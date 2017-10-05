This Tepid, Mostly-Inorganic Growth Is As Good As It Gets For BlackBerry

Calling a spade a spade, the market celebrated what it deemed solid fiscal Q2 results from BlackBerry (BBRY). All told, BBRY is up nearly 20% since posting its second quarter number last week. Software sales (and licensing revenue in particular) were up, and better than expected, leading to an unexpected swing to a profit.

What if, however, not everything is quite as it seemed? As it turns out, this may well be the case.

What (Net) Growth?

The short version of a long story on the off chance you're reading this and don't know the saga: BlackBerry used to be a smartphone company, but realizing it had lost that race to the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), CEO John Chen decided a little over a year ago to transform the company into a software outfit. Its focus is on providing secure mobile connectivity, and all the other support that goes along with remote employees that use handheld tech. It still has a (very) small smartphone presence, licensing the BlackBerry name to lesser-known manufacturers. Handhelds themselves aren't a big, or important, revenue source.

Fast forward to last week. That's when BlackBerry unveiled its Q2 numbers. They were... fairly good. Though overall revenue was off to the tune of 25%, rolling in at $249 million, analysts were only calling for a top line of $231 million.

Breaking the numbers down into their separate categories, software and services revenue came in at $185 million on a GAAP basis, and combined were up to $196 million on a non-GAAP basis. A different stratification: Enterprise software and services revenue was $102 million, like the same quarter a year earlier, licensing and IP revenue of $56 million was up from the year-earlier tally of $16 million, while system access fees fell from $91 million to $37 million last quarter.

BlackBerry technology solutions revenue of $38 million was the same as the year-earlier tally, and though it really doesn't matter much anymore, sales of handheld devices fell from $105 million in the second quarter of 2016 to only $16 million this time around.

Source: BlackBerry's Q2-2017 SEC report

It could be worse. On the flipside, it could be better. Either way, one thing it couldn't be is more confusing, as the company has re-categorized some key business lines that may or may not make the year-over-year comparisons relevant.

Just in the interest of getting a better grip on just how well the company's transformation to a software empire is going though, below you'll find a graphical historical representation of the revenue for all five of its key divisions now, and its three major divisions prior to the first fiscal quarter of this year.

Source: BlackBerry's historical SEC quarterly filings

Even removing smartphones/hardware from the mix before and after, there's no meaningful net growth here. Nearly everything it's been gaining on the software and services front it's been losing somewhere else.

Here's the same graphic, but with the categories re-colored to best (as possible) represent the broad categories of software, services and hardware before and after BlackBerry recategorized its divisions earlier this year. Overall software and service revenue has barely budged.

Source: BlackBerry's historical SEC quarterly filings

The continued tepidness of BlackBerry's overall business wouldn't be nearly as alarming were it not for the fact that over the course of 2015 and 2016, it shelled out more than $400 million to acquire Good Technology, and paid undisclosed sums to buy Encription Ltd., AtHoc and WatchDox. If any of them have meaningfully helped the top line, it certainly doesn't show it above.

Reality Check For BlackBerry

Don't proverbially take the ball and run with it. This doesn't inherently spell doom for BlackBerry. Smartphones weren't a profitable business for the company in recent years, nor did they indirectly drive enough service and software business to make them a viable loss-leader. BlackBerry's current software and service products are profitable, and easily scalable. That in itself is compelling.

A merely compelling, profitable business venture doesn't justify a trailing P/E of 45.6 though, and it certainly doesn't justify the forward-looking P/E of 138.5. It would take significant revenue and earnings growth for BBRY to justify those valuations, and if it hasn't happened yet, it's tough to imagine it happening in the foreseeable future. Remember, Chen began this transformation several quarters ago.

Credit is still due. Actual profits are something that didn't even seem possible just a year and a half ago, and they're back on the table with this shift toward being a software outfit... but only on an operating basis. GAAP losses are still in analysts' forecasts, as are revenue declines thanks to waning sales of handsets and weakening service access fees that aren't being fully offset in other areas.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Bottom line? Enjoy the moment if you're long. BlackBerry does indeed appear to have turned the corner, as David Butler detailed here. As Kwan-Chen Ma noted right here, however, the plausible future isn't exactly thrilling. Chen hasn't mustered a great deal of growth in the mobility tech market yet despite some key acquisitions, and better-funded competition like Microsoft (MSFT) and even IBM (IBM) are stepping up their enterprise mobility game.

This looks to be about as good as it gets for BlackBerry, unless a future acquisition pans out better than most of its recent ones have.