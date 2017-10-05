Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund - Last Reasonable Global Income CEF?

This article was originally published in its entirety for Income Idea subscribers a few days ago.

The fund currently yields a 5.56% distribution and is trading at a discount of 8.94% to its Net Asset Value.

About two weeks ago we started looking for fixed income CEF opportunities beyond municipal bonds.

Generally speaking, high yield junk bond and similar CEFs have both appreciated in NAV to extreme highs and their discounts to NAV have been virtually eliminated.

One of the areas of CEF investing that is still trading at a discount is emerging markets. Unlike international government bond markets which yield less than 1% as represented by the iShares International Government ETF (IGOV), the Emerging Markets Bond space is still yielding reasonable distributions, such as over 4.5% for the iShares Emerging Market Bond ETF (EMB).

Over the last week we have looked at two closed end funds in the space which were requested by an Income Idea subscriber, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX) and the First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) in the articles "FAX - Between A Rock And A Hard Place" and "FEO: Good Fund, Questionable Coverage, Currently Expensive."

As we discovered, FAX is currently in a tough position in part due to its distribution policy and FEO by being expensive.

Doing a screen for emerging markets fixed income funds gives us 7 closed end funds: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI), Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD), Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD), Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI).

Only three of them may have a sustainable distribution policy as per having a positive UNII balance. They are the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, the BlackRock Global Income 2022 Fund and the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Taking out BGIO as it trades at a premium leaves us MSD and TEI, both trading at a discount. MSD has the higher distribution so let's start there.

Is there something wrong with it? Or merely overlooked and trading at a discount? Let's find out.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

Managers: Eric Baurmeister (April 24, 2007), Warren Mar (Dec. 1, 2014), Sahil Tandon (June 19th, 2017)

AUM: $230 million common assets, $250 million investment exposure.

Historical Style: Emerging Markets fixed income

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks capital appreciation and current income through investment in Emerging Markets debt securities

Number of Holdings: 131

Current Yield: 5.56% based on market price, Managed Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 7/23/1993

Fees: 1.12% Net Expense Ratio

Discount to NAV: 8.94%

Sources: CEF Connect, Morgan Stanley Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

This is a veteran emerging markets fund having been launched in 1993. Morgan Stanley is also a fairly strong name in the emerging markets space. This fund sells itself on being able to provide

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Morgan Stanley does a great job with the transparency of the fund and has provided us with their broad goals for it.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Website

I believe it is tough to argue with a top-down country allocation and using a bottom up analysis to select the securities.

The Portfolio

One of the things that sets this fund apart is the very minimal leverage.

Today the fund has over $250 million in investment exposure and the fund is predominately fully deployed.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Website

Looking at the asset allocation shows us that about 2/3 of the fund is invested in emerging market sovereign bonds, 21% in Quasi-Sovereigns which would be like U.S. Agency bonds -- i.e., backed by government but not issued by the federal government, and 11% or so in corporate bonds.

This allocation would make the fund a fairly high quality emerging markets bond fund.

Looking next at the top 10 holdings shows a good mix of assets and issuers.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Website

The top holding is PEMEX, the Mexican owned oil company. The multiple bonds make up about 7.35% of the fund.

As with FEO, Russian sovereign bonds make up close to 7% of the fund. Indonesia, Mexico and Turkey round up the top 5.

The top 10 issuers make up about 44% of the fund.

If we look at the country breakdown we can see that Mexico, Indonesia and Argentina are the top 3 countries by geography.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Website

In my public FEO article, "FEO - Good Fund, Questionable Coverage, Currently Expensive," a number of readers made political statements over Russia being the top country in the fund. While in MSD it still represents 7.08%, it is not the top holding.

What's nice about Morgan Stanley is that they even give us a sector allocation breakdown. As we can see below, government bonds make up 67% of the fund, followed by a 16.62% allocation to energy with the balance made up of various industries.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Website

Looking at credit quality we have to put this into perspective. First, these are emerging market bonds. On one hand, yes, an emerging market such as Mexico or Russia may not has the same credit rating as Germany, Japan or United States, HOWEVER, would you rather own a BB or BBB corporate or junk bond OR government bonds guaranteed by the Mexican or Russian government? I know what I would chose.

Having said that, most of the holdings are rated BBB and BB.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Website

Unfortunately while Morgan Stanley provides a lot of good information on the fund, they do miss a few basics that I look for such as average maturity and duration.

For maturity we can look at the holdings and try to get the picture and it is available if we go through and calculate the numbers from the semi-annual reports.

There is data available from YCharts taken from the latest semi-annual reports. I do not know if this is 100% accurate however.

