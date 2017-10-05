Time To Trust Gilead Again

Ever since Hillary Clinton's tweet about high drug prices that sent biotech stocks down back in late 2015, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) really couldn't find it's footing again. Aside from the fact that the sector was insanely overheated (almost quadrupled in four years), some companies just could not stay out of the news -- yes, I'm talking about you, Mylan (MYL) and Valeant (VRX).

Gilead's (GILD) demise was a different story. Investors have been waiting and waiting for the company to make a big acquisition when it's pipeline went stale after the home run success of Sovaldi, which treated HCV (HIV and hepatitis C). Rewind back to 2011 when Gilead purchased Pharmasset for $11b in a huge gamble to enter the hepatitis C space. Investors were not thrilled with the 89% premium it had to pay after the company had already tripled that year with no marketed products.

Eighty-two percent of a survey conducted over the acquisition believed that the price was too steep for Gilead. Fast forward a couple years, the bet paid off handsomely, but profits from Sovaldi were short lived after such rapid success with patients. Gilead's executives urged investors on conference calls to be patient while they pored over their options for an acquisition, but the stock continued to slide in an orderly fashion.

Gilead agreed on Aug. 28 to buy Kite Pharma (KITE) for $180/share, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gilead outbid itself by $3b, a 42% premium to their initial bid of $127 on July 16. The market still saw this as a positive, as Gilead is up about 14% since the announcement. Investors can breathe a sigh of relief as the company has decided to put its cash to work, with the expectation of a few small ones to come. Analysts still don't expect Kite to have any immediate impact on earnings.

The acquisition also gave a nice pop to Juno Pharmaceuticals (JUNO) and bluebird bio (BLUE), other players in the CAR-T game. Two days later, Novartis (NVS) received approval for their CAR-T cell therapy. Although the Kite purchase looks a little more rational after the approval, there are concerns about Novartis pricing, which could squeeze Gilead's ability to profit from Kite.

Technically speaking, the buy signal was in play at the end of June after a classical falling wedge breakout on volume. Takeover and activist chatter couple with some bullish analyst notes helped lift prices. A few weeks and some noise later, Gilead is bulled up and running and that one year trend of steady selling pressure is history. With a forward P/E of 11 and a trailing P/E of 9, the stock is still a nice bargain. It has a boatload of cash, and although some insider buying would have been nice to see at the lows, the fundamentals and technicals both look solid. It's time to put your trust back in Gilead again.

