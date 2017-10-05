Lamb Weston: Another Strong Quarter Keeps The Bull Case Intact

As a business, I really like Lamb Weston (LW). The frozen potato maker (perhaps best known for manufacturing the McDonald's (MCD) French fry) has grown revenue and profits steadily for years now, first as a unit of ConAgra Brands (CAG), and then since its spin-off last November.

Q1 results on Wednesday were more of the same. LW beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth consecutive quarter and gained 2.6% on the day. Revenue rose 5% - 3 points from pricing, and 2 points from volume - and Adjusted EBITDA rose 11%. Adjusted EPS did decline by a penny to $0.57 - but Lamb Weston's Q1 FY18 (ending May) had added standalone SG&A and interest expense post-spin.

There really isn't a lot to analyze in the quarter itself, though the post-earnings gains do make some sense. I thought after Q4 that fair value here was in the low $50s, and I still think that's the case. But coming out of Q1, there are two key questions to answer when considering LW. And I do think there's a case to maybe bump that fair value up, looking back at Q1 and forward at the rest of fiscal 2018 and beyond.

Question #1: Can (And How Does) This Go Wrong?

It's really tough to criticize much in Lamb Weston's first four quarters on the public markets. Execution looks solid, with management on the Q1 conference call again pointing to excellent plant-level activity, as they have the last couple of quarters. The fundamentals have been excellent, with sales and earnings better than expectations and broad-based in their strength. Even the European joint venture operations, which disappointed somewhat in FY17, had a strong Q1 with income nearly doubling year-over-year. And the business is attractive: Lamb Weston has #1 market share in the U.S. and #2 globally, behind privately held Canadian operator McCain. French fry demand remains solid, particularly on the QSR/foodservice side that provides the bulk of LW sales, and there are opportunities for growth internationally both from market size increases and market share gains. This is a business that is performing extremely well, and has done so for years:

source: Lamb Weston presentation, October 2016

The one concern I've had since the spin-off, though I've remained bullish, is that the current industry setup is pretty much close to perfect. Capacity is basically maxed out across the board, which has allowed Lamb Weston to hike prices without worrying about the competitive activity. Potato crops have been reasonably good, and management said on the Q1 call that early indications for this year's crop looked in line with recent years. That's not to take anything away from LW, who has been outstanding over the past eleven months. But the competitive situation has been beneficial over that period as well.

The obvious long-term risk to LW is that French fry consumption starts to decline. That aside, the near-term risk is that the capacity coming online over the next five years leads to more pricing competition - and/or that cost inflation starts hitting margins.

The former isn't likely to be an issue in FY18, though LW is starting up a new plant in central Washington state. But if there was a concern in Q1, it was that inflation is starting to creep up. Segment EBIT margins were down in the Global segment (which is the largest 100 customers, including McDonald's and other QSR giants, plus international), due to manufacturing, warehousing, and shipping cost increases. Those effects were seen in the Foodservice (non-top-100 restaurant customers) segment as well, though a 6% price hike more than offset those pressures.

At this point, none of the risks look particularly detrimental to the bull case. But both cost inflation and the capacity situation are worth watching. One reason I like LW is because it's not exposed to the "race to the bottom" afflicting a lot of food suppliers, in large part because its grocery exposure is rather low (less than 12% of Q1 sales). But if competitors, once capacity is online, start looking to trade margin for share, that could change somewhat, with inflation possible adding more pressure in that scenario.

Question #2: Can This Be A $60 Stock?

Again, I'm not near ready to start pricing those risks into LW, and I'm still a big fan of the story. The question over the past two quarters, at least in my eyes, has been valuation. LW now has gained 28% YTD, and 42% since the spin.

Peer comparisons are tough, given that rivals McCain and Simplot are private and Ore-Ida's numbers are buried in Kraft Heinz (KHC) financials. But using some similar companies, chosen from LW's own peer group, we can see that LW trades at a reasonable premium:

Ticker P/E Multiple EV/EBITDA Multiple Period LW 20.5x 12.6x May 2018 MKC 23.6x 17x November 2017 FLO 21.5x 10.5x December 2017 CAG 18.2x 10.2x May 2018 BGS 15.5x 11x December 2017

Other than McCormick (MKC), which is always expensive (and which has benefits coming next year from its acquisition of brands from Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY)), LW is getting a roughly 2-turn premium to peers. With full-year guidance suggesting something close to 10% Adjusted EBITDA growth this year (aiming toward the high end after Q1, as LW's guidance is starting to look conservative already, as it was in FY17), and much healthier end markets, some kind of premium seems reasonable.

The question is how much. By my numbers, LW needs to get to about 14.6x EBITDA to reach $60 - 24% upside - assuming it hits the high end of full-year guidance and pays down a modest amount of debt, as free cash flow is back-half weighted this year. But EBITDA very well may come in above guidance this year: pricing increases are kicking in in the second half, and the 11% increase in Q1 is huge considering the company added significant expense year-over-year. (Most of the $15 million in incremental standalone expense is hitting in the first half and most of that in Q1.)

If EBITDA beats guidance and grows high-single-digits next year, a ~13x forward multiple could get the stock to $60 over the next 12-18 months. And even though that gets closer to a 2.5-3 turn premium, depending on how the numbers play out, I don't think that's terribly unrealistic. This is a much better business than most of those peers, particularly former parent ConAgra, whose guidance is for organic revenue to be flat to negative 2% in FY18. 13x FY19 EBITDA suggests a mid-20s FCF multiple on a forward basis, and maybe a touch lower (23-24x) in terms of adjusted EPS. Given there's still a deleveraging story to play out, and that capex should start to moderate toward the end of the decade, neither the P/E nor P/FCF multiple looks outrageous.

Obviously, there's a bit of a circular argument here relative to question #1. If there is a risk of some sort of increased pricing pressure as capacity comes online, expectations for both earnings and the earnings multiples likely need to come down. But after the first year of LW results, I'm more and more inclined to trust management to make the right choices in terms of capacity - and to run the business even if industry conditions become less beneficial. Increasingly, there's a "wonderful company at a fair price" argument here, and similarly, a case that LW's premium to other suppliers is deserved, and maybe even a touch too narrow.

From a 'feel' standpoint, $60 does seem like a stretch, particularly within the next 12 months - but it's a reasonable target 18-24 months out, assuming the next 3-4 quarters look like the last 4. That puts fair value in the $53-$55 range at the moment - implying low double-digit upside, plus a 1.5% dividend yield (which should increase at the beginning of CY18).

And I do think the next 3-4 quarters will look like Lamb Weston's first four on the markets. Indeed, nothing in LW's Q1 gives any reason to think otherwise - which means that LW's bull run should continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.