Source: YCharts

As per the YCharts data above, the majority of the portfolio is under 10 years away from maturity. This is consistent with the comments in the semi-annual report of management wanting to stay towards the shorter end of the curve.

As per YCharts we also have an estimate duration of 6.797 years. We do not know however if this is adjusted for the very small leverage on the fund. If it is not leverage adjusted, then it would be in the mid-7 area.

Source: YCharts

Leverage

Unlike most funds, MSD does not have traditional leverage as you would think of and find in most CEFs. There are no issued preferred shares and there are no LIBOR based credit facilities.

The leverage for the fund comes merely from leverage as a result of securities transactions such as entering Repuchase and Reverese Repurchase Agreements as well as lending out against the securities in the portfolio.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Semi-Annual Report

The fund currently has slightly over $20 million of assets on the books as collateral.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Semi-Annual Report

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield is 5.56% and is trading at a discount of 8.94% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Q4 2016 has been as volatile for the fund as it has for most other fixed income. Since the end of last year both the price and NAV have recovered and the discount to NAV has modestly come down. Even so, the discount to NAV is still quite attractive in absolute terms.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount after going through an initial IPO.

Source: CEF Connect

This is another fund which is great to look at as it has been around for more than 20 years. During the 2008 GFC the discount to NAV opened up to over 30%. I do not know however if and to what degree the fund was levered during that time. It then recovered to a more normalized discount to NAV.

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 15.73%. The price per share increased 10.86% while the NAV increased 5.12%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined about 5% since the beginning of the year. Stellar total return numbers.

MSD data by YCharts

Over the last year the fund achieved a 11.26% on a total return basis. The price per share increased 4.56% while the NAV declined .63%. Over the last year the fund's discount to NAV declined approximately 5%.

MSD data by YCharts

So far, it looks good to great for a income fund. To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers and benchmarks.

The fund's most obvious benchmark and the one provided by the fund is the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond index, which can be accessed in the EMB. In the closed end fund space we can compare MSD to the Franklin Emerging Markets Income Fund, which is also unlevered along with the largest EM income CEF, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Let's also look at the fund against the Nuven Global High Income CEF (JGH) and iShares Core Aggregate International Bond ETF (IAGG).

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

MSD Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, MSD came in at the top of the three EM CEFs, beating both the unlevered TEI and leveraged EMD. It has also significantly outperformed the iShares benchmark EMB which returned 8.45%

The fund came second best only to the Nuveen global high yield fund, JGH which has been a phenomenal performer, largely due to the discount to nav closing.

The iShares global income ETF returned a paltry 1.14%.

The same pattern holds true for the one-year numbers.

To look at the three-year numbers we have to take out IAGG.

MSD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last three years the fund has been the best performer, outperforming the three CEF funds and the underlying EM ETF.

To look at the five-year number we also have to take out the Nuveen CEF, JGH.

Over five years MSD has continued to outperform the CEF peers, but has failed to bet the ETF over this time frame due to a drop in 2013.

The cool part is we can also look at some 10-year numbers. As we can see from the chart below, MSD has come out on top on a total return basis achieving a 113% total return, outperforming both TEI and EMD which achieved a nearly identical 103.4% and 103.3% total return. All 3 CEFs have outperformed the iShares benchmark ETF all with little to no leverage.

MSD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since prince stability is important to investors we can take a look at the funds' prices and NAVs.

MSD has been the best performing CEF which has maintained the most stable price per share gaining 1.51% over the last 10 years. This compares to a drop of 13.1% for EMD and 20.2% for TEI.

MSD data by YCharts

On an NAV basis MSD the fund has lost 2.46% over 10 years compared to an identical 14.4% drop for TEI and EMD.

In both cases, the ETF maintained the highest NAV and Price per share gains for the simple reason that unlike CEFs, it did not distribute capital gains via special distributions, only income.

Overall, MSD has been a terrific performing fund in the EM income CEF space.

Bottom Line

Good things happen for good performing managers as long as they are not restricted to an unsustainable distribution policy.

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has been a solid emerging markets income fund with a sustainable distribution policy. It has maintained an above average distribution rate while also maintaining its price per share and NAV over the last 10 years.

While the discount is not as cheap as it once was, it is still a good deal in absolute terms compared to the majority of closed end funds, many of which are trading at a premium.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, the fund's discount to NAV has ranged from 8.05% to 16.43%. It has averaged 11.72% during this time.

Compared to the last 3 and 5 years, the fund is still "expensive" versus where it has been.

Source: CEF Connect

One nice thing about the fund which we also saw in our last one was that Morgan Stanley has authorized ongoing share buybacks at management's discretion.

Source: Morgan Stanley MSD Semi Annual Report - 6/30/2017

Overall, this fund is worth serious consideration. For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

