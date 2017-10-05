Large Cap, Growth Catalysts, 4% Yield, 19% Upside: IBM

We have been shareholders of IBM (NYSE: IBM) since February 2016 and were lucky enough that we started our position at $122 per share. Then, in July 2016, we wrote a bullish article on IBM and increased our position. After that article, we had the opportunity to conduct interviews with IBM executives. In the first part of our interview, we tried to understand the long-term vision of the firm. We then elaborated on Watson, IBM's cognitive system (you can find our discussion here). We then had the chance to dig deeper and have a conversation with Rob High, IBM Watson's CTO, and tried to shed some light on Watson's business model. We also interviewed Don Boulia VP of IBM's Cloud and explored IBM blockchain initiatives. After all this research, we remain positive that IBM is a good investment.

Although we trimmed our position around $160 (bought back at $150), we are still shareholders. But let’s start from the beginning…

In recent years, the share price of IBM has been hammered by negative sentiment. It has fallen from a peak of $215 in 2013 to $120 in February 2016, back to around $180 in February this year, to the current level of $146. Our position was wildly outperforming the market until the earnings disappointment and a partial exit of Warren Buffett pushed the stock down (IBM graph from Google Finance).

We believe that the negative sentiment is shifting, and that, at current prices, this stock is an interesting investment. In fact, although the core business of IBM is in decline, the new "strategic imperatives" are growing substantially and will soon represent the majority of the company's sales. Blockchain also represent a potential catalyst.

IBM revenues may be in decline, but the future doesn't look bleak

Undoubtedly, IBM's core businesses are suffering and the revenues are declining. Total revenues declined from $92 billion in 2014 to $80 billion in 2016. Although this number is worrisome, most of the decline is due to currency fluctuations and divestitures. Adjusting for these factors, the yearly decline was about 1.2% in 2015 and 0.7% in 2016. Of course, a decline is always bad news, but the trajectory and IBM's investment in its "strategic imperatives" offer strong future opportunities.

(Source: IBM Q4 2016 earnings)

To revamp growth, the company has invested more than $30 billion in five key growth areas: Analytics, Cloud, Mobile, Security and Social. These areas offer an incredible potential that is already being captured. Year on year, these segments grew by 7%. In detail, Analytics grew 6%, Cloud 17%, Mobile by 29% and Security by 5% and Social by 3%. Although growth rates are declining, they are still quite healthy. Revenues generated by these areas now represent 43% of the company's total revenues (Source: IBM Q2 2017 earnings). Such growth is impressive, considering that in 2010, strategic imperatives represented only 13% of total revenues.

However, although 7% in revenue growth is an important number, it is down from 17% a year ago. The decline should be linked to diminishing M&A activity. In the 12 months leading to Q2 2017, IBM invested "only" $0.4B in acquisitions, as opposed to $8B in the 12 months leading to Q3 (2016). Regardless, the slowdown is still significant.

A bright future The growing importance of strategic imperatives brings significant hope for the future. These segments are forecast to grow substantially industry wide. Through Watson, IBM is the market leader in artificial intelligence and big data. Fortune recently argued that "the application of Big Data software algorithms is elevating decision-making precision to a whole new level, creating efficiencies, saving costs or delivering new solutions to important problems." Many industries and applications are going to be profoundly reshaped by these technologies.

Cloud is also growing rapidly in relevance and market value. Forbes estimates that the cloud market will reach $228 billion by 2026, up from $33 billion in 2015. Similar patterns can be found in the other strategic imperatives. IBM invested heavily in these segments, and the vision of its CEO, Ginni Rometty, is inspiring. Before investing in IBM, I carefully watched a few of her interviews which gave me a good insight into her attitude and vision for the future of the company. For example, I completely agree with Ms. Rometty that "growth is not a strategy." Of course it matters, but as a shareholder I care about value creation for my shares. With an ROE of 63% (source: 4-Traders), plenty of value is being created. I also agree that technology is going through a period of profound change. I advise any reader to spend a few minutes watching these videos.

In the next few years, strategic imperatives will represent the majority of IBM's revenues. According to analysts, revenues have basically bottomed and will be flat from 2017 to 2020 at around $78B. These forecasts look conservative considering the growing importance of strategic imperatives.

Blockchain

Over the last year, we have all heard about the rise of cryptocurrencies (COIN). However, although there is an ongoing debate regarding the value of cryptocurrencies. Almost everybody agrees on the value of the underlying technology. But what is blockchain?

Blockchain is a new technology that enables businesses to work together with a lot more trust. Blockchain is a distributed shared operating system where all parties involved in an exchange have open access to an unchangeable digital record of transactions. By design, no one party can modify, delete, or even append any record in the blockchain without the consensus from others on the network, making the system useful for ensuring the immutability of contracts and other legal documents. At any point in time, each participant has an exact copy of the data, and additions to the blockchain are shared throughout the network based on each participant's level of permission.

All participants in an interaction have an up-to-date ledger that reflects the most recent transactions or changes. In other words, blockchain is a permanent digitized chain of transactions that is grouped in blocks and cannot be altered. With the potential to vastly reduce the cost and complexity of completing transactions, blockchain makes it easier to create cost efficient business networks where virtually anything of value can be tracked and traded, without requiring a central point of control. Therefore, the blockchain, in theory, ensures accountability and transparency while streamlining business processes (for those interested to learn more, this Oliver Wyman study offers interesting insights).

