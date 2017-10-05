Exxon Vs. Royal Dutch Stock Price

There's no question Exxon has historically proven to be the superior choice in terms of shareholder value.

Source: Leeroy Agence Créative.

Evaluating energy companies within the S&P 500 (SPY), I noticed Exxon Mobil (XOM) started to look more attractive. This best-in-class big oil is one I often considered rather expensive. It's a great company but you are paying for it. I've compared it to peer Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) on several occasions. This time around it looks like Royal Dutch is closing the gap in returns on equity and returns on assets. However, it still trades at a much more attractive cash from operations multiple and a more attractive tangible book value multiple. If we look at returns on assets generated by these oil majors there is a mixed pattern and only on a three-year time frame -- coinciding with CEO Van Beurden's appointment -- the gap is slowly closing.

XOM Return on Assets (ttm) data by YCharts

It makes sense the pattern is similar when looking at return on equity. Royal Dutch is looking good when looking at the most recent price change.

XOM Return on Equity (ttm) data by YCharts

If you look at the seven-year median RoE, it's obvious why Exxon trades at a premium to Royal Dutch. Investing in either really comes down to A) believing Exxon's superiority is inherent and sustainable into the future or B) reversion to the mean; as oil majors compete for deals across the globe over time RoA and RoE should converge across a commodity industry.

Valuation

The difference in valuation between the two is large. If you look at multiples applied to cash from operations Exxon is almost 2x as expensive.

XOM Price to CFO Per Share (ttm) data by YCharts

That could be fine if buying Exxon bought you more oil reserve for your buck but it does not. In fact Royal Dutch trades at the more modest tangible book value multiple.

XOM Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Year-to-date Royal Dutch started catching up with Exxon -- as I've argued it might -- but there is still plenty of room for further mean reversion under van Beurden. The current Royal Dutch CEO really appears to be trying to execute more like Exxon and is divesting assets and focusing on shareholder returns.

RDS.A data by YCharts

Conclusion

Between the two my money for total return over the next five years is on Royal Dutch. Exxon is the better run company and it likely has some sustainable competitive advantages over Royal Dutch. These factors do not justify the large disparity in valuation multiples. Royal Dutch is also lead by a new CEO since 2014, and so far he's proving to be a better capital allocator compared to some of his predecessors. Sometimes buying the inferior operator is the right investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.