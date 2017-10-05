The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's CEF Report (September 2016), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

The Chemist's CEF Report is a bi-monthly feature. The mid-month update is exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory. This edition uses data taken from the close of August 31st. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

Top 10 highest yields (debt):

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (ERC) -7.4% 16.4% 0.7 -1.22 1.2% 23.9% 1.0% 44.8% (BWG) -12.5% 8.0% 0.6 -0.99 0.8% 35.9% 1.6% 101.1% (EMD) -12.4% 7.7% -0.3 -0.95 -0.5% 21.7% 1.2% 93.7% (EDD) -11.2% 7.8% -0.3 -0.88 -0.4% 31.8% 1.8% 30.4% (EXD) -8.1% 10.0% 1.4 -0.81 1.8% 0.0% 1.4% 2.9% (EHI) -10.1% 7.8% 0.0 -0.80 0.0% 25.1% 1.3% 100.8% (FAM) -10.2% 7.6% -1.1 -0.78 -1.7% 28.3% 1.7% 80.3% (KIO) -4.6% 16.9% 1.1 -0.78 3.0% 25.4% 2.2% 56.1% (NHS) -10.2% 7.3% 1.1 -0.74 1.0% 32.2% 1.2% 104.0% (GHY) -9.9% 7.3% -0.2 -0.72 -0.2% 29.6% 1.3% 103.6%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (IRL) -11.1% 9.0% -1.3 1.30 -2.0% 0.0% 1.8% -1.4% (GRF) -11.5% 6.5% -0.4 0.30 -0.2% 0.0% 1.3% -0.2% (KED) -4.0% 10.5% -0.6 0.25 -1.1% 33.5% 4.0% 0.0% (INF) -11.1% 7.1% -0.3 0.24 -0.7% 27.4% 1.8% 40.6% (CUBA) -12.4% 1.8% -0.6 0.14 -0.4% 0.0% 3.3% -5.9% (MXF) -11.6% 2.9% -0.3 0.10 -0.2% 0.0% 1.7% 10.8% (JMLP) -1.2% 11.7% -0.7 0.10 -2.0% 26.9% 1.7% 0.0% (LDF) -12.3% 0.8% -0.6 0.06 -0.6% 0.0% 1.6% 35.5% (HQH) -3.5% 8.0% -0.2 0.06 -0.5% 0.0% 1.1% -2.0% (ERH) -1.5% 12.4% -0.3 0.06 -0.6% 15.9% 1.0% 55.8%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (FAM) -10.2% 7.6% -1.1 0.86 -1.7% 28.3% 1.7% 80.3% (NTC) -12.3% 4.7% -1.2 0.69 -1.9% 36.5% 1.1% 92.6% (VTA) -9.2% 7.2% -1.0 0.66 -1.3% 31.0% 1.9% 80.1% (VVR) -8.8% 5.5% -1.3 0.64 -2.3% 28.3% 1.9% 85.9% (ISD) -9.0% 7.3% -0.9 0.59 -1.1% 24.3% 1.0% 104.8% (HIX) -7.5% 8.2% -0.9 0.55 -1.0% 26.4% 1.2% 101.8% (PHT) -8.0% 7.9% -0.8 0.50 -2.5% 28.6% 1.0% 114.6% (BZM) -7.3% 4.0% -1.5 0.44 -4.8% 36.8% 2.1% 100.8% (DTF) -8.1% 4.1% -1.3 0.43 -3.3% 32.9% 1.2% 89.8% (EFT) -5.4% 5.9% -1.3 0.41 -2.0% 34.4% 1.3% 102.0%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -3.66%, a slight decrease from -3.39% in the previous month. The following chart shows the average premium/discount over the past 12 months.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.48%, a slight increase from 6.38% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.59, a moderate decrease from +0.79 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary The Chemist's CEF Report - August 2017: The Case Of The Shrinking Discounts, we noted that CEF discounts continued to shrink across the board, with average discounts contracting to -3.38% and average 1-year z-scores spiking up to +0.79. This month saw slight decreases in valuation, with average discounts falling to -3.66% and average z-scores decreasing to +0.59. However, it should be noted that this average discount is still the second-highest average value over the last 12 months, hence, CEFs as a group still remain relatively overvalued, in my opinion. ADS Analytics' analysis from last month showing that the average premium/discount is at a 5-year high is still relevant.

Last month, I also introduced using the concept of standard deviation [SD] of premium/discount values and of z-scores to assess the correlation between CEFs themselves. Updated charts are presented below.

We can see from the charts above that SDs for both premium/discount and z-scores have fallen from last month. For premium/discount, the spread is at 12-month lows. What this means is that the spread in valuation of CEFs is shrinking in terms of both premium/discount and z-score. In others, the gap between the more expensive CEFs and less expensive CEFs is continually shrinking. Unfortunately, this does mean that looking for arbitrage is getting harder and harder, though still some opportunities remain (see Three, No Four, Funds To Sell Or Replace).

On the broader market front, the big news this month was treasury yields slumping to 2017 lows, even while stocks pushed against all-time highs. This "stocks strong bonds strong" paradigm that has emerged this year has worried some investors (see There's a Huge Disagreement Between Bonds and Stocks), although others are unconcerned (see Yes, the Stock and Bond Markets Can Both Be Right). Long-term treasuries (TLT) led all comers with a +3.41% total return gain this month. U.S. stocks (SPY), world stocks (ACWI), corporate bonds (LQD), and junk bonds (JNK) returned between +0.06% to +0.68% this month. A basket of high-yield CEFs, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), fell by -0.80%.

Volatility began and ended the month at lows, although - hello, what's this? - two little mini-spikes in VIX to 15-16 levels not seen since May. CEFs were not immune to this and saw widespread selling on one anxious day, although as I commented in Sifting Through Thursday's Action, this merely pulled CEFs back from "overvalued" to "slightly overvalued" status. In any case, the disturbance was short-lived, and it seems that we're back where we started (goodbye volatility!)

VIX data by YCharts

Overall, I am still maintaining a cautiously bullish view on the markets. I am not selling anything at the moment, but also keeping some dry powder on the side to take advantage of more significant opportunities. Additionally, it might be wise to turn the DRIPs off and selectively reinvest into funds that are trading at more attractive valuations.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For September 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): 7.8% yield, -7.7% discount, -0.9 z-score, -3.2% distance, 28.6% leverage, 1.0% baseline expense.

(PHT): 7.8% yield, -7.7% discount, -0.9 z-score, -3.2% distance, 28.6% leverage, 1.0% baseline expense. Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD): 7.3% yield, -8.9% discount, -1.0 z-score, -1.3% distance, 24.3% leverage, 1.1% baseline expense.

(ISD): 7.3% yield, -8.9% discount, -1.0 z-score, -1.3% distance, 24.3% leverage, 1.1% baseline expense. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities (VTA): 7.2% yield, -9.2% discount, -1.0 z-score, -1.3% distance, 31.0% leverage, 1.9% baseline expense.

PHT (a high-yield fund) and ISD (a limited-duration high-yield fund) have been picks for the last two months. I still think they are attractively valued compared to their peer groups, and they rank 7th and 5th respectively among debt funds in the "D x Y x Z" metric. VTA also has attractive valuation metrics, being ranked 3rd among debt funds in the "D x Y x Z" metric, and with interest rates falling to 2017 lows I believe that a floating rate fund could be a decent contrarian bet.

For past performance of picks, see "The Chemist's CEF Report Picks Continue To Outperform Over Benchmarks". Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.