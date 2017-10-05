Portage Biotech: An Apparent Large Discount To Liquidation Value

One of the many things I enjoy about investing is that there's always a new opportunity but also a new risk to be considered. Today, I'd like to take a narrow look at Portage Biotech Inc. (OTCPK:PTGEF) due to its ownership in Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) In the past, I haven't written about limited reporting entities, OTC or penny stocks, due to the additional (typically uncompensated in my view) risks involved in such assets. Since Portage trades below liquidation value and can be "hedged", this is a situation where those additional risks may be mitigated.

Portage traces its roots to 1973 when it was founded in Ontario. It has been engaged in various businesses, including oil drilling in Israel, diamond mining, marine propulsion, and snack food manufacture. At the end of 2012, it pivoted its efforts into biotechnology investment due to better opportunities available there versus the O&G sector. That move has proved prescient.

On January 6, 2014, Portage acquired a 54% equity stake in Biohaven, which at the time was also a British Virgin Islands corporation, for $3.5 million. Portage invested a further $3.501 million in 2016 when Biohaven was raising additional money from outside investors. Biohaven IPO'ed on the NYSE in May 2017 raising $193.7 million.

The original Biohaven investment was a structured piecemeal as follows:

$1,750,000 [due] on signing, $750,000 on August 1, 2014, $ 500,000 on December 3, 2014 and the balance $ 500,000 on February 4, 2015. The first payment was made upon signing. The remaining payments, if not made on time, will result in Portage having to surrender its Biohaven shares proportionately. (source: 2014 20-F)

Moving on to present day:

The Company currently holds 6,341,500 common shares in Biohaven. The Company is a party to a “lock-up” agreement which will prevent it from selling or otherwise disposing Biohaven shares until 180 days after the date of the final prospectus filed by Biohaven with SEC. The effective date of registration form S- 1 was May 3, 2017. (source 2017 20-F)

The quiet period for Portage's Biohaven shares will expire in November 2017. After that date, the company will be able to sell some or all of its highly appreciated shares in Biohaven on the open market if it so chooses to. It could also just sell everything to a trading desk in a block trade. There's good reason to believe it may choose to divest:

Biohaven is now just an investment and is not an integral part of the Company’s strategy of developing biotech products through clinical “proof of concept”. Further, the value of Biohaven holding, currently, is very significant to the overall assets of the Company which exposes the Company to the risk of becoming an “inadvertent investment company” under the US Investment Company Act of 1940. The management therefore is currently evaluating various options including divesting the Biohaven holding in a manner which will benefit the shareholders of the Company with minimum tax consequences in consultation with the International tax and US securities lawyers. The Company has not yet reached any decision in the matter.

Why Has The Share Price Lagged Relative to the Biohaven Stake?

It's certainly impressive that the company has been able to parlay an investment of $7M into $209M in under four years. However, the gains in the company's share price have been decidedly less impressive over that period. On January 6th, 2014, the same day the Biohaven stake was purchased, Portage Biotech stock closed at $0.24. Yesterday, it closed at $0.52, representing upside of 116%. However, during the same period, the Biohaven stake has soared 2885% in value.

For the year ended March 31, 2014, shareholders' equity stood at $2,393,124 against 161,977,171 shares outstanding. That yields 1.4 cents per share in book value. In hindsight, the value of those shares was trading on higher expectations, well above book value at $0.24/share around the time when the stake in Biohaven.

Today shares are trading below liquidation value. The previous premium above intrinsic value has resulted in lower returns for shareholders of Portage Biotech.

Another factor which somewhat diminished the returns is that the company has continually issued new shares in order to fund expenses:

Pursuant to our Memorandum and Articles of Association, we are authorized to issue an unlimited number of ordinary shares of no par value. (source: 2017 20-F)

(Source: 2017 20-F)

From the above image, you can see how the company's capital stock (which is the money it gets from selling shares) has been increasing as the company issues new shares. It's possible that this dilution will continue into the future even despite the shoring up of finances the Biohaven stake has had on the company's balance sheet. Absent direction from management, we must assume that the future will resemble the past.

Note, these numbers are unaudited, and as a limited reporting foreign OTC company, we're not going to get a whole lot of transparency here. Despite the big increases in shareholders' equity, the company has no intention to become fully reporting listing a key risk as:

Your investment return may be reduced if we lose our foreign private issuer status. [sic] If we lose our status as a foreign private issuer by our election or otherwise, we will be subject to additional reporting obligations under the Exchange Act which would increase our SEC compliance costs. (source: 2017 20-F)

For the three months ended June 31st, 2017, the company reported 263,928,483 shares outstanding. The fully diluted number is marginally higher.

(6,341,500 shares * 33/share Biohaven stock = 209.2M)

That results in a value of $0.79 per share of Biohaven stock for every share of Portage Biotech at yesterday's close price, or an upside of 52% over Portage Biotech's recent trading price.