IBM is investing in blockchain and is considered a market leader. Recently, Juniper Research surveyed 400 company founders, executives, managers and IT leaders who responded to Juniper’s Blockchain Enterprise Survey. Amongst enterprises either actively considering, or in the process of deploying blockchain technology, more than four in 10 (43%) ranked IBM first - more than twice the proportion selecting second-place Microsoft (20%). According to the study, this reflected IBM’s high-profile R&D engagement with initiatives such as Hyperledger and its extensive list of blockchain clients across an array of key verticals and use cases, including banking, asset tracking and the music industry.

Among respondents who were prepared to state their levels of investment in blockchain, more than two thirds (67%) stated they had already invested more than $100,000 by the end of 2016, while 91% of these companies confirmed that they would be spending at least this amount in 2017. The study stated that this suggested most initial investments had delivered results that were sufficiently encouraging for companies to pursue more extensive trials and/or integrations.

It is today’s news that IBM teams up with major banks to build a new global blockchain system for trade finance, according to the Financial Times. Bank of Montreal, Erste Bank, Commerzbank, and Caixabank have joined the project. The system can track goods and automatically release payments while the goods are in transit. A similar test project from Barclays and start-up Wave last year consolidated a shipment guarantee process from several days to under four hours. The IBM collective hopes to test real transactions by early 2018. IBM already has partnerships in other industries with large companies such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

The graph below shows the expected growth of blockchain technologies. Statista forecasts that the size of the blockchain technology market worldwide will increase from $210M in 2016 to $2.3B by 2021, a 10X in six years. Assuming that IBM captures 20% of this market, this would provide additional $400M in revenues by 2021.

IBM is a cash-generating machine

Despite declining revenues, the core business is still highly profitable and generates tons of cash. In 2017, IBM has an operating margin of 18.5% and generated $10.8 billion of free cash flow (trailing 12 months, Q2 2017 earnings’ release). This robust free cash flow was generated despite investing a large portion of revenues in R&D (IBM is the leading company for patenting activity) and in capital expenditures.

The cash generated allows IBM to remunerate shareholders generously. The company recently increased its dividend to $6 per share/year. This offers a compelling 4.09% dividend yield. This yield is very high compared to previous years. IBM has constantly increased its dividend and has room for further increases. In 2000, the dividend was 0.13/quarter, reflecting an increase of 1000% in 16 years (Source: Nasdaq). Considering that in 2016 IBM has spent $5.2 billion in dividends out of a $11 billion free cash flow, dividend payments look safe. Analysts expect the dividend to be increased over the next few years, to $6.41/year by 2020 (source: Simply Wall St).

The company also is repurchasing a large number of outstanding shares, investing about $10 billion over the last four years for this purpose. This significantly reduced the number of outstanding shares - from 2007 to 2016, the number of shares has almost halved, from approximately 1.6 billion to 940 million in Q2 2017. Most of the time, share buybacks are a waste of shareholders' value, but at current valuations, IBM looks to me like a good investment (this can’t be said for the company’s previous share buybacks).

Is the valuation of IBM fair?

The valuation of IBM can be conducted in many ways. First, let's disentangle the strategic imperatives from the core business. In 2017, these segments reached $34 billion. It is uncertain how much of this is profit, but considering their growth rates, it is fair to value them on a price/sales basis. Comparing the company's strategic imperatives with those of other large companies with single-digit revenue growth rates such as Microsoft (MSFT, 8% growth), Citrix (CTXS, 4% growth), and Oracle (ORCL, growth 2%) offers an initial valuation metric. The average price/sales ratio for these companies is 4.46 for an average revenue growth rate of 4.66% (versus 7% for IBM strategic imperatives).

Growth rate EV/Sales Citrix Systems 4% 3.8 Microsoft 8% 4.9 Oracle 2% 4.7 Average 4.66% 4.46

Applying the same sales ratio to IBM's strategic imperatives, we get a value of $151 billion. Today, IBM's enterprise value is $170 billion, so if we use a similar valuation method as applied to other similar stocks, we get the core business, which still generates more than $40B in revenues, for $19 billion. This is a simple valuation, but it shows how unreasonably valued the company is. As in a supermarket, you get two businesses, the second at half price.

Second, let's apply three common valuation techniques: abnormal earnings growth, Graham valuation, and residual earnings. I applied a WACC of 7% (Source: Gurufocus.com) and a long-term growth of 1%, alongside a required return of 7.5%. Based on these assumptions, we obtain the following valuations:

- Abnormal earnings growth - $220/share

- Residual earnings (capitalized after 2 years) - $183

- Residual earnings (capitalized after 5 years) - $167

- Graham - $129

Average - $175

These valuations show that at the current share price of $146, IBM is undervalued. Entering the market now would give an upside potential of 19.8% from the average valuation.

Conclusion

IBM is 106-years-old. The company has been through numerous ups and downs, survived many crises, and thrived. I believe that although IBM is going through tough times, its vision is inspiring and the direction taken correct. The market is underestimating the growing importance of the strategic imperatives and the growth catalysts that businesses such as blockchain represent. These initiatives are starting to pay off, and will reward shareholders in the coming years. The strategic imperatives are growing robustly, the company returns large sums of cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and its top line will soon start to grow again. At current prices, IBM is a compelling buy. We consider IBM a buy with target price of $175.

