold 24777 (1% holding) shares for $603,072; Ray Debanjan, CFO, sold 2500 shares (15% holding) for $45,250; McCarthy Sean A., Pres, CEO, reduced holding by 6% in Sale+OE valued $177,566. See our news coverage on CTMX-AMGN collaboration in yesterday's daily pharma scoop.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Blum Robert I, Pres, CEO, sold 6% of their holding for $72,957; Gage L Patrick, Dir disposed 14% holding in Sale+OE valuing $72,944.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE): Leuthner Brian A, Pres, CEO sold 7500 shares for $82,200.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT): Bosley Katrine, Pres, CEO sold 1% of their holding for $206,525.

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD): Red Oak Partners, LLC, 10% shareholder, sold 4% of their holding for $261,365.

Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): Neff Thomas B, CEO sold 1% of their holding for $2,128,314, while Yu K Peony, Chief Medical Officer disposed 19% of their holding in Sale+OE for $2,185,000. The $4.28B company is expected to post $41.34 million in sales in current quarter.

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): Stier Eric, SVP, GC sold 2% shares for $26,400.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT): Pruzanski Mark, CEO, Pres, Shapiro David, CMO, EVP - Development, Bright Lisa, Pres International, Kapadia Sandip, CFO, McMinn Rachel, Chief Strategy Officer, Kim Richard J, SVP, Commercial US, made some chump change selling a total of 2956 shares amounting to $174,008.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ): Cozadd Bruce C COB, CEO sold 1000 shares for $150,000, and retains 276664 shares.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO): Agarwal Sunil, Pres of R&D sold 8% of their holding for $326,088.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Primiano Christopher Brett, SVP, OPS, BUS DEV, GC, SEC, sold 12% of their shares for $18,000, while 100% shares of Mirza Mansoor Raza, Dir are disposed in Sale+OE for $24,000.

Myokardia Inc (MYOK): Starr Kevin P, Dir, 10%, sold 1% of their shares for $3,033,578.

Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NXTM): Turk Joseph E Jr, Pres, sold 1000 shares for $27,560

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX): St Peter Steven, Pres, CEO sold 50000 shares for $312,115.

Vivus Inc (VVUS): Varghese Santosh T, Chief Medical Officer, sold 1% of their shares for $421.

There were several Sale+Options Exercise filed yesterday that reduced insiders’ own shares from 2% to even 100%. See table below.

Ticker Company Insider Name Insider Title Own chg Value Traded ABMD Abiomed Inc Greenfield Andrew J VP Healthcare Solutions -19% -$1,910,301 ADRO Aduro Biotech, Inc. Isaacs Stephen T Pres, CEO -14% -$431,032 ADRO Aduro Biotech, Inc. Schafer Gregory W COO -12% -$215,060 ADRO Aduro Biotech, Inc. Brockstedt Dirk G. EVP of Research, Dev. -12% -$105,870 ADRO Aduro Biotech, Inc. Lew Jennifer SVP of Finance -10% -$69,995 AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Schenkein David P CEO -2% -$400,560 AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Biller Scott Chief Scientific Officer -11% -$144,276 ALKS Alkermes Plc. Mitchell Paul J Dir -16% -$75,960 ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Greene Barry E Pres -45% -$10,664,500 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc Martin John C Exec COB -2% -$6,054,319 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc Alton Gregg H EVP Comm, Acs ALA, Corp, Med A -27% -$2,066,307 IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Crooke Stanley T COB, CEO -3% -$1,454,475 PRTA Prothena Corp Plc Selkoe Dennis J. Dir -45% -$224,583 SENS Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Jain Mukul COO -100% -$38,626 SGMO Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc Herberts Curt A. III Sr.VP, Chief Business Officer -49% -$228,754 VCYT Veracyte, Inc. Hall Christopher M Pres, COO -50% -$180,000 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma Chodakewitz Jeffrey EVP GMDA, CMO -3% -$521,198

Insider Purchases

None filed yesterday; apparently pharma insiders seem to be selling amidst positive news and analyst ratings.

Analyst Ratings (high to moderate impact)

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX): Bank of America Corp raises target from $30.00 to $34.00 with buy rating; Nomura raises target to $44 with buy rating; Oppenheimer Holdings reiterates hold; Wedbush reiterates outperform raising target from $26.00 to $37.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR): Northland Securities and Stifel Nicolaus reiterate buy rating with target of $72.00 and $70.00 respectively.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD): Bank of America Corporation raises target from $15.00 to $20.00 with buy rating; J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterate overweight; Leerink Swann and Robert W. Baird reiterate outperform rating raising target from $17.00 and $16.00 to $20.00 and $18.00 respectively.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): Bank of America Corporation lowers target from $87.00 to $86.00 with neutral rating while Jefferies Group reiterates hold with target of $93.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT): JMP Securities downgrades from outperform to market perform while Royal Bank Of Canada reiterates outperform.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA): Barclays PLC lowers target from $17.00 to $16.00 with equal weight rating; Stifel Nicolaus downgrades from buy to hold, lowering target from $22.00 to $15.00.

Mylan N.V. (MYL): BTIG Research raises target from $42.00 to $45.00 with buy rating; Cantor Fitzgerald reiterate hold with target of $34.00; Wells Fargo & Company reiterate market perform raising target from $30.00 to $32.00.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL): HC Wainwright reiterate buy raising target from $33.00 to $36.00; Roth Capital reiterates buy with target of $27.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Barclays PLC lowers target from $23.00 to $21.00 with equal weight rating; BTIG Research reiterates buy with target of $24.00; Cowen and Company reiterates market perform lowering target from $30.00 to $18.00; Maxim Group reiterates hold; Mizuho reiterates hold with target of $16.00; Oppenheimer Holdings reiterate hold.

Analyst Ratings (low impact)

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Abbott Laboratories ABT Bank of America Corporation Reiterates Buy $56.00 -> $60.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform $12.00 -> $13.00 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP B. Riley Reiterates Buy -> Buy $9.50 Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight $30.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $80.00 Akebia Therapeutics AKBA Mizuho Initiates Buy Cara Therapeutics CARA Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $23.00 Celsion Corporation CLSN Maxim Group Upgrades Hold -> Buy $7.00 Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $19.75 -> $23.75 Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA JMP Securities Raises Target $40.00 -> $53.00 FibroGen FGEN Mizuho Initiates Neutral Flexion Therapeutics FLXN Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $40.00 GlycoMimetics GLYC SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $21.00 GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $15.00 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold $120.00 Eli Lilly and Company LLY Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $95.00 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Buy -> Hold $77.00 -> $40.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform $23.00 -> $25.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy $20.00 NuVasive NUVA BTIG Research Reiterates Buy $82.00 -> $74.00 ObsEva SA OBSV HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $27.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Buy $131.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Bank of America Corporation Lowers Target Buy $46.00 -> $45.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $5.00 Seattle Genetics SGEN SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold $45.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI HC Wainwright Raises Target Buy -> Buy $14.00 -> $20.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals TTPH BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Outperform $13.00 -> $24.00 Varex Imaging VREX J P Morgan Chase & Co Downgrades Neutral -> Underweight $33.00 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International VRX HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold $17.00

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

