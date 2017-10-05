TravelCenters: Looking To Casey's For Signs Of An On-Ramp

Comparing them with Casey's General Store allows an investor to establish factors which can help indicate if/when a turnaround is likely.

The worst appears behind them, but it's unclear whether it will slowly sink or it will turnaround.

I try not to allow personal affinity creep into my investment decision making, but with TravelCenters of America (TA) that's hard not to do. To me, TravelCenters is America's crossroads, where truckers, soccer moms and Seeking Alpha contributors alike can grab an energy drink and some Arbys. Which, by the way, is the perfect meal. They also have random relics from the 1990s for sale, such as DVDs. Come to think of it, that might be part of their problem. Anyways, I love TravelCenter.

What i don't love about TA is their longstanding financial issues. When looking at potential turnaround candidates in certain industries, I try to compare it with a more successful competitor. For various reasons I can't always do this, but I can this time.

Throughout this article I will compare TA with Casey's General Store (CASY). This - like comparing any two or more companies - is not a perfect match.

A difference with potentially the most quantifiable impact would be percent sales that is fuel. For TA, this is ~64 percent, and for CASY, this is ~59 percent. So about 5 percent more of TA's revenue comes from lower margin fuel than CASY. Based on how much more successful CASY has been than TA, I don't believe this explains away much.

There are also geographical and perhaps even cultural differences between the two establishments. TA's also tend to be larger and clustered along interstate highways, while CASYs tend to be smaller and situated in a more diverse array of locations. I acknowledge this up front, and accept associated limitations. Also, I've personally only been in a CASY's a few times.

TravelCenters (TA) Casey's General Store (CASY) Locations 540 travel centers, convenience stores and standalone restaurants. 1,950 convenience stores in 15 states Geography While located nationally, they tend to be clustered east of Mississippi River, except north of Massachusetts. Sorry Maine. Primarily Midwest/Upper Midwest and as far south as TN/AR/OK.

What will be provided are examples of indicators that myself as an investor will be monitoring while deciding when/if to open a long position on TA. These indicators are neither exhaustive nor infallible. You should always conduct your own research.

How Bad Did It Get For TA?

In 2007-08, TA had one epic post-IPO free fall. Listen, I've got bad news if you bought in at $45 and are still holding on. I'm not sure you're ever going to break even.

TA shoulders much of the blame here, but their economic timing certainly wasn't optimal. Still, the next few years saw a lot of borrowing and diluting. During this time revenue was growing, but was not being recognized in their earnings.

The company tends to blame these losses primarily on fuel costs during the last recession. What is still unclear to me after some digging is why this accounted for such significant losses. TA themselves state that they purchase fuel from suppliers at a price that resets daily. They also stated that they "do not contract to purchase substantial quantities of fuel to hold as inventory." So it doesn't sound like they were left holding the bag on an overpriced contract. Casey's General Store (CASY) and others didn't experience the same loss. Anyways, things were a mess from 2007 until around 2015.

Somehow a company with ~$942M gross profit in 2010 managed only a reported $4M EBITA and -$40M EBIT. As a point of comparison, Casey's General Store (CASY) reported $266M EBITA and $192M EBIT on $792M gross profit that same year.

In 2014 there were ~36M diluted shares, which is more than triple what was originally issued. Longterm debt went from ~$100M to ~$700M. I could go on, but you probably get the picture.

TA data by YCharts

What Are Some Indicators To Monitor?

I believe that TA could be poised for a turnaround. Things have generally stabilized, but there is still that slow downward slope indicative of a possible value trap. As an investor, I need to discern which factors would most likely align with a reversal in fortunes. I can accomplish this by establishing where CASY's results positively diverge from TAs.

Indicator #1: TA begins showing improvements with SG&A expenses

SG&A is absolutely killing TA. Strangely enough, these expenses have become more of an issue as TA has stabilized. Until something changes here, TA will continue to (at best) stagnate. CASY has also experienced a recent increase, but not nearly to TA's extent. Not to mention that TA is in a less favorable position to absorb these expenses.

~24 percent of TA's revenue goes to SG&A, about 8.5 points higher than CASY. TA's SG&A per employee is over $21,000 more than CASY. Note that this doesn't mean that TA is paying their employees >$21,000 more than CASY. I dug into the data, and TA's reasons for the increase are numerous, including ongoing litigation with FleetCor/Comdata. While I wish I knew more specifics about the jump, in the end all I really care about as a investor is that it stops destroying earnings. It's just math.

You can see the impacts further downstream.

Indicator #2: TA improves free cash flow and other cash metrics

A pretty significant red flag is negative free cash flow. TA's ability to make needed changes will continue to be severely handicapped until this improves. Once again, a lot of this goes back to that SG&A line. A promising recent development is that TA's cash/short term investment line saw improvements last quarter after a pretty steady decline. This will also be an important metric to monitor, as it was nearing panic-worthy low levels in 1Q17. Likewise, Cash from Operations should be monitored. Improvements seen collectively among these three metrics will be a very good sign.

TA Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts TA Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Indicator #3: Increase in TA Institutional Ownership

If institutions start buying up TA stock after years of decline, this is generally a decent sign that they've spotted or know something. There are situations where insider buying is a better indicator, however this is not one of them. TA insiders already own a greater percentage of share relative to CASY.

Note: Institutional ownership figures tend to be a little inconsistent across platforms. The shares and percentages shown below might be slightly different than you see elsewhere. Most (Google Finance, NASDAQ, Bloomberg) are pretty close the below, however finviz is way off.

TA Shares Owned by Institutional Investors data by YCharts

It isn't all bad for TA (when compared to CASY)

There are a few areas where TA is better than CASY. I'm sharing these for a couple of reasons, not the least of which is to emphasize the complexities of these comparisons. Even in this seemingly dichotomous analysis, there still are aspects that TA is doing better in.

You can't make money if you are selling at cost, and TA has a higher gross profit margin than CASY. This is all the more impressive when you consider that 5 percent more of TA's business is fuel. To me, it isn't just that TA has higher gross margins, but it's how large a difference it is.

TA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

First off, CASY's debt load is a little high. Let me just say that up front. However even with that considered, TA's debt/asset ratio is pretty respectable on its own. They've been able to manage debt better the last couple of years. They also are noticeably better with days payable outstanding, an underrated favorite metric of mine.

TA Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

By comparing a potential investment with a more successful analog, you can formulate indicators that can improve your odds of making smart, well timed investments. TA isn't there quite yet, but there are signs of improvement. While these indicators aren't perfect, they do provide insight into metrics that will be critical for TA to turn things around and for me to recognize it occurring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.