It should be noted the management does have significant insider ownership of securities:

As of March 31, 2017, our senior management, board members, holders of 5% or more of our share capital and their respective affiliates beneficially own approximately 54% of our outstanding voting securities.

Here is a graph which illustrates the recent buying by insider Gregory Bailey:

Mr. Bailey's last purchase was on June 8th, for a quantity of 175K shares at $0.31 USD. He has accumulated 815K shares in Portage, ranging from when it was trading at a 40% discount to its Biohaven stake value on May 12th to a 76% discount on June 8th.

While not the subject of our analysis, Portage has other assets beyond its Biohaven investment, most including a $700K series A investment in Sentien Biotechnologies Inc. which went on to raise an additional $12 million in April 2017. The company has a wholly owned ophthalmology subsidiary EyGen, Ltd. based in the Virgin Islands in early stages of development. It also owns a portfolio of new molecules:

Further, in August 2015, Biohaven acquired worldwide intellectual property rights to a portfolio of over 300 prodrugs, classified as New Molecular Entities, including IP rights to all future therapeutic indications. Biohaven paid cash of $ 1,000,000 plus issued 100 shares valued at $ 2,800 per share and two warrants for a total of 1,200 shares. Total purchase price of approximately $4 million has been capitalised as intangible assets. (2017 10-F)

Taxation

Canada levies hefty taxes on capital gains, with the average provincial combined tax rate for investment income within a corporation 47.01%. It's been suggested that the reason for the discount in the trading price of Portage relative to the value of Biohaven shares it owns is due to taxes that will need to be paid. I emailed the CFO Kam Shah and asked what percentage tax rate the company is projecting if the Biohaven stake is sold.

He responded by quoting the following passage in the 20-F:

Under the law of the British Virgin Islands as currently in effect, a holder of shares of the Company who is not a resident of the British Virgin Islands is not liable for British Virgin Islands income tax on dividends paid with respect to the shares of the Company, and all holders of securities of the Company are not liable to the British Virgin Islands for income tax on gains realized on the sale or disposal of such securities. The British Virgin Islands does not impose a withholding tax on dividends paid by a company incorporated or re-registered under the BCA. There are no capital gains, gift or inheritance taxes levied by the British Virgin Islands on companies incorporated or re-registered under the BCA. In addition, securities of companies incorporated or re-registered under the BCA are not subject to transfer taxes, stamp duties or similar charges. There is no income tax treaty or convention currently in effect between ((i)) the United States and the British Virgin Islands or (ii) Canada and the British Virgin Islands, although a Tax Information Exchange Agreement is in force between the United States and the BVI and Canada and the BVI”

The question of taxation, more than anything else I can find, seems to be depressing the price of Portage shares relative to its Biohaven stake. I will say I'm by no means an international tax law expert. Biohaven and Portage are both incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction which does not tax capital gains. There is a distinct possibility that the company will be able to avoid having to pay taxes on the sale of the stake entirely. Here's why:

Canada agreed to a BVI tax treaty, which allows companies incorporated in the British Virgin Islands to repatriate surplus funds tax free. Portage could possibly rely on this law after taking advantage of the favorable (zero) capital gains taxes in the BVI to return cash to shareholders. The legal test used in Canada is what is called the "mind and management" test. If the management control operates from the BVI despite having operations elsewhere the company would not liable for any Canadian taxes on the repatriated funds. It is prudent to price in some degree of discount here for the possibility that taxes will need to be paid.

Trade Ideas - Arbitrage

One possibility for traders is to go long a quantity of Portage shares and short approximately 2.4 Biohaven shares per 100 Portage shares long betting on a convergence.

Historically, when the Biohaven stake has represented more than 100% upside to shares of PTFOA, the discount has tended to narrow rapidly.

A Biohaven stake with a 100% or greater premium to Portage Biotech shares is about as "de-risked" as you're likely to ever get. That's because zero value is being given to the company's other assets and management, and the worst case tax scenario is already priced in. Spreadsheet data source.

Shares of the respective companies otherwise trade in a tight correlation:

The recent dip in shares of both companies is due to the failure of one of Biohaven's drugs to beat placebo. On Monday, shares of Biohaven declined as much as 28.7% on the session when it was reported that its experimental drug Trigriluzole did not exceed placebo in the improvement of Spinocerebellar ataxia in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Shares rebounded and closed down 4.9% Monday. Spinocerebellar ataxia is a rare, degenerative genetic brain disease.

Summary

With the coming expiration of the quiet period, Portage Biotech will have flexibility to divest some or all of its Biohaven stake. As the company wishes to avoid additional taxation and reporting, it is likely it will distribute back to its shareholders in what may be a special dividend. Differentials between Portage and Biohaven shares may also present arbitrage opportunities.

While presumed to be accurate, the content of this article encompasses broad topics and may contain inaccuracies. It contains statements of opinion and should not be taken for a solicitation to buy or sell any security.