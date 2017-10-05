Why Microsoft's Dividend Growth Is Assured

Photo credit

Microsoft (MSFT) has long been a huge capital return story. Of late, the stock itself has provided its own returns as MSFT continues to hang out around at its highs. The dividend has dwindled a bit in significance with the rally simply because MSFT cannot keep up with the appreciation in the stock price, but that’s a first class problem to have. Still, it continues to pay the $12B or so in dividends annually and buy back better than $10B in stock each year as well. That requires some very serious capital creation and in this article, I’ll take a look at MSFT’s ability to continue to do these very impressive things going forward, using data from Seeking Alpha.

Let’s begin with a look at the company’s revenue and FCF for the past five years to get a historical baseline of where it’s come from.

Revenue has moved around quite a bit and settled last year right at $90B. However, MSFT’s growth initiatives as well as the impact of LinkedIn have analysts expecting high single-digit growth in revenue for the foreseeable future. That should enable MSFT to continue to produce robust levels of FCF but we’ll talk about that more in a bit.

Apart from what is a bit of a choppy performance from revenue, FCF is just outright awesome. We can see that FCF last year alone was in excess of $30B and that puts in MSFT in a very exclusive class. Not only is that a simply huge amount of money but remember that is right at a third of revenue. That sort of thing is almost unheard of but MSFT has made its living in the past by doing just this.

For instance, last year, the huge jump in FCF came from higher net income margins, which form the basis of the FCF calculation, meaning that any further gains in margins in the future would likely accrue to FCF in the same manner. This is important because higher margins are often the product of growing revenue, as fixed costs are leveraged down. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen but MSFT is certainly in a great place in terms of having an upward bias to revenue, margins and FCF.

To further illustrate MSFT’s dominance in this space, I’ve charted below its FCF as a percentage of revenue for the same time period as above.

FCF margin has moved around more than FCF itself because revenue has been choppy, but the results are impressive nonetheless. MSFT has managed to produce a low value of 26% during this time frame, which is ridiculously good. Last year came in just over 35% as revenue rebounded but FCF was also up in a big way. This is the kind of thing that MSFT is poised to do more of so long as revenue continues to grow at the high single-digit pace that it should. LinkedIn should help but MSFT is no slouch on its own with its legacy businesses, so I don’t doubt that it has the potential.

All of this bodes very well for capital returns as MSFT’s projected revenue numbers for this year (FY2018) and next year are huge if we put them into FCF terms. We know MSFT's low for the past five years was 26% of revenue and the high was last year’s 35%. This year’s revenue is supposed to be something like $104B, implying FCF in the range of $27B to $36B, with a bias towards the high end due to the factors I’ve already discussed. Let’s say for argument’s sake that MSFT hits $35B in FCF; that means the dividend that will likely be something like $12B or $13B would only consume about a third of FCF.

What MSFT does with the other two-thirds will drive the direction of the stock. It will almost undoubtedly continue to buy back stock by the billion so I’d expect another third or so of its FCF to go towards the buyback with some flexibility for management to add or subtract as preferred. But that still leaves perhaps $10B to $15B in unused FCF, meaning that MSFT can acquire big targets (like LinkedIn), pay down debt, increase the buyback and/or increase the dividend.

That last option looks very appealing right here given that the yield is down to just over a market yield, so on its own, it isn’t particularly enticing. However, regardless of the options it exercises, its enormous FCF will serve shareholders very well.

The dividend is roughly one-third of FCF right now and since the buyback isn’t consuming the rest of FCF, that implies the runway for the dividend is huge. I suspect MSFT has designs on meaningfully increasing the dividend over time, as it has done so for the past several years. It certainly can afford to do pretty much anything it wants as FCF continues to grow, so an increased dividend isn’t seeing a meaningfully higher consumption of FCF in percentage terms. That’s very good news for capital returns in general going forward and MSFT will, as a result, be a dividend growth story for a long time to come.

And that’s really it with MSFT; it still has all the same great qualities that people buy the stock for but it also possesses an amazing ability to turn revenue into cash. This is sometimes overlooked by investors but it couldn’t be more important and in MSFT’s case, it is a huge source of strength. The flexibility its FCF provides is useful in a variety of ways and all of them are beneficial to shareholders.

The valuation isn’t cheap at 23 times this year’s earnings but given how much cash it produces and its long track record of making good use of it, I’d take my chances. I wouldn’t be surprised to see MSFT meaningfully increase its dividend and buyback for a long time to come and that means the bias for the stock is up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.